To Leaders of Bor, Twi and Duk: Save your jieng community from obliteration

My leaders, this is your time. This is your moment. You must act in the best interest of your community to saving it from apparent obliteration.

I am an insider and so, I compose this message with a heavy heart. It has to be prudently snooped to! It has to be taken with absolute care and urgently acted upon. It is an open secret, BorPeople (Twi, Bor and Duk) are needed to depopulate East bank and live as IDPs in their own country, and so their dignity is done with.

To live with humiliation for rest of their lives. This must not be allowed to materialise, though, indicators of mass evacuation are so worrying. This community is capable to annex as far as Boma, and as far as Terkeka, and Akobo.

This is the community whose more than 150 local chiefs were summarily killed in the 60s by Jallaba and continued to resist Jallaba that come with tanks and bombs.

Who is this Akol Koor and Pibor to BorCommunity? The greatest weakness of this community is lack of unity. And this is what we need to build on. The community has human intelligence no other community has in South Sudan. It has everything else to subdue its opponents.

This is the community that shattered Cobra Militia, in only a fortnight war. The so-called Murle power that propelled the idiotic Yau-Yau into the ministerial post. Only that, our ringleaders who led the war to Murle territory weren’t material oriented otherwise, they would have asked for government posts.

This outright defeat angered particularly, Akol Koor of national security and his acolytes who were so determined that BorYouths were heading for a defeat. And this anger was typified by the Jameza Bor civilians massacre where 42 civilians (RIP) were instantaneously executed by security special force under the pretext of Mundari apostates.

Akol did this with an intention of creating another war between BorPeople and MundariPeople. When this didn’t work in his favour, he ordered that the national gunships be used to attack BorYouth’s position in the Murle territory and this was where they fell out with General Paul Malong Awan, the then former Chief of General Staff.

Gen Paul opposed Akol’s unthoughtful view and they clashed and unfortunately, Kiir took Akol’s side and unjustly fired Malong. May God be with General Paul wherever he is. This was a compelling manifestation of the dubious mining business Akol, Yau-Yau, Kiir, Konyi, and Akot Lual are cossetted in. These horrific crimes such as the wanton killing were meant to distract BorYouth who were matching at Pibor after clearing outposts of Pibor and indeed, diversion transpired.

Akol, Akot Lual, Konyi, and Kiir Miyar won. Their mining business in Boma is much more significant than BorCommunity lives. Sad, but is the fact.

Akol, Akot, Yau-Yau trained more than 10,000 MurleYouth Militia in the undisclosed training centre in Pibor. It is from this group where Akol went and brought 3,000 to Juba to disarm and fight Malong with. When Kiir refused to accept this confrontation, this 3,000 plus few IO-Taban soldiers were taken to PanPandiar in Bortown under General Dau Aturjong Nyuol who is an IO himself.

Didn’t Juba learn from what General Gatdet of Riek Machar did to General Ajak Yen Ajak and BorCommunity in 2013? Why was Dau Aturjong put on top of General Malual Majok this time again? Did Kuol, Makuei, Thon Leek, Deng Dau question this? No, they didn’t.

As this is the case, the well-being of BorPeople is of paramount and you the above mentioned leaders must step in and refurbish the dashed hope now than later.

The Juba’s Bor politicians such as Kuol Manyang, Makuei Lueth, Thon Leek, Deng Dau, and army generals in the likes of, Malak Ayuen, Manyok Barach, Jok Riak, Malual Majok, Jongkuc Jool, Malual Ayom and many more are not for the betterment of BorCommunity. They are only there for their salaries and nothing else. Did anyone hear them utter a word when BorYouth were targeted and rounded up in Juba? No, they didn’t.

Truth is, they all are caged up and are living at the mercy of Akol Koor. It’s simply uncouth to see General Kuol Manyang Juuk the then giant of South Sudanese liberation reduces to a mere puppet! He wasn’t anyone Akol could undermine and disrespect in those days. Sad, but Kuol is what he is, a puppet. He is a minister by name but someone between Akol and Akot is running the real show. We can’t even talk of Gen. Mamur Mete. He is totally out of the show. He is completely marginalised.

Back to the topic, as I write, more than 10 BorYouth including their chairman (Majur Achol) to whom, Nhial Majak Nhial (the contemporary Bor Traitor) sold for just a mayoral post are languishing in custody and nobody of the aforementioned leaders showed leadership. Nhial, the Bor biblical Esau who sold his birthright for food is now comfortably recruiting more traitors home and abroad to undermine, sabotage BorCommunity’s will of wanting to protect itself.

Nhial is Akol Koor hired thug whose reputation is in tatters. Akol is very tactical in choosing, he goes for a hopeless thug, and this tells people what he is. Nhial even stole from Hon. Kuol Manyang despite, trust KuolDit bestowed on him. This is the man who made away with millions of dollars from Jonglei State when 2013 crises struck. Nhial will kill more BorYouth through Akol if nothing is timely done.

