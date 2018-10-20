South Sudan opposition Machar’s forces sexually abused women, girls in latest violence: UN

WARNING: This story contains disturbing and graphic details
The Associated Press, Oct/18/2018, SSN;
While the UN has previously detailed abuses by the South Sudanese government, Thursday’s report focused on troops loyal to Machar. (Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)
South Sudan’s armed opposition abducted women and girls as young as 12 and lined them up so commanders could choose “wives,” and those not selected were left to be raped repeatedly by other fighters, a new UN report said Thursday.
The report, based on victim and witness accounts, gives new details on the surge in violence and abuses that occurred even as South Sudan’s rivals negotiated the latest agreement to end a five-year civil war.
“Most of the abducted civilians are, as far as we know, still being held captive,” new UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.
The report focuses on the Western Equatoria region between April and August, saying 900 people were abducted and some 24,000 people forced to flee their homes as fighting surged after months of relative calm.
It says opposition forces attacked at least 28 villages and a refugee camp, and abducted young men and boys were made to be fighters or porters.
One survivor said she was “tied to a tree and raped by two fighters until she passed out due to pain and bleeding. When she regained consciousness, she was threatened with rape again.”
Hundreds of thousands killed:
While the report also notes “harm to civilians” by South Sudanese troops, it focuses on the armed opposition led by Riek Machar.
It notes that the human rights division of the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan has identified three opposition commanders “who allegedly had effective command and control of the forces committing these abuses, which may amount to war crimes.” The report does not name them.
The armed opposition “doesn’t have a policy of harassment towards civilians,” spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel told The Associated Press. “Our duty as a movement is to protect civilians and their properties at all times.”
This is just the latest in a series of reports by the UN and others that have described civilians being raped, shot, hung, tortured and burned.
Often the reports say South Sudanese government troops are largely to blame but opposition forces also have been accused.
More recently, the UN says at least 900 people were abducted between April and August.
South Sudan’s latest attempt at a peace deal returns Machar once again to his post as deputy to President Salva Kiir, an arrangement that more than once has led to deadly violence.
The civil war erupted in late 2013, just two years after the world’s youngest country won independence from Sudan, when fighting broke out between supporters of Kiir and Machar largely along ethnic lines.
A report last month estimated that the civil war has caused more than 380,000 deaths either through violence or disease as humanitarian efforts struggle in what has been called the world’s most dangerous country for aid workers.
“The abuses in the UN report are horrendous and stress the devastating impact that the continued impunity by forces has had on civilians, especially women and girls,” Nyagoah Pur, a researcher in the Africa division of Human Rights Watch, told the AP, calling for the speedy establishment of a long-promised hybrid court in South Sudan to prosecute abuses. END
Dear Tyson,
Are those opposition forces loyal to Riak who committed rape, killing, attacking 28 villages and camps in the report be now called Nuer or Equatorian or again Jieng?
Please answer! Because when you hear such reports from UN against government forces, you quickly say Jieng are the rapists, killers…….etc.
Who are now these rapists in opposition forces? I know your answer, for sure, you will say this UN report is bias.
Hooilom, Deng Handbol, Editor and the rest of rebels, who are these opposition forces? Please check with UN to confirm, maybe the report was meaning Jieng oppositions forces loyal to Riak in Western Equatoria who did raping.
The only way forward is peace, we come together as southerners (Junubiin), impose law and order across the country. That is the only way to minimize criminality such as unknown gunman, raping, killing, displacement…..etc
This is not NEWS. They are REBELS, they did that for years. At the time of John Garang, there was a young Captain I know who was younger than me got 15 young wives, but now they he can’t feed those women.
UN is aware that any Rebels in this world are lawless, but time will tell. John Garang and his Cronies thought that South Sudan was going to be RULED by Families.
My problem with idiot Tyson, Editor and Hoiloom and the likes is one thing. I want you to confirm if organization is to be called by its leader ethnicity as you always do. If you are courageous, please confirm these opposition forces loyal to Riak who committed such horrific human rights and war crimes such as rape, killing, burning villages and IDPs camp, abducting 900 persons still in captive ….etc according to report are equatorians sons or Nuer sons loyal to Riak? Or are they Jieng or foreigners forces loyal to Riak?
The question is, can these rebels commanders and Riak Machar accused of such crimes be brought to book or not? Will they go to ICC as well? or should they be pardon? These questions need answers from the above persons.
Please don’t keep quiet, otherwise don’t make noise again in future in this website. Shame on you!! For your information, in any war, no side is clean. Even so many wars Americans are waging in many countries around the world there are horrific account against civilians committed by American forces. But only they are being covered up because America is superpower, not because they are always clean.
So, from today onward, South Sudanese are aware that you are in bush to enrich yourselves with teek illegal logging with Uganda (Radio Tamazuj 18 Oct 2018 report), many wives..etc. This report depicts the real behaviors of rebels. Hence, you don’t have agenda for the nation as whole, but your own interest. As such, you do not have different with the same government you have rebelled against it. From now on, no sound mind and free South Sudanese citizen will again accept your bullshit in whatever you are claiming.