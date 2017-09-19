Wau State Governor-in-Opposition calls for resistance against Kiir’s terror

My dear Great people of Western Bahar Ghazal, allow me, please, to wish you all my heartfelt revolutionary greetings.

On many several occasions in the history of the Western Bahar Ghazal region, the existence of our people was threatened by the enemy of peace. As an example, in 1986, while the former Western Bahar Ghazal State WBGS Governor, Dr. Lawrence Wol Wol, was in power, the so-called Dinka Community had planned what could be termed as Dinka Dominance Policies in the area.

It was intended for dominating the public positions and the resources of the state, in which Dinka militia killed, looted and burnt houses, including the attack on Taban village in March 17, 1986, where the Dinka militia killed five persons, looted properties, and burnt 15 houses.

Today, the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE) emerged as a new driver to the Dinka domination policy, funded by president Salva Kiir Mayardit, and enforced by some traitors, for example Brigadier Rizik Zachariah Hassan, the former WBGS governor.

During his term, governor Rizik tried to silence the voices of the Western Bahar Ghazal people by shooting to death on the peaceful protesters on December 8, 2012 and December 9, 2012.

Fortunately, the people of Western Bahar Ghazal protect themselves always and come together if subjected to any type of threats.

While it is still unclear which way the new government in Wau will rule, one thing is clear, that Salva Kiir’s aggressive standing in the Western Bahar El Ghazal region has terrorized innocent civilians.

Today the unity among the people of Western Bahar Ghazal has become solid, and they are more organized politically and militarily, hence capable of defending themselves professionally as never before.

We, the government of Wau Federal State in Opposition, would like to assure our citizens that this time around we will retaliate, if our people’s dear lives are put under threat, their safety is in jeopardy or their security is undermined.

We call upon our people, to be proactive and raise up their voices.

We call upon our intellectuals to enlighten our civilians concerning the potential threats coming from the new administration in Wau.

Moreover, we call upon our people to support our freedom fighters, to enable them prepare more professionally to protect and defend our innocent civilians back home.

May God protect and bless you all.

Hon. Dominic Ukelo

Governor of Wau Federal State in Opposition

September 20, 2017