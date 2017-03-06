The Declaration of the National Salvation Front (NAF): Gen. Thomas Cirillo forms his Movement

MAR/06/2017, SSN;

Finally weeks after abandoning the Kiir’s regime and going into the bush, the highly trained officer and veteran of the liberation war, General Thomas cirillo has announced the formation of a military front to depose President Kiir from power. Below is the entire press release by General Thomas Cirillo.

SALUTATIONS

To the people of South Sudan – at home, in refugee camps, in the Diaspora:

Cordial greetings to the gallant revolutionary forces in the bushes as well as those still held hostage by the regime!

Special and heartfelt greetings to :-

*** Our mothers, wives and daughters who have led in bearing the brunt of our man-made tragedies!

*** Heartfelt greetings to all the martyrs, widows and families of all victims!

*** All the leaders and neighbours of the people of South Sudan who have borne the burden of hosting our people in these difficult times!

*** All the international friends of the people of South Sudan!

*** Special greetings to the governments, NGOs, the religious community and all agencies that are struggling to enable our people live in peace and in dignity!

Wherever you are – in the bush, towns and villages and in the barracks or offices of the regime – we empathize with you and yearn to come to your rescue!

CAUSES FOR CONCERN

Salva Kiir’s leadership has, without remorse, led the people of South Sudan down an abyss from which it is not easy to climb out. Worse still, the Kiir regime has prevented anything to be done by anybody (neighbours, IGAD, AU, UN and the Religious Community) to enable South Sudan to climb out of this abyss.

To add salt to injury, the Regime has embarked on treating the government-inflicted misery with placebos such as ‘a national dialogue’ and the ‘creation of more states,’ and now with a ‘National Day of Prayer.’

It is clear beyond reasonable doubt that the Regime has created a highly selfish class that ensures its continued existence for the singular purpose of illicitly amassing personal and family wealth and imposing tribal hegemony on the country.

It has created and promoted discord in the security sector beyond comedy! The tragedy is that different fighting groups in the war of liberation were never really merged into one national army.

Ethnicity, the basis of multicultural beauty is turned into something ugly, officially promoted by such creations as the tribal Jieng Council of Elders! Unfortunately, even the Jieng people, supposedly the beneficiaries of such monopoly of power schemes, have suffered along with everybody else, often even worse.

Among many of the highest ranking officers down to the least enlisted infantryman, there is the overwhelming conviction that they had been fighting for their personal rewards, rather than ‘national liberation.’

These altitudes have lead to gross and rampant misbehavior evident in robberies, rapes, fraudulent acquisition of property (our time to eat attitude), and the adoption of an above-the-law culture and a mentality that has often led to gross abuses of human rights.

Perhaps most painful is the complete loss of respect for and recognition of many segments of the population who participated in the liberation of South Sudan.

Within the armed forces, habits of fraudulent promotions, attaching ranks to families including outright literal inheritance of ranks, creation of utterly false payrolls grossly inflated – has led to a total breakdown of law and order within that segment of society that holds a high reputation for being the most disciplined institution in the rest of the world.

South Sudan, a potential bread-basket for its fast-industrializing neighbours, has been rendered fallow land for years for many reasons including uncontrolled cattle-grazing.

Along with other factors, Kiir’s government has overseen the steady decline of the production and wealth creation part of the economy, in spite of the sizeable revenue from oil.

Corruption is on everyone’s lips; the President himself has been heard to declare zero-tolerance on corruption countless times.

In practice, even the President’s office has been the victim of thefts of large amounts of cash several times. Others in the kleptocracy are known to have stashed away millions abroad. Corruption has made the nation bleed to death, killing human initiative, destroying human and other resources.

Irrefutable evidence points to the indication that government has failed totally in the provision of basic services and in everything else!

Correcting the numerous mistakes of the Kiir Regime is an enormous task that requires the participation of all citizens, beginning minimally and simultaneously with development tasks along with the requisite humanitarian assistance to settle citizens in their homes and engage them in productive work.

The National Salvation Front (NAS) strongly believes that the Kiir regime has no political will, no capacity, and certainly has no plans to turn things around for the people of South Sudan.

In every country worth calling a nation-state, the constitution is enshrined as the basic law of the country. It is supreme and above all – citizens, institutions, and office holders, including the President.

The National Salvation Front fervently believes that South Sudan cannot solve its problems through an ethno-centric administration as is the case with the Kiir regime!

The National Salvation Front (NAS) is left with no choice other than to fight to eradicate the malady that has badly tarnished the image of South Sudan, caused our nation the loss of its sense of identity, it’s credibility and above all, the trust of its citizens.

The National Salvation Front will vigorously use all means at its disposal to restore law and order, the respect for human rights and dignity without regard to age, gender, ethnic origin, religion, and believes in the rightful path of national co-existence, embracing the ideals of free, sovereign, democratically governed nations.

DECLARATION

The people of South Sudan have not waited for a signal for them to rise up and topple the Kiir regime. Those who could vote with their feet away from the control of the Kiir regime have done so.

Others, provoked without cause all over South Sudan, have taken it upon themselves to resist government forces in kind.

Thus, with a clear conscience and with determination, we declare the birth of a citizen-imposed change. We willingly respond to the call for unified resistance against the regime using all means that are available, feasible and effective.

The National Salvation Front (NAS) is convinced that to restore sanity and normalcy in our country, Kiir must go, he must vacate office without further bloodshed.

It’s therefore with immense pleasure, a sense of duty, unshaken dedication to the service of our people, and a singular focus to end their suffering, that we declare the establishment of the National Salvation Front, marking the rising of a New Day- a new beginning- for the people of the Republic of South Sudan.

It’s in this spirit of dedication to the cause of our people that I, General Thomas Cirillo Swaka, on behalf of the National Salvation Front, solemnly declare the launching of the National Salvation Front (NAS) on this 6th Day of March, 2017; so help me God.

(Signed)

Gen. Thomas Cirillo Swaka, Chairman and Commander-in-Chief,

The National Salvation Front,

South Sudan

6th March 2017

