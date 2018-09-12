BREAKING NEWS: South Sudan Peace deal signed today…. A Return to Full-scale War sooner!!

SEPT/12/2018, SSN;
Breaking News: South Sudan Peace Deal Signed Today – but Fails to Address Federalism, Corruption and other important issues pended in Khartoum that are the root causes of the perpetual conflict and division among South Sudanese politico-military groups.
September 12, 2018 will be remembered as a day the people of South Sudan have again been betrayed…yet again by fellow Africans (IGAD) and the World. Cynically, it must be recalled that in 1972, the Addis Ababa Agreement between the South Sudan and Arab Khartoum was signed in the same venue but it was finally abrogated by the Arabs.
The peace deal signed today in Addis Ababa between the government of South Sudan and armed opposition groups has significant flaws. In fact, just before the peace was signed today, it was reported the Kiir’s government forces attacked Machar’s SPLA-IO forces in Yei River State of Central Equatoria Region near the borders of Uganda.
Disappointingly, those of Riek Machar of the SPLM/A-IO and the Lam Akol’s and Changson’s of the so-called South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) have clearly in broad daylight proven that they are simply spineless and mindless of their unforgivable betrayal of the people of South Sudan.
Bravo to those of Dr. Dario Hakim of the PDM and General Thomas Cirillo of the NAS and others who steadfastly and rightly objected to the fake and dangerous peace deal that is an impending and delayed disaster in waiting.
Furthermore, this new peace deal will be monitored by Arab Sudan and Museveni’s Uganda, both of whom are great beneficiaries of this peace deal (more than the people of South Sudan), as well as the being the main benefactors and supporters of president Kiir of South Sudan.
They are all complicit with killer president Salva Kiir in their participation and destruction of the nation and they all will be made to account on the day of reckoning.
Most importantly, the IGAD Council of Ministers in its meeting in Addis Ababa this afternoon nullified the five reservations expressed previously by the warring parties and instead adopted the peace document initialled in Khartoum.
This agreement failed to address the looting done by South Sudan leaders of state resources and revenues.
The five reservations pended in the Agreement are the following:
1- Federalism… which is the preferred system of governance in the country.
2- Number of States… that would be established in the country, that’s a drastic reduction in the current unsustainable number of states established by dictator Kiir.
3- Referendum demand by others that must be carried out before the pre-interim period.
4- Establishment of a Commission to look into the number of states that are to be established.
5- Accountability for war crimes committed etc….
Inevitably, these shortcomings by these capricious and selfish so-called ‘leaders’ could easily lead the country right back to yet another full-scale war.
John Prendergast, Founding Director of the Enough Project and Co-Founder of The Sentry, said: “Today’s peace deal lacks meaningful checks and balances on a presidency that already wields immense powers, which are primarily used to loot the country’s resources and deploy extreme violence against opponents. South Sudan’s vast oil revenues have been pocketed by high-level politicians and their families and carted out of the country.
This new peace deal fails to undo the theft of government revenue by entrusting the same corrupt politicians without any meaningful checks and balances.”
Brian Adeba, Deputy Director of Policy at the Enough Project, said: “This peace deal is simply a division of the spoils between the rival factions with the biggest guns.
The signed agreement reinforces the status quo and increases the odds of a full-fledged return to war, in its failure to address state capture by these politicians or reform in hijacked institutions.
The U.S. and other willing nations should impose sanctions and anti-money laundering measures on the networks of South Sudanese officials and their commercial collaborators who continue to loot the country’s resources and to deny them access to the international banking system.”
Nonetheless, the new Kiir-Machar & SSOA Agreement apparently resolved these four outstanding issues as follows:–
1- On the issue of the States, Annex D was reinstated.
2- The Quorum in the Council of Ministers shall continue as 23 provided that at least six (6) of them are from the Opposition.
3- Permanent Constitution making process: Articles 6.7 – 6.9 are deleted and replaced with the following provisions:
6-7. During the 4th month of the Transitional Period, a Workshop shall be convened for the
Parties to agree on the details of conducting the constitution process.
6.8. The Workshop shall be moderated and facilitated by an institute renowned
internationally for constitution making.
4- The issue of deployment of the RPF shall be handled through the engagement of IGAD and the UN Security Council.
(More updates, details and fallouts coming soon on the signed Addis Ababa peace deal coming………….)
Can someone tell these fools JOHN and Brian to take off their dirty noses from our issues?
For who ever wrote this rubbish, the war has been going on for almost five years, and you did not do anything. Please find something else to do. Let peace come to our country.
Mading
Please don’t conclude or rule out someone’s idea as rubbish without critically analysis. We all need peace, our people have suffered enough; however, real commitment is required from warring parties for us to realise peace. Otherwise it would be meaningless, do you know why implementation of 2015 peace agreement failed. If you understand the genesis of why it failed you would know why citizens are not confident that this agreement would end the war in South Sudan.
