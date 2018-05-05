To Prof. Andrew Akon, Pres. Kiir’s doctor: Kiir a Disgrace and Sexual Abuser!!!

MAY/02/2018, SSN

Dear Professor Andrew Akon,

Head of Presidential Medical Unit, Consultant Gastroenterologist,

and Presidential Adviser, JUBA, South Sudan;

I’ve read your letter dated 30/04/2018, to the public trying to cover up the truth about the health status of President Salva Kiir.

I pity you because you’re not only writing in emotions but because you’re ignorant and blind with the bloody money you’re sucking at J1 (Presidential Palace, Juba).

You, as a trained physician and with the advances in the medical technology, I want to challenge you to take blood sample from President Kiir and blood samples from some few children of his personal guards and to expose who’s the actual parent of these children.

Do you think these tests results will not reveal that President Kiir is the biological father of more than 50% of these children?

Do you think it’s still a secret that President Kiir on many occasions sexually abused the wives of his personal guards?

Do you think it’s still a secret that President Kiir has turned J1 into a cross-sexual center?

Do you think it’s a secret that on many occasions the presidential guards have retaliated and taken revenge (sexually) in their anger on Mama Ayen, the First Lady?

Do you think it’s still a secret that president Kiir knew that Dr. Makur Koriam is the boyfriend of his wife and First lady and he, Kiir’s not able to take action?

Do you think it’s still a secret that President Kiir has on many occasions raped innocent young girls in both his office and at J1?

Do you think it’s still a secret that President Kiir has disgraced the church and sexually abused many choir girls in return for the public money he gives them?

Do you think it’s still a secret that on many occasions President Kiir has slept with many young girls in return for his approval to them of dollars?

Do you think it’s a secret that president Kiir has on many occasions slept and sexually abused his women ministers, namely Awut Deng, Jemma Nunu and Nadia Arop?

Do you think it’s still a secret that president Kiir slept with the wife of Mr. Mayen Wol, the current Undersecretary in the ministry of Petroleum?

Is it not the wife of the same Mr. Mayen Wol who has threatened president Kiir of going to the media about this sexual affair and using it as a trump card to force president Kiir to unconditionally release Mr. Mayen whom he’d jailed for allegedly stealing millions of dollars, and has now as a result made him an Undersecretary in the ministry?

Which president Kiir are you defending, you, Professor Akon, and with all the above facts, do you still want to say that president Kiir is sound and busy with the HLRF (High Level Revitalization Forum of IGAD) and the National Dialogue?

The fact remains, President Kiir is unfit and has caused more damage to the Country than any other person else. He’s a disgrace to not only his family or the Dinkas (his dominant tribes-people), but to the nation as a whole.

The people of South Sudan need Truth and Justice. I need justice for all South Sudanese and the people abused at J1.

BY: Dr. Mawien Akot, (now living in) CANADA

EDITOR’S ADDITIONAL NOTES:…………………………….

THAT THIS Professor Andrew Akon Akech, M.D, who’s head of Presidential Medical Unit in Juba, a Consultant Gastroentrologist and Presidential Adviser, in a letter:

Ref.RSS/OP/PMU/L1/04/18, titled: DR. MAWIEN AKOT’S IN THE CYBER SPACE,

was responding to Dr. Mawein Akot’s comments on the alleged deterioration of President Kiir’s health and mental capacity in a video tape posted online on April 29, 2018, and he declared that “Dr. Mawien Akot was never a physician nor has ever been associated with the healthcare of the president.”

Prof. Andrew Akon Akech further stated that, “Records at the PMU (Presidential Medical Unit) are unequivocal: Dr. Mawien Akot has never been a full time or part-time employee of the department. It’s thus inconceivable that a practitioner in his sound mind and senses should claim having knowledge on the medical condition of a “patient” he’s never seen nor examined.

“Dr. Mawien’s derogatory remarks could be perceived as a cabal whose intention is to gratuitously muckrake an individual or institution.”

Dr. Mawien Akot, who said he is working as a consultant physician at the presidential medical unit said during a Facebook Live video from Canada, where he is now residing in, had declared that, “The president is not in his mental capacity, and he is not in his physical capacity to rule the country,” Mr Mawien said of President Kiir on Friday.

“In the next one month or two months, I might be going back to Juba. I will go to my position as a consultant physician, and what I say I am the one responsible for it. Even if they will kill me, I know I will die for my country,” he said.

“I am a Canadian trained physician. I cannot disclose the real information about somebody whether he is in sound mind or not. But what I can tell you is that the leadership in South Sudan in the next six months, you will hear a lot of things happening, without mentioning names,” he added.

President Kiir’s spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said in a statement to Radio Tamazuj earlier that the country’s president is in good health, pointing out that Dr Mawien was telling lies from Canada.

“The President is fit and healthy to continue to lead this nation to normalcy, the elections and beyond,” Ateny said.

The presidential spokesman said Mawien Akot has never attended to President Kiir’s health, pointing out that Mawien was not part of the presidential health unit. Ateny said Dr. Mawien was working only at Juba Teaching Hospital.