I encourage these three communities (Bor, Twi, and Duk) to bring down traitors before they do more damage to the community. A traitor deserves his head cut off and this the stage we are at. These innocent men whose names were handed by Nhial to Akol Koor were collected in their residents and are now still being unlawfully held until today, some are brutally tortured to a coma, Maluak Alony and Majur Achol are examples.

All those who are arrested are either members of “Camcieth” BorYouth group or those who mobilised resources to support BorYouth back home so that they can protect vulnerable elderly and kids back home against Murle attack. Who on the Earth will call this a crime? Self-protection isn’t a crime universally.

These youths have not committed any crime deemed a national threat. Their only crime that I now know of is the recent organisation of the BorYouth to counter Murle attack. Just see here, the accusations labelled against Majur Achol (Juba-Bor youth chairman) are that he mobilized 10,000 Bor youth and supplied them with weapons. This is rubbish, but who won’t do this if your community is recurrently attacked and the government appeared lenient and taking a side?

Mobilisation did take place in Bor and Majur didn’t do any of it even governor Aguer to whom Nhial implicated too didn’t know of the plan. The mobilisation was informed by periodic attacks on BorPeople. It was done by MithBoor who are still at large. Be warned, they are ready to take over Pibor as the government seems to find pleasure in bloodletting and destruction.

That spirit of mobilisation didn’t go down well with the RSS government which had been turning a blind eye in the face of numerous deadly Murle attacks against innocent citizens of these three counties. Akol Koor, Akot Lual, Konyi, and David Yau are behind the current crack down of innocent youths. Akol Koor and Akot Lual are sympathisers of Murle evil act against their ill-perceived political enemy (BorCommunity) according to some of “Wet Ka Aghorti”. And this is very untrue.

When Murle attacks BorCommunity they keep silent for example, Jalle massacre days after Taban was sent to quell Buor not to retaliate and upto this time nobody has condemned the attack let alone recovering the stolen, robbed children, and cattle.

On 28.11.2017 just three months apart, Pibor State attacked Duk County in Jonglei State killing scores of people and drove away with captives and herd of cattle and Juba government didn’t utter a single word, just after hyped cyber outcry, Taban sent a good-for-nothing message on 30.11.2017 but when “Buor” go to Murle to retract their abducted kids and rustled cattle Juba intervened quite immediately. This is a clear case of double-standard only traitors in BorCommunity won’t see this.

It’s also imperative to bring to your attention that Akol and his security boys had been the prime suspect behind extrajudicial killings of young intellectuals from BorCommunity who were murdered in cold blood. The examples of those killed in cold blood by Akol Koor are,

1. Akuach Jok (RIP), a promosing lawyer from Makerere University

2. Diing Chan (RIP), known as (Isaiah Abraham) of Tiger and Tumsa battalion, a liberator on his own account who tuned a wide read columnist.

3. Dr. Ding Chol Dau (RIP), a neurosurgeon physician by profession whose pay stands at this $395,000 a month in the West. Regrettably, he left this luxury pay behind for love of his nation and people.

4. Ayor Mach (RIP) a veteran soldier

5. Akol Garang (RIP) a veteran soldier

6. Barach Mayendit (RIP), a veteran soldier

7. Aguer Bul Yai (RIP)

8. Deng Garang (RIP), a soldier

9. Kut Apollo (RIP), a promising lawyer too from one of the Kenyan universities.

And the list goes on. And no any perpetrator has ever been brought to book. No justice served whatsoever. Their loved ones and the entire BorCommunity is still yearning for justice. The targeted killing was ignored when BorPeople were killed, now the targeted killing is taken to Aweil and Abyei and has caught attention it deserves.

Akec Mawel (RIP), known as (MonyDit waa), and Bol Miyen Deng (RIP) are first casualties. It has to be noted too that numerous Awiel youths are being arbitrarily held in the infamous jail known as MajokPiny in Juba, an action that has scared AwielBoys and most of well-educated who came from the USA, Australia, and Canada have started fleeing the country profusely. The bloody MajokPiny is where victims are held up, tortured, and killed by Akol Koor’s terrorist forces. In fact, most of General Malong’s followers are furtively eliminated without being publicly known. This means, there could be a lot more victims this author may never know.

I need to unequivocally express my gratitude to the following two sisters who made videos siding with BorPeople, Awut Chan on her Facebook made it very clear on 27.11.2017 that “Akol Koor security is destroying Kiir’s reputation deliberately and Kiir thinks he is being protected. She went on to say, Akol Koor of security is finishing young generation and this is absolutely appalling for a young nation”. Thanks you for speaking up sister.

Second, the controversial Daniella Valentino Wuol whose many online commentators thought was a hired gun by Internal Security Bureau (ISB) condemned Akol Koor and his ISB for targeted killing. She broke ties with security and the government of RSS when General Paul Malong got locked down by Akol Koor. She has now gone public convicting the death of Bol Deng Miyen (RIP) in the hands of organised forces (special operation) as Awut named them on 25.11.2017. She recommended a removal of devilish Akol Koor and a lot of people are sharing Wuol’s view.

