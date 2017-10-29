South Sudan at the Cross-roads: Give Gen. Cirillo a chance

BY: Toria, OCT/31/2017, SSN;
The two prominent leaders of South Sudan who have witnessed the achievements of their objectives are Joseph Lagu and Abel Alier, these two fought for two parallel visions but also very divisive political agendas, one is for separation and the other for dominance.
Lagu fought to see South Sudan become an independent country and also he wanted his people, the South Sudanese, to be free from being dominated by some ethnic hegemonies and hence the regionalism also commonly known amongst the Southerners as Kokora, which was born to prevent what is happening in South Sudan today.
Contrary to his counterpart, Abel Alier’s vision was to have his people the Dinkas to dominate the other ethnic minority groups based on population size and hence the phrase “born to rule” was born.
Judging from what culminated, Lagu got not only his desires to implement the regionalism agenda coined by the Jellaba in the North but also finally South Sudan got her independence from the Arabized Northern Sudan.
And also Alier got his desires of tribal monopolization in which his Dinka ethnic people became the new face of domination.
To this date these two leaders’ visions impregnated the minds of people in the new nation, it is reasonable to assume that the new generation of South Sudanese are unable to move forward and to come up with new visions.
Most of the new leaderships are embroiled in bitter disagreements of which ways to take to move forward.
Any kind of move to reform the old system is seen as a suspicious move by either side, trust has eroded in our communities so much that even within the same families and clans and tribes to national level, everyone thinks someone is here coming to get me.
The regime in Juba thinks the opposition is coming up with regime change agenda and to levy punishments on regime supporters for the past crimes, meanwhile the oppositions see the regime in Juba are vying for more control and to continue the oppression and to grab power by force in the next elections, if there will be any elections.
If there is anything that South Sudanese will never tolerate is being subjugated to policies that they don’t agree with. This is evident and can be seen from the historical backgrounds of our people’s struggles.
They would rather opt to suffer rather than being treated like second class citizens or more or less like slaves in a country which all our peoples suffered to liberate, they will never put up with dictatorships.
Since the period of colonial eras our peoples resisted the attempts to being ruled by systems that suppressed their voices and neglected their traditional norms.
The real question to ask ourselves and this includes those foreign entities who are trying to implement lasting peace in South Sudan. As much as they have well intention to save the suffering people of South Sudan, but what they need to realize is that any system that they force upon the people without consensus will just be another breeding grounds for hatreds creating more challenges and it will backfire in the future.
By now; we as South Sudanese should understand that forcing each other’s opinions and traditional systems upon other ethnic groups will not work.
By the same token, since Abel Alier and Joseph Lagu are still alive I suggest that it is about time these two need to sit face to face and make genuine peace, to initiate the national reconciliation. For both of them have already have seen the fruits of their initiatives.
Before they leave us they need to make peace and denounce the negative aspects of their visions, namely “Kokora” and “born to rule” visions were their worst failures.
But their vision of independence of South Sudan was the best achievement that 99% of South Sudanese agreed with and that should be the legacy that these two leaders need to leave behind.
Just as recently as we saw in his tours of the US, the leader of National Salvation Front or NAS, Gen. Thomas Cirilo, called for new system, which we as a nation should look at his visions more closely and examine his intentions with some keen interests.
Gen. Cirilo personally declared that his movement is to restore peace and bring about a system that will bring lasting peace, in what he claimed will make every South Sudanese be a shareholder.
We must not just blindly oppose his visions just because Thomas Cirilo comes from Equatoria. You might have heard some people on social media opposing his visions especially those supporting the government are antagonistic that Gen. Cirilo is trying to breakaway Equatoria region from the rest of South Sudan.
I am sure the opposite is true, and I challenge everyone opposed should give a listening ear for once as the General is crying out to everyone. He even mentioned about that they “Dinkas need to be rescued from the grips of the regime in Juba,” there are many examples but that Dinkas are suffering just like everyone else.
Look at what is happening to the former Chief of Staff Gen. Paul Malong Awan. http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article63857
There have never been many leaders who eloquently can admit that the very people who are oppressing his own people and robbing everything like the regime in Juba grabbing his own ancestral soil in Rajaf.
How could anyone still stay calm and call for rescue of the people who torment his people?
This is a unique character of leaders in our time that we haven’t seen for a long time. And perhaps only seen in the context of scriptures that was displayed by two people; Stephen in Acts of Apostles was being stoned to death and yet prayed that “forgive them because they don’t know what they are doing”.
Again Jesus Christ was nailed onto the cross, even at the excruciatingly painful moments of his life he looked up and said “father forgive them.”
