Vice-Pres. James Wani Igga cowardly and buffoonish attack on Church Leaders

The Vice President of the failed government in Juba has accused religious leaders of inciting churchgoers against the government, spreading violence and hate messages dissemination.

According to James Wani Igga, some preachers insult politicians openly during church services instead of advising them in person. Typical of his shameful cowardice and submissiveness, Igga avoided publicly naming any of the clergy, although it’s well known in the country that his greatest critics have been his own Catholic priests.

“Some clergymen have resorted to preaching against personalities in this country. They misinforming believers that President Salva Kiir and the government are bad,” he was quoted saying on Sunday.

He said some of them are misleading their faithfuls and this, he believes, cannot promote peace in the country.

“You just come and shout on the altar with the motive of misleading the Christians to turn against their government. That is counterproductive and even God will not accept it because it will end in violence,” said Mr Igga.

In March, 2017, Catholic Archbishop, Paulino Lokudu Loro said the government must choose between peace, unity, reconciliation and justice over rape, killings and arbitrary arrests.

“Mr President, go into the room [after this gathering] to pray for peace in your country,’’ he said.

The cleric warned further warned the president, stressing that torture, corruption, raping, arbitrary arrests and tribalism would continue if the latter misused his prayer.

He admitted that this has prompted some leaders to desert churches. Typical of his well-recognized cowardice, Wani Igga did not, dare to bring forth a name any of these clergymen he accused. It’s well known that whilst both President Salva Kiir and vice Igga are Roman Catholics, they’ve been directly and persistently castigated by their own clergy.

The Auxiliary Catholic Bishop of Juba, Santo Lako, a critic of both Kiir and Igga, once said, “It is a joke to hear the president of the country calling prayers while at the moment, the soldiers are hunting people across South Sudan,”

Igga, while addressing the congregation at All Saint Cathedral Church of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan in Juba Sunday, claimed some said some clergymen were orchestrators of violence.

“We should not mix politics with religion, but we are out to be advised honestly,” he added.

However, even the the bishop of the Episcopal Church of Wau Diocese, Moses Deng, in June 2014, explained in the diocesan newsletter that “the country is ruled by former rebel generals from the president to state governors down to the county commissioners.”

“The church has been playing a great role in peace and reconciliation. Had it not been for the church, South Sudan would not be where it is today, but could have been worse than Somalia,” Bishop Deng said.

Igga was speaking during the enthronement of the Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan at the All Saints Cathedral in Juba on Sunday.

Archbishop Justin Badi Arama, a former ECS Bishop for Maridi archdiocese, was elected in January this year.

He succeeds Daniel Deng Bul who retired in January months after the split of the church from the Sudan.