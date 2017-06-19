The exile of Dr Machar: Did Pres. Obama repudiate Roosevelt’s anti-colonial doctrine?

By: Samuel Atabi, South Sudan, JUN/20/2017, SSN;
It is now confirmed: Riek Machar has been exiled and is under detention in South Africa. In a recent teleconference with the members of the UN Security Council, Machar himself cleared any doubt whether or not he has been exiled and detained in that beacon of self-determination and black freedom, the Republic of South Africa.
Exiling one on account of being a political or military leader was a tool extensively employed by the white colonial invaders of the African continent.
Even the Germans, who had the briefest presence in colonial Africa, forced into exile a number of leaders among who was the Paramount Chief of Kapando from Togo who was exiled to Cameroon, in 1913; the Germans had fear that he would lead an uprising against them.
The main practitioners of exiling leaders were the French and the British. This is not to disregard the roles of the other minor colonial powers such as the Portuguese, Belgians, Spanish, Italians, and the racist Afrikaner of South Africa.
The French operated mainly in parts of West Africa and the Maghreb. In one memorable episode, the French deposed Behazin, the King of Dahomey Kingdom and deported him as far as Martinique in 1894. The rest of the continent was under the domination of the British.
African traditional leaders, Chiefs and Kings in eastern Africa region were routinely exiled away from their homeland and followers.
An example of the British highhandedness, which resembles the present Machar’s predicament, was the exiling of the Buganda King to the UK in the 1950s.
The Governor in-charge of the then Uganda Protectorate, one named Cohen, demanded that Kabaka (King) Freddie of Buganda integrate his kingdom into the soon-to-be-born independent nation of Uganda. Kabaka Freddie refused. For this pain, he was removed and deported to London for a ‘comfortable’ exile.
Generally, these colonial exile cases did not achieve their main objectives. Some of the aims were directed at ending of dynasties, silencing defiant leaders, facilitation of wholesale seizure of land and forcible settlement of white settlers. The natives always fought back, some with extreme violence.
After the independence, a number of Africa heads of governments have behaved just like the colonialists. The case of the Angolan rebel leader, Jonas Savimbi will help to illustrate this view.
The path to independence of Angola from its colonial master, started in the 1960s, and was bedeviled by a vicious civil war among the anti-Portuguese and liberation movements.
The main protagonists were Jonas Savimbi of UNITA versus Agostinho Neto and Edwardo dos Santos of the MPLA. Independence was handed to the MPLA in 1975 but UNITA continued with armed struggle against the new government.
There were several attempts at negotiated end to the war between the two rival movements but all of them failed.
In 1989, during one of the attempts, a group of African leaders (an equivalent of IGAD?), from Angola (an interested party), Congo, Gabon, Mozambique, Sao Tome and Principe, Zaire, Zambia and Zimbabwe, met in Harare to get a peace agreement.
In an action similar to that meted out to Riek Machar in 2016, these leaders unanimously decided to exile Savimbi, also to South Africa.
They also recommended the integration of UNITA forces into the MPLA and its institutions in a similar manner to that being advocated for the absorption of the SPLA (IO) into the Kiir’s faction of the army.
As might be expected, Savimbi violently refused to go into exile and resumed fighting. Years later, Savimbi was killed in 2002 under suspicious circumstances.
We shudder at what might be the fate of Riek Machar. God forbid!
The African leaders at Harare imitated their past colonial masters in prescribing ‘exile’ as a solution to a complex and desperate political and military situation that existed in Angola at that time.
The secretive decision of the IGAD and its supporters to exile and detain Riek Machar in South Africa was a desperate attempt to imitate the Harare outcome; prescribing a palliative to cure a chronic and almost terminal disease ailing South Sudan body politics.
Most observers were not surprised by the decision of the IGAD et al to lure Machar into exile. After all, some of the key IGAD members have their own sinister interest in the current war in South Sudan.
What has really pained and surprised many in South Sudan and internationally, is the apparent acquiescence of the Troika countries, USA, UK and Norway in this unjust and devious scheme.
We in South Sudan continue to agonize over what might have been the aim of countries like USA in propping up the dictatorial regime in Juba. We are not alone in this agony.
In its report of April 28, 2017, an American think-tank, the Heritage Foundation, asserts that American government’s warnings and threats to the genocidal regime in Juba have been tepid.
It goes on to say that South Sudan armed forces targeted for physical abuse and tried to kill senior US diplomats without consequences.
