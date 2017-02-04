SPLA-IO Equatoria Region Forces repulse Kiir’s Genocidal Mathiang Anyoor militia in Yei County

Date: 04/02/2017, PRESS RELEASE;

Yesterday on Friday 3rd February 2017 at 7:35 am, the SPLA-IO position at Ombasi in Yei River County came under intense provocative attack by Kiir’s atrocious militia.

Responding in defense, the SPLA-I.O gallant forces of Divisions 2A and 2B of Sector Eight (8) under the command of Lt. Gen. John Kenyi Lo-Buron overpowered and repulsed the genocidal Mathiang Anyoor militia, and eventually captured the whole of Ombasi.

Now the SPLA-I.O heroic forces are in full control of Ombasi and all of its surrounding territories.

Thirty Two (32) dead bodies of the regime militiamen were found at the battle scene following the deadly fight.

Some of them are scattered into the forests while others ran and are being pursued towards Yei Town by the gallant SPLA-I.O forces.

Seven (07) PKMs, Thirty Five (35) AK-47, Three (03) RPGs and a good number of ammunitions in good condition were captured by the SPLA-I.O victor forces after the combat.

Signed:

Wayi Godwill Edward,

SPLA-I.O Spokesperson of the 2nd GHQs, Equatoria Region.

Tel: +211 956 096 988

——————-

