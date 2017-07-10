The South Sudanese Former Detainees (FD) are just Spectators of the ongoing conflicts in South Sudan

BY: John Adoor Deng, Australia, JUL/10/2017, SSN;
The South Sudanese Former Political Detainees (FD) also referred to, as G-10 are not, in my view, helping in the flagging situation in South Sudan, although I was initially, to some extent, their mild supporter right from the onset, when they were in jail. Readers can attest to the article I wrote, published in South Sudan news sites where I referred to them (FD) as biblical Meshach, Abednego, and Shadrack who survived the wrath of the Babylonian king.
Unlike the Israelite resilience men who stood the great temptation of the time and feared none, the South Sudanese Former Detainees are just spectators of the ongoing conflicts in South Sudan.
Upon their painfully release, they cowardly turned their backs to those who fiercely and fully advocated for their release including Dr Riek Machar, Madam Rebecca de Mabior and all South Sudanese who fought hard mounting pressures to condition their release, alive and healthy.
Unfortunately, on their release, they miscalculated events at hand thinking that they will through this crisis take on the leadership of the country. They had believed that the region and international community would rein in to install one of them as a leader has not facilitated in the conflict.
In their view, Kiir and Machar were going to be bad people in the eyes of the international community. Of course, circumstances have now taught them otherwise, Dr Machar, despite difficulties facing him each day has continued to grow in his popularity and so is President Kiir’s tact in Juba despite declining public support for him.
Thus, I have come to realise after a lengthy look at their daily utterances how they wanted to remain as separate political unit called FD or G-10 without playing an active part in bringing about peace to the Republic of South Sudan.
In my view, they are a failed, insignificant forum who wanted to be regarded as “holy men” who played no part in the conflict, forgetting that they ironically work harder to ignite this conflict in the context of the press conference of the 6th of December 2013.
In its entirety, this forum (FD/G-10) should not continue to exist, they either disintegrate or join one party among the current political actors (NAS, IG, IO Bush, IO Juba and other political and civil forces) helping in trying to wage peace in the country.
The reasoning here is widely informed by the following:-
1. FD or call them G-10 have no central position. They act in some forums as a solid body but in other forums, as distinctive particles to each other. For example, we have seen how a portion of them rallied behind a position that calls for UN 10-year Trusteeship of South Sudan. On the other hands, we have seen those of Dr Majak calling for regime change through the installation of a Technocratic Government (TG) while their allied Foreign Minister Mr. Deng Abor, is on their opposite selling President Kiir’s policies and exerting no solidarity with his colleagues in the diaspora.
2. They exerted no influence, internally or externally, but are a bunch of lonely disgruntled leaders trekking in the bushes unarmed. Internally, they have no sizable following among the South Sudanese both in the diaspora, displaced and inside South Sudan. Externally, they have become lobbyists like a civil society with no significant gain. For example, they have hosted numerous meetings with regional leaders, international bodies but nothing so far has materialised in their favour.
3. They are an exclusive forum; in that, nobody can join them unless one was jailed with them in Juba, they have no agenda and a suitable platform to engage South Sudanese who are thirsty for meaningful political dispensation.
Although most of them have a fascinating historical background in terms of their sacrifices in the 21 years conflict, they have in recent development become politically ambivalent and opportunistic.
In order to redeem their good selves, the FD must rethink their political position or opt to become what the Dinka people call “Jong Abuthic”, meaning a dog who waited in hiding for an offer that never came through till it saw its death shadow. END
The Writer is John Adoor Deng, Author of the book entitled: The Politics of Ethnicity and Governance in South Sudan. He can be reach on dengjohn780@gmail.com
John,
Well said about G-10. It seems to me that this G-10, everyone one of them wants to lead which is a respite of disaster. It is unbelievable that ten people want to lead. They should have chosen of them to lead and then rest would become the followers cheer behind the leader. This G-10 disappointed their supporters who shouted out for them to be freed.