These are the real and true hearts of people who today have left lasting impacts on countless believers we call Christians today. I am not comparing Thomas Cirilo to Jesus or Stephen but only giving examples.
I believe part of the solutions of multi-ethnic society like South Sudan should be a secular system in which religion and personal beliefs should be left to individual choices, all that I am referring to are the ideals of self-sacrifice.
Genuine leaders must deny their personal interests and put the national interests first. As opposed to what we have witnessed in the hands of SPLM party, starting from the time of peace agreements with the North to the referendum, until today instead of progress all that we see is digressions.
Hence forth, from their own words we should be able to hold leaders accountable if they fail to deliver as what they promise. https://www.facebook.com/NASAnyaNya2017/videos/1741819869446652/
Putting tribalism aside, Thomas Cirilo went further admitting that his own Bari people are divided and others would say “he is from Rajaf”, and some Equatorians would say “he is from Bari… it’s a Bari movement” and yet some South Sudanese would say “he is from Equatoria, it is an Equatorian movement”.
These are very painful and saddest moments in our lives, as a nation of multicultural heritage we are not the first to experience such downward spiralling, all our neighboring countries are no different but they have learnt to coexist, we should borrow from their experiences to resolve our differences.
In conclusion, Mr. Cirilo has displayed a unique character far from a tribal leader like Salva Kirr and some others, he again reiterated in an interview; https://www.facebook.com/GatKoang20/videos/1440167149392193.
That he wants to see the best of everything to ALL South Sudanese people regardless of who you are. I bet you will disagree with me but I also think many have disagreed with what is happening in our country now but yet we allow it to continue.
And so why don’t we give Thomas Cirilo a chance to prove himself? If he is really who he claims, his fruition should be put to test by giving him our supports.
Thomas Cirilo said a lot of things and I cannot analyze all of them here. Without prejudices anyone should take a moment and listen to his speeches and interviews. Perhaps we have a man of peace right here before us and let us give him a chance.
Just as we have given our previous leaders the chances to prove themselves and when we don’t like them we can as usual remove them from the seat.
I urge the great peoples of South Sudan and particularly the two majority groups of the Dinkas and the Nuers to give Thomas Cirilo a chance so that we could maintain the unity of our young nation. If we don’t act fast enough then we may be risking the inevitability of disintegration.
Tor is
This is a nonsense . This is a Bar I movement and no body should be blindfolded.
You yourselves is one of the most tribalitic individual I have ever met in this forum. So for you to call people to support Thomas is a waste of time
It is only Madi people who will follow you as when you did for Riack Machar. It after reliasing that Kenyi can not deliver things under Riack Machar that now you are running to Thomas to cover up your shame.
Thomas lacks those qualities needed in J1 brother. He is only for to be a Bar I chief and the future will support my argument. Thomas has associated himself with tribalism so there is no hidding there.
I think if he is wise he has seen the leukwarm responses from the S. Sudanese people. Secondly, we can not and will not allow a second Mabutu Sese Seco in Africa to open the gate for looting our resources. Thomas is a stooge for imperilisum.
Alex
How dare you compare Gen. TC to Mobuto Sseseseko? TC has a long history of heroism in his family blood as opposed to Mobuto. Thomas was not hand picked nor did he get his stars by relationships nor given to him by tribal affiliation like you Jenges are promoting you illiterate relatives, some can not even spell their names or with fake documents. TC earned his promotions to position of General by hard work and sweat, he is respected amongst most S Sudanese and now the world is starting to see the real light, who are the real leaders in SS. Hassan Turabi did warned the west about Jenge lunatics but they were blinded by greed of oil. Where is the oil now?
Mobuto on the other side was hand picked by the Belgians and later supported by the rest of western imperialist to get their hands on Zaire’s resources. Now isn’t that exactly what your JCE and your father tribal chief Kirr is doing? You looted everything even pulling out corrugated sheets from people’s roofs, are you human or animals? You are even worst than Mobuto, at least Mobuto build factories to manufacture clothing and Zaire was not importing food from any neighbouring country, unlike your useless regime who can not feed your own Jenges, they’re dying like animals if they didn’t run to North Sudan where they originally belong.
Yes you are right to say Thomas lack those qualities in J1 of killing innocent people, but Thomas is the only hope and leader who can save your naked ass. Think twice before you write nonsense like this.
Dear brother Toria,
Am sorry to remind you that you should judge a person not by what he says or claims but his deeds or what he does…
Look, the guy, the dear beloved general, has started and is already fighting not his main enemy but his supposedly natural allies in IO…what does that tells you about the guy?
