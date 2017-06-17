Wau Federal State-IO dismisses Kiir’s isolation of Dr. Machar

Statement by Government of Wau Federal State-IO

JUN/17/2017; The Government of Wau Federal State in Opposition would like to dismiss the attempted moves, by the Government of Salva Kiir Mayardit, to isolate the SPLM-IO Chairman, Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhorgan, and to deny the leadership of SPLM-IO to participate in the process of searching for lasting peace in the Republic of South Sudan.

We would rather welcome the position of IGAD head of the states, in their communiqué of the 31st Extra-Ordinary Summit on South Sudan, in which the IGAD head of the states illustrated on important of convening high level of Revitalization Forum of ARCSS including estranged groups to the agreement.

The government of Wau Federal State in Opposition and its citizen are united behind the leadership of SPLM-IO, under Command of Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhorgan

We, in Wau Federa State, are fully in support of SPLM-IO Chairman, Dr Riek Machar Teny, to represent us in any peace process with regime in Juba.

We would like to re-assure our position of no peace in the South Sudan without Dr Riek Machar Teny, the Chairman and Commander in Chief of SPLM/A-IO.

Hon. Dominic Ukelo

Governor of Wau Federal State in Opposition