S.S Democratic Front of Dr. