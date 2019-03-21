“Tycoon” thief, Malong Yor ‘Junior,’ son of Gen. Paul Malong, arrested for theft in Kampala

By Ephraim Kasozi,, Daily Monitor, Kampala, UGANDA, MAR/21/2019, SSN;

Kampala. Three people including a South Sudan businessman, Mr Lawrence Malong Lual Yor, have been remanded to Luzira Prison over alleged fraud in connection with obtaining money by false pretence.

Mr Malong, 30, from South Sudan and a resident of High Neem No. 3 in Juba and Mirano Hotel in Kabalagala, a Kampala suburb was jointly charged with a broker of Congolese nationality, Mr Mike Okitalunyi Lota, a resident of Munyonyo in Makindye Division, and Gavana Thaddeus Zikusooka alias James Byaruhanga, a businessman in Kajansi Central Town, Wakiso District.

They were arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court at Buganda Road presided over by Ms Joan Ketty Acaa and were read charges of obtaining money by false pretenses, which they denied.

Ms Acaa then remanded the suspects until April 4, 2019 for further mention of their case. This was after the defense lawyer Mr Fred Erisata, asked the court for a shorter adjournment to enable the suspects apply for bail.