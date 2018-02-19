South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) condemns Govt. violations

PRESS RELEASE: FEB/12/2018;

SSNMC Condemn Government’s Continuous Violation of Cessation of Hostilities. SSNMC would like to condemn in the strongest terms the attack on our ally’s defensive position in Nasir by government troops.

On Monday morning, the 12th of February 2018, our colleagues from the SPLM/SPLA–IO reported that their defensive position in Nasir was attacked by government troops without any provocation.

The government not only violating the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed on 21st December 2017, but also disregarding, disrespecting and providing no credibility to the High Revitalization Forum current taking place in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Since the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities on the 21st of December 2017, the government has continuously violated the agreement on numerous occasions in Upper Nile, Equatoria and Western Bahr El-Ghazal.

There had been indiscriminate attack against unarmed and innocent civilians across the country. Provision of humanitarian assistance to the famine-affected population continuous to be horrendous. This clearly manifests

government’s lack of care for the country and for the people.

Sincerely, SSNMC ask the Government of South Sudan to use this opportunity if it is serious about the country and the entire people of South Sudan.

SSNMC expects the government to engage the oppositions actively, discuss and resolve conflict in good faith, without intransigence, offering concessions and demonstrating political will to channel a new political dispensation for South Sudan.

SSNMC is committed to the peaceful resolution of the conflict in South Sudan. Hence, SSNMC appeal to the IGAD-Plus to take significant and practical steps to ensure the government of South Sudan is serious about peaceful resolution to the conflict in South Sudan.

IGAD-Plus should not continue to lay blanket blame on all parties but should hold spoilers responsible for their actions.