You may be desperate for his leadership, I don’t know, but the guy is fighting the wrong battle at the moment, how can you turn a blind eye to this fact? If he was for real cause, the all south sudanese cause, he would have join his potential allies in IO and he would have deserved to be given a chance for leadership given that Riek of IO has been parked thousands of miles way and has become a lame duck…Lam Akol should have done the same but he didn’t due to some self-fish reasons and therefore, both guys should no longer be given the benefits of doubts…
Concerned,
Let more light be focused on your eyes… the facts are presently pointing out that it’s the so-called called IO that is presumably controlled by the slavish Taban Deng, Kiir’s vice-president, who is using the IO to fight Gen. Cirillo, side by sided with the Mathiang Ayour. Cirillo’s NAS forces were attacked by surprise. Now the Nuer and the jieng Mathiang Ayour fighting against Equatorians.
Concern
As Toria pointed out you need to go and watch TC’s speech if you haven’t done so on youtube. He gave three strong good reasons, first; his forces are only defending themselves from attacks by IO-Juba of Taban Gai, second; he said Riak Machar called to ask him to join him, but he declined because of the name, he doesn’t want anything to do with the name SPLA/M, third; there should never be anymore dictatorship in the bush or at home, no one should force their opinions on others or it will backfire. Personally I think Dr Riak lacks charisma and the passion to unite our people. Let us give TC a chance.
Waunar & Dr. infor…,
I don’t buy into this stuff or the idea of rushing and jumping into general TC’s bandwagon mostly because I believe in a collective effort, but I do respect your view and position only that it will lead to our collective failure which is a cause for concern…
Also the claim that IO-Taban has a formidable effective fighting force in Equatoria, let alone everywhere in South Sudan, is a lie, a well dressed lie by the government in Juba. In fact just like in everything else, the government in Juba is a serial liar which thrives in lies, you know all those lies about peace, national dialogue and that particular lie about the government winning battles let alone winning the war…
But allow me to correct the last lie that the gov is winning, this is the biggest of all lies! what is happen is that the government has all the resources at its disposal and so it has gathered a huge firepower which it can use to walk to anywhere it wishes. But getting there and once it gets there, it is something else: this is where things gets ugly for the government, in term of death toll, as it gets stretched thin while getting soficated from all directions…
If anything, it is the government which is losing and will eventually lost the whole thing the longer this drags on: the government should accept peace, if they are wise, because this would guarantee their survival at the end…
Toria,
Isn’t it u the same Toria who is MTN apologist?
What has brought u down to earth to speak of peace and whom should be supported to bring it?
If u have come to your senses,why don’t u just hang yourself to appeace the souls of those u have kilt coldly on the roads?It always was and it is as it shall always be,a mad man padding filth,smearing it in his head and running naked under the sun to imply the end of the earth is never the cause that ends the earth.So go get yourself something else to do.Cirilo or not Cirilo:nothing will move south sudan to the sky.Let the maham continues as u have started it.That too will develop a sense of conciousness that will facilitate a lasting peace to come alone.
False millionaire
Stop the crocodile tears and wise up. You Dinkas started killing others including the Equatorians since 1983 up to this moment as we speak Dinka militias are killing civilians in their villages. You MTNs even kill yourselves more than the Nuer, Murle, Equtorians or the Arabs combined, so go and lecture the blinds or deaf about the made up stories of MTN this or that.
Dear: Toria
Yes,the Southerners,had already known before that THE SOUTH SUDAN IS ON CROSSROAD! So it is not something to say new! Southern politicians,always for all the time blame the sectarian regime clique in Khartoum for predomation issue.
Now,Northerners are laughing at Southerners.They say.You see they are killing themselves alone without northerners common enemies in Khartoum! THE SOUTH SUDAN IS TEARING INTO PIECES!!!
Sincere Helping Lives!
Abiko!
KC,MO.USA
Dear Toria,
You have said the whole truth. General TC will return to Juba as President either peacefully or through war.
Toria,
Good analysis but I would differ with you regarding Abel Alier. He is the one who started tribalism and divisions among the South Sudanese.
Toria,
General Joseph Lagu is a hero and a true nationalist while Abel Alier is a tribalist and either a supporter or a hidden member of the JCE. Remember, he was negotiating on the side of the Jallaba when Lagu signed the Addis Ababa Agreement in 1972. He’s a bloody traitor. Heroes don’t meet with traitors, period!
Equatoria Koko,
I may hurriedly add that as a fact, Alier Alier’s role was not only traitorous but he shamelessly sold out the hard struggle of the Anya Nya liberators.