The genesis of South Sudan’s war was not federalism neither number of states, the war in 2013 started as power struggle within SPLM political party between the president and other leadership contenders. After the Juba incident, leaders of SPLM who found themselves dismissed organise oppositions parties known as SPLM IO and SPLM FD and they took different policy direction, where federalism was proposed as system of governance. However, as our people love power and leadership, SPLM IO split into more than three parties. The current agreement is not about citizens of South Sudan but between comrades of SPLM, remember history of Reik, it may repeat itself don’t be blindfold believing that this group are converted on their rout to Damascus.
Dear: Taban Almasi
Dr.Riak Machar,needs power! There is nothing else! According to what he said in the peace overtures with the government of President Salva Kirr Mayardit,they are CHAFFS.There are no grain being attached at all!
Why he fails to talk abou the cause of the roots at SPLM/SPLA PARTY in the year 2013 in the government ??????????!!!!!!!????? He thinks THIS BOGUS PEACE HE HAS SIGNED WITH PRESENT SALVA KIRR IN ETHIOPIA IS GOING BRING EVER LASTING PEACE IN THE SOUTH SUDAN IN THE COUNTRY.NONSENSE! Let us wait and see what will happen??????!!!
If you are not a politician, you should at least start praying in anyway you know so that the same greedy South Sudanese politician’s hearts be changed for the better and that the same mistakes not be repeated. That is the only way to obtain a just and lasting peace for our suffering innocent people. But if you are still engage in bitterness and resentment against others, then you’re proving to us that your either siding with the governments or with opposition. Siding with either side mean to me that you tribalist.
For some of us who have been following the negotiations in Addis Abba and Khartoum closely it is not a surprise to see that the so call Khartoum agreement is finally signed in Addis Abba based on its original form as initialled in Khartoum.
I don’t know what will Riek Machar and SSOA group who signed this fake agreement say to the people of South Sudan knowing that their reservations were nullified by IGAD council of ministers!
Real politicians and negotiators agree on aspects of disagreement before signing the final peace which is contrary with the current power sharing agreement.
This agreement by all measures is the distribution of powers and positions and has nothing to do with reform agenda that would yield to real democracy, social justice, equality and freedom for all the people of South Sudan. It is just a timing bomb that will explode at any time when the rivals fray over positions and resources.
I strongly believe that this agreement will collapse before reaching implementation phase.
With this, one would conclude that Dr Riek and Dr Lam Akol are failed politicians. They have failed us in 1991, 1997 and 2018. They don’t deserve any chance to represent the suffering people of South Sudan. They should retire or go and teach in the universities if they still preserve engineering knowledge.
What we need as south Sudanese is ever lasting peace in south Sudan.
The root causes of the conflict was Riek Machar trying to overthrow a democratically elected president Kiir after colluding with pagan Amuom and others. Au’s report is rubbish. After all Machar tried it in 1990s against Kiir’ camp but failed.
NAS and PDM were the same members of the SPLM. The two are a Machiavellianism’s opportunists. Patriotism is what they lack. If you don’t have patriotism itself towards to your own name of the country but regionalism, you are representing your Idolity.
Federalism is not what makes the United States of America great. It is peace, great thinking and being pioneers are what make the country great in the entire World.
Bala,
First just live with the reality that this archiac SPLM is dead, non-existent, extinct and done with. It severed its purpose and done with. Just like KANU of Jomo Kenyatta in Kenya or TANU of Nyerere in Tanzania.
President Uhuru the son of Kenyatta never talks of his father’s KANU ever. There is now only ‘Dinkocracy or jiengocracy’ in the South Sudan.
You’re talking of great ideas but that isn’t the reality on the ground in South Sudan. To the ardent supporters of federalism in South Sudan like the two groups, NAS and PDM, this is a serious proposition. There will never be peace in South Sudan unless power is devolved through ‘federalism.’
America and Germany are great nations today because of federalism in the constitution. Why are you scared of that?
Every South Sudanese has the inalienable right to choose his/her preferred system of governance that is suitable.
You people should be proud of running your own affairs in your locality just as NAS and PDM rightfully demand to run their own separate affairs in their own neighborhood.
That’s their God-given right.
Editor
Juba is the capital of South Sudan. It has somehow developed as a result of NGOs presence and heads of foreign governments presence. The new development people see is not because the Equatorians did it. it is the presence of the government that it was done. when the government of Sudan occupied the place, there was nothing in Juba. The current leader of NAS Knew it before he revolted.
Bala,
Dr. John Garang envisioned Ramciel as the future capital of his liberated nation. Neither NAS nor PDM ever envied the grandiosity of development of Ramciel in the swamps of Lakes State. Look beyond your inherent and tormenting narrow-mindedness.
Editor
Editor,
Those who think there is peace to cherish in absence of addressing the root causes of grievances in South Sudan are just fooling themselves. There is no peace at all.
Kiir will lure his comrades in crime to Juba and slaughter them. That is the trademark of the rotten SPLA/M