Lastly, it recommends that the US Congress should set up a Commission to study what went wrong with US engagement in South Sudan.
While we must await any outcome from such a Commission (if it will ever materialize), we are wondering whether the Obama administration, in giving a tacit encouragement to this antiquated colonial tool of exiling leaders, has in effect repudiated decades-long Roosevelt’s anti-colonial doctrine first enunciated at the end of World War II.
Like the Africans in colonial time, South Sudanese have characteristically reacted even more violently after the exiling of their leader; exposing the vacuity of the action.
The sooner Machar’s exile and detention are reversed the better for the future of South Sudan.
Samuel Atabi is a concerned South Sudanese and can be reached at samuelatabi@gmail.com
Atabi,
Whoever conspired to have the father of the South Sudan nation, Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon forced-exiled in South Africa have unknowingly committed the gravest mistake to the patriot tribes in South Sudan because the determined patriots’ blood will, and shall bleed for their inalienable rights—until Dr. Riek is unconstitutionally released from the detention period
Nuer is a nightmare when they walked out in force,while Dr. Riek was a wrong and John Garang himself was a great mistake to stay on for bloody 22 years.
Mr. Gatdarwich,
Riek Machar is not, and has NEVER been the father of South Sudan. He’s (was) a failed foolish leader of a stupid tribe, Nuer. Had he been from my tribe, THE GREAT MONYJANG, he could have been executed longtime ago by us. We don’t allowed foolish leaders to head us. You Nuer tribe have been lying to yourselves that Riek was your ONLY greatest man while neglecting the grave mistakes he has been coming to you shamelessly. But now, the mighty JIENG is serving you instead of your useless Riek Machar. WE ARE DETERMINED TO CONTINUE SERVING TO NUER FOREVER, & Nothing will ever happen again since he is arrested in Pretoria, SA. JIENG EMPIRE OYEEEE! South Sudan Oyeee!.
The Romans ruled in Europe and had their time but they are no more. To every beginning there must be an end. Today is the mighty Monyjang and tomorrow will be some people. My fear is there might be pay back. So brother rejoice now but remember one your day for tears will come.
Bismark;
Remember Roman empire didn’t just exist or ruled for 10 years; is it? Well; guess how many years did the empire exist or reigned most part of continental Europe before they were replaced?
Riek, Kiir and the rest of the pack are war criminals and thieves. Thunder take them. Idiots.
As for you Chulbaar, you should be ashamed talking nonsense with your mouth full of “lueth”. What is it to be proud of when Jieng on Jieng hooliganism is sweeping the Jieng heartland of Warrap clean of her inhabitants. There are more Jieng living in misery in refugee camps in Sudan than in Aweil and Gogrial put together. Hunger and diseases will consume your feebled buttocks like wild fire. Let us see where the next generation of Jieng will rise from now that you (Jieng) you even cannot live in the land you claim to have liberated.
Nikalongo
Nikalongo,
Undoubtedly and inarguably, the much lauded ‘liberation’ of South Sudan has created more impoverished and depraved South Sudanese than perhaps, the centuries of Arab colonization of this South Sudan. It’s true that the jieng have come out worse than any other tribes in this unpredictable immiseration and calamity that have beset the nation. There is now a camp for displaced South Sudanese in the Sudan, cynically named as ‘Malish ya Bashir’ (English translation: Our apology, pres. Bashir, we regret for leaving the Sudan)
One might correctly say that perhaps the jieng were never serious ‘nationalists’ who truly wanted an independent, united and prosperous nation of South Sudan but rather they maliciously aspired to fight against the then ‘kokora’ of 1983 and not the independence of South.
John Garang de Mabior and associates just wanted the war to reverse Niemeri’s Redivision of the South but inevitably got messed up in the Ethiopian politics. Garang’s SPLA/M was used by Mengistu to counter Sudanese Niemery’s support for the anti-Mengistu rebel groups.
Until his death, John Garang never publicly admitted his complete support for total independence of the South. Today, president Kiir and his jieng council of evil men have blatantly proven that they have no real conceptualization of a functional, peaceful and united country, they are simply and perilously pursuing a colonization policy that is very detrimental to the viability of the nation in the south.
Editor
Nikalongo,
Very commendable rebuttal remarks to the natural born traitorous Jenge-Dinka–pal named–Chulbaar.
Keep it up bro or sis!
