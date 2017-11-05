South Sudanese in Diaspora thanks Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the United Nations

To: Her Excellency Nikki Haley- United States Ambassador to the U.N.

On behalf of the South Sudanese, we would like to thank you for your service to the global community in promoting international cooperation, peace, and security. The South Sudanese civil society group in the Diaspora would like to acknowledge your commitment to the people of South Sudan. As South Sudanese-Americans, we deeply appreciate your tireless efforts to bring a lasting peace to our country of origin.

Ambassador Nikki Haley, the South Sudanese civil society group sincerely applauds and commends you for your recent trip to South Sudan. Thank you for calling President Salva Kirr’s regime out for the suffering of the people of South Sudan; for telling him that the international community, and United States cares about South Sudanese lives. South Sudanese people support and appreciate the United States Government and the State Department for working with the parties to provide relief to the suffering people of South Sudan.

Ambassador Nikki Haley, as evidence by your trip, it is clear that the IGAD-led peace negotiations have not made any progress in bringing the war to an end. Tens of thousands of innocent South Sudanese have been killed and over seven million are displaced, with more than 100,000 IPDs living in dire conditions in UNMISS camps in Juba and around the country. President Salva Kiir, who has committed atrocious crimes against humanity, continues to defy the international community’s effort. It is time that international community stands up for the people of South Sudan and for the United States to take decisive leadership role in ending the civil war in South Sudan.

Lack of urgent action has the potential to destabilize the entire East African region, which could present a potential security threat to the rest of the world. The time has indeed come to help bring an end to what you have described as “senseless violence.”

South Sudan Community expresses their deep gratitude toward the American people and appreciates the United States Government for working with the parties to ensure lasting peace in South Sudan.

We thank you for your leadership and for making honest assessment of the situation. We ask you to take actions reflective of the concern you have expressed and witness.

NOV/01/2017

Respectfully,

Alliance for South Sudan in diaspora – Dr. George Phillip Imuro. imurot@yaoo.com

Equatoria Community USA – Lojing Rugang

Global Partnership for Peace in South Sudan – Theresa Samuel, gappss.info@gmail.com

Human Rights activists – Simon Deng, sdengkak@yahoo.com

Nile Peace Development Relief Agency USA – Dr. Gatluak Deith, gatluakdieth757@gmail.com

Nuer American Christian Network USA – Rev. James Dak Rut, james.rut.rev@wisynod.org

Nuer Community USA – Michael Gai Chokchok

Pashodo Community Mutual Assistance Association (PCMAA) – William Atillio Ator, upernile@gmail.com

South Sudan International Advocacy for Human Rights (SSIAHR) – Peter Gatkuoth W. Kuel, peterkuel@yahoo.com

Western Bahr el Ghazel Community USA – Rabeh Dimbiti, westernbahr@gmail.com

CC:

U.N. Secretary General, António Guterres

U.N. Security Council

United States President, Donald J. Trump

U.S. congress