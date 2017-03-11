Western Bahr el Ghazal SPLO-IO Commander, Gen. Faiz Fatur resigns & joins Gen. Cirillo’s NSF

Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In-Opposition

Western Bahr ElGhazal Front

Sector Commander

Comradeship, Dr/ Riek Machar Teng Dhur-Goon

Chairman SPLM-IO, C-in-C SPLA-IO

Know of: Simon Garwech Dual

Chief of General Staff, SPLO-IO

From: Faiz Ismail Fatur Boy

Resignation from SPLM/A-IO

His Comradeship, Dr. Riek Machar,

Accept my revolutionary Salutations!

Allow me through you, to extend my greetings to all comrades who tirelessly took arms against the dictatorial regime in Juba, namely Awelek, The Arrow Boys, Cobra and the gallant Fertit Lions. I do not fail to extend my salutations to our beloved people who patiently await change.

This letter is intended to serve as my official resignation as a member of the SPLM-IO. The resignation comes into effect this Tuesday, falling March 9th 2017.

As you are cognizant, the political mess, insecurity and the dire economic cart are rapidly ingesting and swallowing the innocent people of South Sudan whose hopes and aspirations for change are placed upon us. It’s now five years since we started resistance, albeit little is being done towards realization thereof.

The revolution is ripe beyond doubt to topple the fragile regime in Juba, however, this change can only be arrived at through proper organization, well articulated vision and proactive leadership.

We have, in so many occasions, deliberated on such issues and often given untrue promises to my shame.

I have been here at the GHQs as per your directives to settle the issues related to logistics, unfortunately, the promises remained on your mouth and never seen any light into action.

I forewarned against un-necessary promotions which you often do without proper consultation. Now, the Army is curtailed by officers without assignments, shamefully at some places you find a brigadier leading a squad. How are we different from Kiir then?!

The velocity of incidents in the region and the world is unbearable if things are not diplomatically worked out in favour of our people. All in all, you could have assigned any PB members some of your duties in your abstention.

Cde. Chairman, be reminded that we lost so many precious souls when we could have avoided so, just because of improper planning. I sometimes wonder whether we really want change of the regime or reforms.

Given these reasons, it is unforgiving to idly stay in the SPLM/O-IO. I therefore disengage any political and military commitment with IO, hence announcing my allegiance and full support to the National Salvation Front under the leadership of General Thomas Cirillo Swaka.

In the end, I call upon all South Sudanese who aspire for a total change to rally behind the National Salvation Front, particularly the People of Western Bahr el Ghazal.

Long Live South Sudan

Long live the oppressed

Long live the National Salvation Front

March 2017

March 2017

