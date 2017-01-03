South Sudan Bishop Santo condemns South Sudan political leaders of bad governance

BY: JOSEPH ODUHA, TheEastAfrican, JAN/03/2017, SSN;
A South Sudanese cleric has warned political leaders in the country against violent takeover of power.
The Catholic bishop, Santo Laku Pio, lamented that last year was associated with fear, rape, hatred, and lack of political will to implement the peace agreement.
The bishop made the remarks while celebrating the New Year mass at St Theresa Cathedral, Kator, in the capital Juba.
He cited bad governance and misuse of resources for personal and political gain as key elements retarding the progress of peace and development in the war torn country.
“2016 was associated with bad governance. Our resources have been mismanaged. Our ethnicities have been used for personal and political gain,” he said.
He urged the political leaders across the country to embrace dialogue for the development of the nation.
The bishop further condemned the destruction of properties including food, deliberate killing, robbery, unnecessary use of force to displaced people and war propaganda by the parties to the conflict in the country.
“You can’t say I signed peace with reservation, reservation is lies. Peace is peace and nothing else,” he said.
He criticised both the government and opposition leaders who don’t want peace to prevail in South Sudan saying they wanted to continue looting the nation.
“It is true that there are people among us who don’t want peace. They want war and they are sons and daughters of violence.
“Don’t follow them. Don’t follow the violent people in our country. Make the violent people irrelevant in our community,” he told the congregation.
Two years after seceding from Sudan, South Sudan plunged into a war on December 15, 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy, Riek Machar, of plotting a coup. A peace agreement signed in August 2015 has since crumbled after fresh fighting erupted in July last year.
Laku, You are truly a man of God who never shy away from the truth and always say the truth. With truth our country can experience peace. Until we learn to live like owners of the land and accept one another as brothers and sisters, we shall miss the opportunity to build a cohesive country.
I quote: “You can’t say I signed peace with reservation, reservation is lies. Peace is peace and nothing else” end of quote. I love the frankness of the man of the robe.
Kiir is a lied to the world and South Sudanese that he signed an agreement with SPLM/SPLA-IO when in reality his reservations meant something only known to him including waging war with his peace partners in the heart of Juba regardless of the consequences on the civilians.
We need such honest men of God not people like Paride Taban who’s always quiet but the kleptocrats prefer his PR service under the guise of mediating peace. The Kiir-Cobra faction peace agreement mediated by Paride developed ‘cracks’ shortly after its signature. Why should people have trust in Kiir proposed ‘national dialogue’ with Paride in the seat. Paride has learned the English adage that once bitten twice shy the hard way so he will always tow the lines of Kiir and cohorts.
Bishop Laku, you are right to point the problems at the national level. But your criticism failed short fairness when you did not identify the Catholic Church in South Sudan has no problems with the flock of Jesus they are leading. Donations are hidden and taken for wrong projects than those that could help the ordinary men. Bishops discriminate seminarians into the order of priesthood. Bari can be easily ordained than a Lokoya or Pojulu, isn’t a sin, Bishop Laku? Malakal and Torit dioceses continue to lack Bishops because Priests don’t agree on who to nominated among them? Please, resign from the Church and come out and solve of land issues, in which your Bari do not want anyone to get a piece of land in Juba. God bless you.
Do these leaders confess their sins and beg God to forgive them and ask the god of their ancestors to give them more powers instead?. Some travel as far as Nigeria to see Pastor T.B who is only there to eat their money. Tell them in their face when they come to church in kator and pretend to be God fearing when in the actual fact they kill people just like they would kill chicken.If there is the Hell Fire in real time it should be waiting for them. You can not pray to God to forgive you when you destroy the life that gave. When they come to church ” Teach them the Ten Commandment”.