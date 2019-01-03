SSNMC: Joseph Bakasoro is still the leader, NOT Vakindi Unvu

SOUTH SUDAN NATIONAL MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, SSN, 03 January 2018 Contact: Daniel Zingifuaboro Position: Secretary of Information and Official Spokesperson of SSNMC Phone: +61 474 047 016 Email: si.ssnmc@gmail.com

Press Statement: The South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) would like to respond to media statement issued by the so-called “Leadership of SSNMC” on 01 January 2019. Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro is the only legitimate leader of SSNMC to date.

We strongly repudiate the assertion that he was “officially dismissed as the Chairman of SSNMC”. We had rebutted this assertion before, but we wish to make it categorically clear once more.

The individual officials making the claim were appointed by the authority of Chairman Bakosoro, acting on behalf of SSNMC, appointed Vakindi Unvu as Deputy Chairman, Kwaje Lasu as Secretary General, Abraham Wani as Chief of General Staff of South Sudan National Army for Change (SSNAC) and other officials in accordance with the powers vested upon him by the SSNMC Constitution.

The individuals appointed accepted their appointments and thus recognized the legitimacy and powers of the Chairman as valid.

Under which authority then did they claim powers to dismiss Chairman Bakosoro and continue to make illegal pronouncements in the name of SSNMC?

Such a claim is unsubstantiated and does not merit any consideration. SSNMC, chaired by Bakosoro, is a member of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), which is a partner in the R-ARCSS.

To the contrary, the group now calling itself “SSNMC Armed Forces” defected from SSNMC on 20 September 2018 but continue to use the name SSNMC.

The group is chaired by Vakindi Unvu; the Secretary General is Kwaje Lasu (all residing in USA) and the Chief of General Staff is Abraham Wani.

This group is also part of South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA), which does not support or subscribe to R-ARCSS.

The group refuse to recognise the R-ARCSS; however, claim they are committed to Cessation of Hostilities Agreement. The R-ARCSS provides a whole range of measures to bring about peace to South Sudan.

First, if their claim of commitment to Cessation of Hostilities Agreement is true, why the group not use the instruments and mechanisms established to report those violations?

Why are they not collaborating their “intelligence information on the ground” with that of UN or challenge the UN evidence?

Second, if the group is sincere about their commitment to Cessation of Hostilities Agreement only, then they are not serious about peace in South Sudan.

The group’s statement is indicative of their desires to continue to undermine the RARCSS through violation of ceasefire and cessation of hostilities agreements, incitements and character assassination of those who subscribe to R-ARCSS.

Commitment to peace cannot be piece meals. It has to be in letter and spirit, if the group want to claim that they 2 SOUTH SUDAN NATIONAL MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE are committed to the interests of the people of South Sudan.

SSNMC, under Chairman Bakosoro, believe that peaceful resolution of the crisis in South Sudan is the only viable solution; therefore, peace must be given chance. SSNMC’s resort to bring peace to South Sudan is unwavering.

We have resolved that the interest of the country and the people of South Sudan must come first.

We are determined to work with R-ARCSS partners, IGAD, AU, UN, Troika and peace lovers/actors to implement R-ARCSS in letter and spirit and to fully abide by the ceasefire and cessation of hostilities agreements. ####