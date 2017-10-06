Western Bahr-el-Ghazel-IO demands Federal system in South Sudan

Press Release:

The Government of Wau Federal State in Opposition, would like to make it clear to the public that, major issues, which let the people of Western Bahar Ghazal WBG to take guns and raise against the government in Juba, are land and the marginalization issues. The below are the demands that considered to be fundamental to the people of the Wau Federal State. The demands that they are fighting in order to achieve and there shouldn’t be comprises on any one of them.

The demands are as follow:

1. A federal system of governance should be implemented in the Republic of South Sudan, by creating states’ own executive, legislative, judicial, and security organs.

2. Wau to be a separate and an independent federal state with its border as it stood on January 1, 1956.

3. The soil of Wau Federal State to be consist of six counties, Bagari, Bessilia, Kpaile, Kuajina, Udici and Wau county, in their boundaries as they stood on January 1, 1956.

4. Wau should be both a county and a capital of the federal state

5. All the grabbed lands, the public lands in particular, which have been illegally distributed to the government officials, especially to non-citizens of Wau state, particularly during the period of the former Governor Rizik Zachariah Hassan, should be backtrack to their lawful ownership.

6. The cattle grazing in the state should be restricted, organized and regulated, to avoid the destruction of the agricultural farms.

7. The state natural resources should be placed under the authority of the government of Wau Federal State

8. The interest of the indigenous tribes of Wau Federal State should be safeguarded and here the indigenous tribes are identified as the Fertit of Wau and Lou of Wau.

9. The indigenous tribes of Wau Federal State should take the lead in any allocation of the public office and local business opportunities.

The government of Wau Federal State in Opposition would like to reaffirm its position of standing behind Dr Riek Machar Deny, the Chairman and Commander in Chief of SPLM/A-IO to fight, in order to achieve the above mentioned demands and further to realize democracy, rule of law, accountability, and lasting peace in the Republic of South Sudan

Hon. Dominic Ukelo

Governor of Wau Federal State in Opposition

October 4, 2017