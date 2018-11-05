What PDM stands for after R-ARCSS: Ending the Tribal Hegemony

For Immediate release – November 5th, 2018, SSN;

The People’s Democratic Movement (PDM), has an obligation to set out in our people’s and the public’s right to know, what it stands for, and reiterate once again, its lack of leaps of good faith in the latest IGAD iteration of the failed ARCSS, the R-ARCSS[1] 2018.

The public needs to know that, our being defined solely by opposition to R-ARCSS in its current form, is an understatement of what PDM stands for. There are fundamental structural deficits in the R-ARCSS, which makes this agreement inoperable as a negotiated and inclusive political resolution to the conflict in South Sudan.

Far from it, the R-ARCSS was not negotiated by all the parties in the HLRF process, rather on account of many participants in the process, it was imposed by the Sudan and Uganda who coerced the opposition into signing the agreement under undue influences in Khartoum, to reward the incumbent President, and serve Sudan and Uganda’s economic and political interests.

A just peace after all is what the people want, and what PDM stands for, is certainly not R-ARCSS in its current shape and form.

The elites and R-ARCSS signatories stood to be the first to benefit, from the desire of our people for peace in their country.

This agreement concentrated power-sharing in the hands of the elites from the incumbent Government, from SPLM-IO, SSOA and other political parties inside the country, in the shape of IGAD sponsored, unprecedentedly bloated R-TGONU for South Sudan in the making.

The sole purpose of which is to give another lease of legitimacy to the incumbent President to rule with impunity and unfettered corruption, which serves the conflicted interests of some IGAD countries.

To make this palatable to the international community, the Entebbe deal of R-ARCSS brokered by Sudan and Uganda, was designed to pacify SPLM-IO by creating a role for Dr. Riek Machar, as First Vice President.

Apart from the position of the incumbent President and revitalized Dr. Machar as FVP with whom power is shared, the R-ARCSS took no notice of power sharing fairly and equitably between the people of South Sudan in their three former autonomous regions of Upper Nile, Equatoria, and Bahr al Ghazal.

This IGAD’s elites-centric design is unforgivable sin, which entrusted continued rule of corrupt elites, with impunity, over our people and country.

PDM stands for an inclusive, and people-centric political resolution of the conflict in South Sudan.

The current R-ARCSS does not meet with that required threshold by the people to reach a political settlement, one that is for the people and not for the elites as it is the case in the current form of R-ARCSS which does not address the root causes of the conflict.

As it stands in its current form:

The R-ARCSS which was signed under duress by the signatory opposition groups, and undue influences of Khartoum Oil Agreement 2018, commands no legitimacy and authority of the people of South Sudan who had no significant role in negotiating it.

The R-ARCSS approves of direct infringement upon the sovereignty and economic resources of our country by ceding to the vested and conflicted sandwiched interests of Sudan and Uganda governments as guarantors. The two countries dictated the terms of R-ARCSS and its implementation modalities in the oil, economic and security sectors to serve their own interests.

R-ARCSS does not meet the minimum threshold required by the people for addressing the root causes of the conflict in our country

R-ARCSS celebration is occurring while the incumbent President is carrying on with violation of CoHA[2], refusing to lift the state of emergency, blocking the release of some abducted political detainees and prisoners of war, specifically Agrey Idri and Samuel Dong who were kidnapped from Nairobi and whose fate still remain unknown

The way forward is people-centric in NADAFA of the country by all the people from endemic corruption:

While we stand for peace in our country, PDM is convinced that the people hold the key to their emancipation from the ruling and oppressive SPLM elites policies, who are held responsible for the atrocious civil war in our country, destroyed the social fabric, squandered the country’s wealth and opportunities, economic and natural resources in unfettered corruption for the personal benefits of the elites and their families, without accountability of any of them for economic crimes, human rights violations and abuses, and a genocidal war on the people.

This state of affairs under the current elites is unlikely to be changed by the celebrated R-ARCSS in its current form.

Media[3] reports and revelations of corruption in South Sudan by investigative journalists and the Sentry[4], including untendered huge oil sector deals, illicit financial transactions by well-connected Government leaders, politicians, army generals and merchants, facilitated by profiteering banking institutions in the region, have littered the media outlets[5] across regional and international capitals[6], carrying a statement of government failure in South Sudan under the watch and current rule of the SPLM elites in Juba.