One thinks that G-10 as the holy men would have saved South Sudan by initiating nonviolence protest in Juba. They would have stoop up to fight against corruption, nepotism, greed, ignorance, and selfishness. These guys have witnessed human rights abusive that they have gone through when they were in jail. If they were to stand up to fight for freedom for the oppress South Sudanese by using non-violence, they would have gained more support from the suffering South Sudanese.
This G-10 have no “central position” as you put it because everyone of them wants to be a leader. This G-10 allow their ego to drive them. Therefore, they will not have the followers to support and cheer for them. I agree with you that this G-10 ” Are an exclusive forum; in that, nobody can join them unless one was jailed with them in Juba,” because of their egotism, they have driven their supporters away.
This G-10 have an extraordinary experience about the civil war. If they were to be aware of their egotism and play the game fairly, they would have won the audience both in South Sudan and world wide. Therefore, I concur with your statement that “Although most of them have a fascinating historical background in terms of their sacrifices in the 21 years conflict, they have in recent development become politically ambivalent and opportunistic” It is very sad that this G-10 does not seem to feel the pain and agony that the children and family members are going through in their daily lives in South Sudan or refugee Camps.
SPLA IO have to finish carrying their war that has been imposed on S.Sudanese people. Didn’t I tell you that all the war was about people who lost jobs and they got angry. All these ten guys including Riek Lam Akol and Nyaba were over taken by their personal pride but God detest the hearts of human beings. what we need is peace now no more blood pouring but if IO insist on fighting then this is the right time rude them out from Pagak. We also want Riek to contest his innocence in a court because he has been suspected of committing war crimes including some guys in diaspora. There are those who are involved in stirring up hate crime and tribalism. Their name should enter into books.
Alex
Of course, this is not your name,but stop being a laughing stock on this web site. Let me, ask you how old are you?
Most readers on web site are mature people who are well informed than you are. In short stop lies.
Dear Mr Okuc there is no need to argue with you but I have to tell you this fighting was initiated by people who have lost their Jobs. I am an independent thinker who do not like to be pulled blindly by old politicians like you. You are the people who want to cover the truth under the carpet. If it is corruption all these guys are involved. If it is nepotism Riek Machar is the worst. If it is dictatorship is the worst and he has taught now all his supporters the same habits. If you express yourself they will say you are bought with money. This the worst form of dictatorship because you people want to suppress people from speaking up. Lies you are the experts so you are well know people. Your fight is about power and Jobs. Mashar lost support from USA because when he was interviewed he said the oil in S. Sudan belong to Nuers. He was asked about his relationship with Bashir regime Mashar could not explained himself properly. What I want to tell you people is that, do not think you can fool all the people in the world. So Okuc it seems you are from shilliuk so do not follow your brothers Lam Akol, Nyaba and Pagan. These guys have brains but they are a curse to shilliuk people. I beter respect your king than you who are calming to be educated. You are the laughing stock. could you explain why Olonyi could even kill people like Major general Johanness. People like you thought people are fools , they can just follow whatever you say. I am an independent thinker brother. Your group are failures but yet you claimed to be academics. What academics and learnt people can cause the death of millions of their own people and they did not feel remorse ,
Okuc. Alex is not lying, it is well known that those who are fighting government now are former government employees who can not afford to be cut off from that looting taking place in Juba. Because they know how nice it is to be part of looting, so they can do everything including killing people for them to get back to the government. Okuc for you to think that Alex is not Alex is real name, how many you rebels are using fake names on this web ? Including Editor, Toria, Eastern, and you don’t say anything.
Mading,
This is a legally registered and hosted website in the civilized world and the editor’s name is on the website. We don’t hide as we follow the laws of a civilized First World.
Editor
mading,
You must a lowlife from the dinka heartland. I have been working in southern Sudan during the war and prior to independence I have worked in South Sudan before the start of the crisis up to now paying huge taxes out of my hard earned salary. I continue to contribute to the ailing economy not like some of you stuck on perpetual social benefit handouts out there.
I am an informed person that’s why you will never catch me in a situation where I will congratulate Kiir’s government. I can’t be trapped in the same mindset with cattle camp champions!!