I am so happy to see this greed man has been arrested in South Africa. I thank those who thoughts such wise Idea because he is the one who divided Southerners Sudanese just because of his own interest instead, of bringing two tribes togetherness and focus on none violence and the things which will keep all people as one for common good unfortunately, he had been repeated the rebellions for years and he never realizing his political greed has damaged the young nation and the people as a whole. I think this is a time for Riek Machar’s supporters to give up on Riek Machar political issue and started finding ways of begging forgiveness otherwise, you would be following the doom hopes which will not going to happen
Aleu Aduol
Atabi, and mad man Gatdarwich. You should be shame to yourself for calling trader of South Sudan Riek Machar a ” father of our nation” Shame on you Gardarwich. Find some thing to do, your evil uncle is not coming out of detention in South Africa. No more for get it.
Your sentences would make sense if you know the difference between “traitor” and “trader”. I am not a South Sudanese, but if this is how you guys debate issues that affect your whole country then there is no hope under the sun – may god help you lot! That a side it is country like mine that is picking up the tap of resettling poor South Sudanese people who do not have anything do with politics; they just want security to get on with their lives. While the like of Mading and Chulbaar gloat about this unfortunate situation that produced/producing untold human suffering, seriously you guys make me sick.
The African,
Truly and without any doubt, not only you that the Mading’s and Chulbaar’s have mortally sickened but each and every South Sudanese. There are more displaced persons and refugees being created than during the long era of attrition of the alien Arabs.
Pray, God help South Sudan.
Editor
Yes editor some of these people need to be told off. I have had first experience of seeing the suffering people endure in Bidi Bidi camp in Yumbe district, northern Uganda few weeks ago – to said catastrophe is an understatement. Yet you have some people who spew nonsense from comfort of their caves and indeed celebrate human suffering, instead of talking about finding solutions you advocate for confrontation. I can assure Mading & Chulbaar as a local who has to put up with influx of massive number of people is not easy. by all means we want to help our brother from S.Sudan to feel home but patient is wearing thin because we have to compete with scare resources.
Mr. Atabi,
You are wrong to compare Africans leaders exiled in the past with current Dr. Riek Machar exiles in South Africa, he never been a leader in South Sudan, rather a disastrous traitor who split the movement, ran to join Khartoum government and allowed himself to be used by Al Bashir as Militia fighting Southerners. He was forgiven by Dr. Garang to returned back and became a Vice president of South Sudan, but appeared not repentance, so no more forgiveness expected and people like you Atabi and some Nuer who are still dreaming of his leadership should forget about him and join Taban Deng who showed true leadership and possibly could govern South Sudan, or they can seek for another Nuer, why is Riek Machar alone since 1991, while there are thousands and thousands of well educated Nuer.
Moreover, change will not come in South Sudan until those with small brain who can not distinguish between Dinka and government learn first to know that there is different between government and Jieng or Dinka, and all are suffering and change could come from all not Nuer alone as Riek Machar views it or Equatorian alone as they choose killing innocent civilians on roads attack.
A non-Dinka nationalist person who would understand such simple equation in future will easily found himself in leadership and govern South Sudan.
Abel Magok,
You should be coming here with success stories following replacement of Dr. Machar with El Tabani Deng who according to you “has showed true leadership”. If you read the ARCISS well, you will have noticed that its was crafted to clip off some of Kiir’s excessive powers – hence JCE opposition to the deal expressed through Kiir’s reservations.
You talk of the events leading up to the splt of SPLA in 1991 as a novice or you are simply being economical with the truth. If the SPLA-Nasir faction didn’t jolt Dr. Garang from the course he had taken, trust me, SPLA would have gone into a state of oblivion or still fighting a pyrrhic war against Khartoum based regime. You should pity Malik Agar for threading that path!
There’s no way Dinka as a tribe can be isolated from Kiir’s government when the JCE plays an active role in shaping policies and decisions in governance matters.
Today most villages in Equatoria have less than 10% of their inhabitants remaining with the rest forced to refugee camps in the neighbouring countries. The displacement of inhabitants in Equatoria was done by Mathiang Anyoor, a predominantly dinka militia outfit. The vacated villages in Equatoria are now occupied by armed dinka cattle keepers. Don’t talk of innocent civilians.
There is no sense in defending dinka innocence when all over South Sudan the non-Dinka South Sudanese are complaining of one thing: aggression.
Riek Machar is the one who had destroyed his own future and Kiir shouldn’t be blamed for sacking him. Play us again thought Networks if you could.