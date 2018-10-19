Urgent Message to Equatorians in Uganda: Avoid the planned Kampala meeting by Kiir’s agents

Press Release: OCT/19/2018, SSN;

An Equatorian meeting is planned to take place tomorrow in Kampala organized by the Kiir government to provide a cheap platform for jieng-inclined Equatorian leadership.

Those invited to address the meeting are:

1- Mr. Martin Lomuro, minister in kiir’s government.

2- Aggrey Tissa Sabuni, Kiir’s government nominee to the East African community assembly and former finance minister, and,

3- Mr. James Wani Igga, 2nd Vice president to Kiir.

These persons arrived in Kampala accompanied by the director of National Security for External Affairs along with some national security and intelligence officers.

The first two persons mentioned above to address the meeting are defunct chairpersons of the Pojulu and Kuku communities, respectively.

The comedian vice-president, Wani Igga, is also in Kampala but we are yet to establish whether his mission is associated with this meeting.

This meeting came after several failed attempts of organizing meetings at Pojulu, Bari and Kuku levels, aimed basically at hosting these jieng Dinka agents, Lomuro, Tisa and Igga.

The meeting is now planned under the architect of Mr. Julius Tabuley and Amule Michael. These two persons are using the Equatoria students union to provide the necessary structure for this meeting and the particular student being manipulated is Mr. Peter Lokonga.

Those of Mr. Amule exploited the economic challenges facing the students by providing this union with financial assistance and even some individual bribes.

Some students are promised ranks and offices and some kind of facilitation.

The purpose behind the meeting is to mobilize the Equatorians to accept the recently signed Addis Ababa R-ARCISS (the Revitalized Agreement for the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan) and to voluntarily go home just like that.

For your information, the Dinka are not happy with the strong position held by Equatorians against this peace which has not addressed the root causes of the conflict.

Should Equatorians resist this peace then the continuity of these pro-Dinka leaders in the Kiir’s regime will be put into jeopardy.

For this matter, these leaders are doing everything in their power to gain some favor. We shall have a team tomorrow in the meeting and we shall brief the Equatorians all over the world on those who attended.

Their names and who said what, because this is history in the making which our next generation must know about these Equatorian traitors.

For those parents with children in Universities and colleges in Uganda, please, try to advise your children not to be misguided by these futureless leaders. After all, they have planned enough for their children.

They intend to use your children as wood or fuel to meet their selfish objectives.

Please, circulate this message as much as possible, the more you circulate it, the more you can save one life and expose these Equatorian enemies.

Shame to you, Lomoro.

Shame to you, Tisa.

Shame to you, Igga.

BY: Equatoria Youth White Paper Management.

