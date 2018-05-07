Taban Deng, Kiir’s vice president, formally rejoins SPLM ruling party: LATEST

By AFP, Today, MAY, 07/2018, SSN,
In Summary:
In the years since millions have been uprooted, triggering a regional refugee crisis, and millions more have been pushed to the brink of starvation, while tens of thousands have been killed, mostly civilians;
South Sudan’s vice president, former rebel Taban Deng Gai, on Monday formally folded his party into the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) of President Salva Kiir.
The move is aimed at bolstering the legitimacy of Kiir’s regime and undermining rebel leader Riek Machar, to whom Deng was formerly allied.
Deng split from Machar following heavy fighting in the capital Juba in 2016 and, siding with Kiir, took his former boss’s job and is seeking to strengthen his position in the government.
In a confusing move, both Deng in Juba and Machar, under house arrest in South Africa, continued to call their respective factions SPLM-IO (In Opposition) despite now being on opposing sides in the four-year-old conflict.
On Monday, Deng insisted he was implementing a political resolution to the conflict by officially rejoining the ruling party.
“Reunification of SPLM will give more power, more spirit, and more energy to the party to strive on the areas of making peace a lasting resort,” Deng told journalists.
The world’s youngest nation which achieved independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013 when Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup.
While originally siding with Machar, his fellow Nuer tribesman, Deng switched sides ostensibly to help bring peace, but fighting has continued since, and talks have faltered.
“The new rejuvenated SPLM will be fighting tribalism. We reconcile the communities, we stop child abduction, cattle rustling. We will continue with the disarmament of the civilians so that people are secure,” Deng vowed Monday. END
Never trust a bastardized traitor like Taban.
What’s next….. will he now seek out Machar and hang him high?
Editor
Dear All:
The so-called The Vice President Taban Deng Gai, should not be kidding the Southerners for peace! He left Riak Machar. He joined Kirr. He thought he would bring the peace in the country without Riak Machar.
But why the war is still ongoing until this time without Riak Machar??!
His rejoinment in the SPLM Ruling Party, it has nothing to do with President Salva Kirr period!
Riak Machar should be in the peace because he was the very person who has protested the President Salva Kirr Administration in the South Sudan Republic in the country in the government!
Sincere Healing Anger
Abiko!
KC,MO.USA
TraitorTaban and his co-conspirators the JCE are criminals, corrupts and deceptives. Hence, it would be naive to think that such characters could bring peace and development to this nation!
Thanks God the golden boy of JCE became a disappointment to them. Don’t ask how? In 5-10 years from now, Gen. Taban will tell his Naath audience that within a short period of time as FVP, he managed to injects a deadly venoms into a tribal union of JCE. Who would have thought that those of Malong etc would abandoned the bandwagon aka (Temple of Evil (J1), and joints the Rebellion?
This guy should be worse than Kiir. Kiir killed Nuer people because he perceived them as enemy number one against his grip on power and his agenda for tribal apartheid. Taban Deng for his part is not clear why he has great affinity for powerless second leader of the country after the loss of his tribesmen under Kiir and Malong with Salva Mathok. It is even absurd that he now fully involved in the murder of fellow citizens for earthly goods. He is completely a disgrace to the country and his process of amalgating his primitive, ignorant militiamen into Kirr’s bunch of human butchers is just for misinformation and greed for photo shoot because he has no soldiers on the ground because he has no cause for war except his lust for political power that cements nepotism, tribalism, corruption and tribal supremacist despotic regime of Salva Kiir Mayardiit that continues to murder innocent South Sudanese for no genuine reason if at all there is any for human elimination which I believe there is none.
This is a real hooligan with no agenda. He is confused like his crime mate killer Kiir.
Their days are numbered.
Killers and looters do not know peace because the word peace does not exist in their vocabulary.
President kiir should learn how to make independent judgement,how long does he want to trust the enemy more than his supporters?