How does the country hope to break loose from the tight grip of corruption and impunity of the elites in which it is currently wallowing without fundamental changes of leadership and system of governance?

The SPLM leaders under whom all this corruption has festered on unchecked since 2011, conveniently fostered no-system and no-questions asked for years, are to be entrusted yet again with the flawed R-ARCSS implementation to deliver fundamental reforms a second or third chance in vein!

The people seem to have no escape from the grip of the elites tyranny or its imposition by another celebrated R-ARCSS in Juba a few days ago.

The people must find the confidence and capacity to reject R-ARCSS elites and demand to exercise their rights over affairs of their governance and existence in their country, without the dictatorship of the SPLM elites, and break their monopoly once and for all over the country’s resources and pillage by oil merchants in government, with their illicit financial networks.

What the country urgently needs is a rebirth of a new political struggle to cleanse our country from filth of unfettered corruption, impunity and looting of state financial resources for the personal benefit of few elites at public expense, which has destroyed the country’s future and with it that of future posterity.

The incumbent President and his would be FVP partner in R-ARCSS, with other four Vice-Presidential minions, are not competent and credible to transform South Sudan after their pillage, and failure to govern in the public interest.

The country should not be held hostage to their leadership, both are discredited, and both should voluntarily step aside from the R-TGONU and let the people pick up the shattered pieces of their country in peace to move away from their legacy.

This however, will not come about without mass political action, in new wind of change to transform South Sudan.

This political struggle, PDM believes and advocates for, is now urgent at all levels of society.

It needs to take shape in action for freedom and social justice by the thousands of masses of our people both at home and in Diaspora to pick up the shattered pieces of our country from the elites who destroyed it, and to stitch the social fabric back together.

This is our maiden call for the birth of a new National Alliance for Democracy And Freedom Action – NADAFA – in our country, and by the masses of our people.

It is our strong conviction that the elites alone, suffer a high deficit of incentive to bring decisive and fundamental change to transform South Sudan without the people driving the transformation mindset, and move the country out of where it is reeling now in tribal hegemony, endemic and systemic corruption of the elites to maintain political power and control in their hands over the new nation.

This endemic corruption, driven and enabled by tribal hegemony in which our country is reeling under, is what urgently needs #NADAFA, the time of which is now.

The people are possessive of the incentive to be free from Corruption

NADAFA is nothing short of your social justice and democratic political movement for the masses of our people in Equatoria, Upper Nile, and Bahr al Ghazal to take back democratic control of their country, and clean up the system, clean up endemic impunity, clean up the country and its shattered image to regain our dignity and control from the hands of corrupt elites, from the hands of unfettered waste of our country’s natural and economic resources away from tribal hegemonic elites to benefit the public and raise standards of living and service delivery for all our population equitably and fairly.

NADAFA needs to end the parasitic existence of oil merchants in the supply chain of our vital economic and natural resources, which deprives the people of their birth right to development and equitable access to share in the country’s wealth and prosperity.

Across South Sudan, mothers often woke up day in, day out, to clean their homes routinely from dirt and of mess of the other day.

We all know how they do it in routine #NADAFA and we all have the incentive to be free from dirt, who isn’t, and from corruption that has run our country dry without social services, but impunity of the tribal SPLM leaders.

That has to change, that has to stop, and you the people have the power to stop it, not the elites sharing power at the expense of the people without accountability.

PDM is hopeful and optimistic of the message of change that the people can drive, in a new social and political movement of NADAFA in our country. If there is peace, there must be NADAFA for there to be a just and permanent peace, which has to start now with NADAFA of our streets in Juba by the youth to whom the future belongs, in concert with Anna Taban, Anna Mozloom voices of our people.

The NADAFA mission and journey to transform our country, South Sudan, lay in your hands the people. PDM members, our well-wishers, and supporters are obligated to the people to advocate for and to bring about a just and inclusive peace for all. Join in our #NADAFA of the country together and transform South Sudan.

Dr. Hakim Dario,

Chair, People’s Democratic Movement (PDM)

[1] Revitalized-Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan, signed on 12th September 2018

[2] Ceasation of Hostilities Agreement signed on 21st December 2017.

[3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCpLfNiMhx8

[4] War crimes shouldn’t pay – https://thesentry.org/

[5] The Profiteers – http://africauncensored.net/the-profiteers/

[6] https://citizentv.co.ke/news/the-profiteers-kenyans-to-protest-alleged-south-sudan-looting-214619/