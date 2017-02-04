SPLA-IO defeats attack by combined SPLM-North and JEM mercenaries in Upper Nile

Date: 04/01/2017; Press release

At around 8:00 am Thursday, February 02, 2017, the brutal and ruthless Juba regime allowed and sneaked into South Sudan from Angathna base in Blue Nile a 70-vehicle convoy of four battalions of heavily armed Sudanese rebels of the SPLM-North (SPLM-N) and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) to attack and retake Mustakbal, Wadekona and Detang which the gallant SPLA-IO forces had taken full control of after defeating a combination of Juba regime solders and other Sudanese rebels late last month.

The fighting that followed between them and the gallant SPLA-IO forces left so many dead bodies and forty three (43) PKM and 300 AK-47 were captured. This devastating and catastrophic defeat of the Juba regime soldiers and mercenaries by the gallant SPLA-IO forces forced the remaining JEM and SPLM-N elements to Makal (Malakal), Renk and Palouch.

At around 8:00am this morning Friday February 03, 2017, the Juba regime Sudanese mercenaries once again attacked SPLA-IO positions at Detang. The gallant SPLA-IO forces repulsed the attack and pursued the Juba regime aggression to Lelo.

Also the Egyptian air force was dropping more than nine (9) bombs and explosions on the gallant SPLA-IO positions in and around Kaka today.

In addition, the gallant SPLA-IO forces encountered yesterday Thursday February 02, 2017 another Juba regime aggression in Booth and Mayom road, Unity State (US).

In the fighting at Ataam, the gallant SPLA-IO of the Special Division captured one Juba regime soldier alive and he is being held as Prisoner of War at the SPLA-IO Special Division Ataam Headquarters.

In that of Mayom road, the gallant SPLA-IO forces captured eight (8) regime soldiers alive and four (4) Juba regime military vehicles were destroyed.

The continuous involvement of the Sudanese rebels and the escalation of the Egyptian participation in the ongoing war in South Sudan are clear indications to the people of South Sudan, the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN) and the international community that the Juba regime is provoking the region and tilting South Sudan for a regional war.

By Col. William Gatjiath Deng

Spokesperson for SPLA-IO