What this writer needs to add on these, Akol Koor is slowly setting up his government within Kiir government. He is secretly recruiting and positioning the likes of Nhial Majak for future crucial positions as he aims for taking over from Kiir.

Like two Awuts clearly stated, Akol Koor is the first enemy of general Kiir if truth be told. With the way he is closing in at GenKiir, he looks like he gona kill Kiir without Kiir realising it. We are all aware that security is the primary responsibility of any functional government but Juba government is incapable of providing security to its vulnerable subjects. Instead, it kills at will as well as setting up communities against each other.

The followings are the main reasons why BorYouths are currently being targeted;

1- Akol fears such an organised force can overrun Juba should any issue arise between Bor and Juba.

2- Akol wants to inflict fear through torture, intimidation and murder so that no one ever champions such an idea of community based protection and so the community becomes vulnerable.

3- Akol and his ISB want names of those in the diaspora who mobilise resources to support BorYouth back home and I have been made aware by a reliable source within ISB that some names of prominent diaspora members had already been obtained by ISB through Nhial Majak. 90 or so names are with security.

4- Akol intents is to completely destroy BorYouth’s spirit of mobilisation and the willingness to take responsibility and protect their vulnerable ones and properties such as cattle.

I need to reiterate once more time that the ISB was able to successfully identify these youth members through recruitment of members of BorCommunity as informants headed by Nhial Majak and Ajak Bior. These informants come from previous Bor County. Particularly, they are from Anyidi. Akol Koor recruited these unpatriotic and hopeless traitors from this county and these collaborators have lured some hungry mobs and job seekers on to their dirty business and this has complicated the whole BorCommunity as they recruit as far as Duk County. But for BorCommunity to go forward we must go backward and revisit the liberation history.

In the 80s or thereabout, a gentleman from Makuac Payam turned a dangerous traitor, he stationed himself up in Bor and falsely accused all that come to Bortown as ‘Anyanya’ which led to many innocent civilians losing their lives in the infamous ‘Pane-Nyok-Agaany’ (butcher theatre) in the hands of Jallaba. Fortunately, God of PaneBoor did wonder. Malueth, famously known Kolokoth, got into trouble with his masters, he ran back to the village in Makuach. His own mother notified the SPLA in a nearby station and Kolokoth was picked up and taken to MacDeeng currently BaaiDit Payam and was fire-squad by General Kuol Manyang. Anyidi County, need to help BorPeople in sorting itself out.

My request to you leaders of these three communities in diaspora most notably USA, Australia, and Canada is to call for an urgent meeting and produce position paper which may contain the following demands;

1. Call for immediate and unconditional release of innocent BorYouths currently suffering in the secret prisons of National Security.

2. Akol Koor must be removed as head of security and the entire ISB entity needs an overhaul.

3. Murle must be disarmed by the government in January and February in 2018. If the government fails, then BorYouth will invade Pibor.

4. All BorCommunity stolen cattle, and children including the dead need to be compensated. This has to be done in the first six months of 2018. If nothing happens in these given months, BorYouth will invade Pibor.

5. Do media briefing and involve international media houses such as CNN, BBC and many other.

6. Liaise with other leaders back home including those in neighbouring countries such as Kenya and Uganda to get some updates on the accurate names and numbers of those in jail cells. I was informed that they are looking for about 95 youths or so to arrest.

7. Reach out to the United States and United Nations Agencies such as Amnesty International and human rights groups.

Final note:

There is no one from BorCommunity to rely on in South Sudan. People like Makuei, Kuol, Atem Garang, Thon Leek, Deng Dau and many more have all been cowed and they are unable to speak up about what is currently happening to their subjects. They care about their positions but not their people as I stated earlier. We, in Juba here, live in a constant fear. They know what is happening is unconstitutional because until now none of these young people had been produced in the court of law as required by the constitution.

It was last Sunday at Emmanuel Jieng Cathedral Church where I conversed with someone after service and he told me Akol asked for money to release some of these boys but not Majur and Maluak. I am humbly asking you diaspora leaders and people of goodwill to take up this responsibility and be the voice of these innocent BorYouths and your peaceful BorCommunity. I believe your voice will be heard and something will be done about this raging injustice.

BOR Youth leaders in Diaspora:

1. Akol Aguek Ngong, Bor County Chairman in (USA)

2. Kuer Dau Apai, Twi East Community Chairman in (AUS)

3. Herjok Apeech Herjok, Bor Community Chairman in (AUS)

4. Manyok Ayuen Nhial, Greator Bor Community Chairman (USA)

5. Thon Panchol Kueng, Chairman of BorYouth (AUS)

6. Chol Mawai Majok, Chairman of TwiYouth (AUS)

7. David Hoth Thon, Duk Community Chairman (USA)

8. Ayiik Chan Ayiik, Duk Community Chairman (AUS)