It’s proof why he was made president of the Southern Sudan Region by the jellabas instead of Gen. Joseph Lagu. True to his culture, Abel Alier’s role was to fatally dilute and destroy the 1972 Addis Ababa Agreement and sabotage our aspirations for total independence.
Finally, despite the presence and participation of many jiengs in the liberation war of 1955 to 1972, Abel Alier was a staunch jellaba agent who unapologetically wanted Sudan’s unity which is still his belief up to this moment. Up to date, Alier has never written or publicly spoken out on the right of South Sudan becoming an independent nation in spite of the domination by his jieng’s brethren. Period.
Editor
Dear Toria,
You have brought up some good points particularly the need to rally behind Lt. General Thomas Cirillo Swaka. However, Abel Alier is a non-starter to many people. He is a very divisive figure and people have lost trust in him decades ago. General Lagu could lead what you are suggesting by himself with help from others who have good reputations. This great man dwarfs all his peers.
Chief Abiko. Northerners are not laughing at us, they are killing themselves big time. There is no need to try to lecture us about very bad Arabs we left years ago, yes we fighting our selves, but when peace come to our country no matter how it will take, we will be happy forever. So the choice we made to have our own country with out Arabs was not a bad one as some jealous people always try to say our choice to have our own South Sudan was not worth it.
Hi Readers,
I said it before Equartorian always bark like a dog but will not win.
Yien,
As if the Nuers who are bleeding deep into their hinterlands of Uror, Nyirol, Maiwut, Mayom, Rubkona, Pagak, etc are winning….!
Don’t ever dream of wining or losing in a modern war. Get a life!
Waunar,
Either way u are a loser.Jieng haven’t yet retaliated road target killings.If they did,u will have to move to the sky in the same day.But if they headed the fake revolutionary call to join TC along with nuers,u will be submerged in the same day and made to be à tiny minority of your own movement. Better stop being naive.At such times,if TC kicked the bucket,it’s either jieng or nuer who would take over.Now see yourself naked under the sun and tell this forum what’s the cause of the arrogance that makes u go Merry.
Cirilo was a general and part of the government and run away from the country because of embezzlement of army resources being chief of logistics, whereby food, Diesel, Lubricants, arms and ammunition disappeared. What kind of a person is that you think can be given a chance. Let him him just enjoy his embezzled money in the US, Europe and other African countries
False millionaire
People like you are the ones keeping your people in darkness, you refused to tell the truth but confusing and lying about twisted Fake stories just to keep Dinka youth heads deep in the sand. We all know you are one of the JCE, most probably Ambrose Ring or Aldo Ajo or anyone of them disguising yourself as Fake millionaire, who is a thief and the jobless welfare collector and national treasury embezzler. Stop misleading Dinka youth!!!!!!!!!!
Look at Dinka Bor youth they have finally come to their senses and have come out to openly disown you worthless nothing but JCE parasitic ticks. Go back to where you belong to lick Jellaba’s boots, that was and still the best jobs for you JCE criminals. Get out of the way, we want to develop our country SS. Late Dr Turabi once predicted that south will never develop under the Dinka leadership, because of their egos and he was right.
False Millionaire
Let the peace begins with communities of South Sudan. All tribes should execute their own sons they believe they are threatening the peaceful co-existence of South Sudan. Assigned are:- the Dinka Bahr el Ghazal community, to do away with Salva Kiir, Paul Malong, Mawien Tor, Awet Akot, Marial Chanuong, Akol Koor, Gogory, Ayiendit. For Bor Community, get rid of Makweir Lueth, Kuol Manyang Juk (wanted man), Deng Dau (wounded). Nuer to clear (Riak Gai Kok, John Yoah, Tut Gatluak Kew, Matthew Puljang, Rachiel Nyadak, Taban Deng Gai, Riek Machar (when he comes to the country). Equatoria to clear off Dr. James Wani Igga (Dinka puppert), Elia Lomoro, Aggrey Tissa Sabuni. Killing the above in one month or more means “complete peace for South Sudan in 1 day). Their relatives or immediate bodguards have the duty to sacrifice for the sake of saving the unity of South Sudan from integration. Note: All former political detainees must meet the same fade, Only after this nobble role can there be peace in South Sudan. Let’s plan today, have peace the next day. The above are the problems not South Sudanese!!!!
Fairman,
In a way, your proposal to resolve the problem in the country might be the short cut to the unending crises in the nation. So long as South Sudanese stupidly persist in recycling and adoring these ruthless people you correctly mentioned above, there will never be any peace or resolution of the impasse in the country.
I completely concur with you, these SPLM/A devils must be removed, by all and any means necessary.
Thanks for your BOLD opinion, let all open their eyes now.
Editor