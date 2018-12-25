SS National Movement for Change: Calls on leaders to listen to our peoples’ suffering

SOUTH SUDAN NATIONAL MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE, FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) would like to wish all members, supporters, SSOA, R-ARCSS partners, IGAD Plus, AU, UN, Troika and the entire people of South Sudan a very merry Christmas and thriving New Year 2019. It is our hope that the people of South Sudan live in unity, peace, joy and love in 2019 and beyond.

“It is my hope that all of you are well and preparing to celebrate Christmas bearing in mind that the coming year will bring prosperity and lasting peace to all including those people in refugee and IDP camps”, said the Chairman of SSNMC, Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro.

The Chairman of SSNMC, Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro, urges all the people of South Sudan, supporters and well-wishers to pray for sustainable peace in South Sudan so that we return home to begin a new journey towards progress for all.

SSNMC’s resort to bring peace to South Sudan is unwavering. We have heard and witnessed the suffering of our people in South Sudan, in diaspora, especially in the refugees Camps.

We have witnessed the destruction of our beloved country. Our people are living in very degraded circumstances. Our behaviors have shamed us around the globe.

Our people have no shelter, food etc. Our economy is on the bridge of collapse. Our roads are closed and not passable. We have burnt our villages and towns to ashes. We have engaged in inhumane treatment such as rape and child abuse.

We lost respect for life and dignity of human being. We have destroyed our sense of nationalism and social cohesion. Our people are traumatized.

This is time to be honest to ourselves, to our people, to reconcile the people of South Sudan and move-on in unity, with joy, love and peace.

Therefore, SSNMC have resolved that the interest of the country and the people of South Sudan must come first. We have forsaken our individual interests.

We are determined to work with R-ARCSS partners, IGAD Plus, AU, UN, Troika and peace lovers/actors to implement R-ARCSS in letter and spirit.

We urge all R-ARCSS partners to do the same. SSNMC call upon all South Sudanese entities to give peace a chance. We call upon leaders of South Sudan to listen to the suffering voices of our people and do what is/are in the

interest of the country and the people of South Sudan.

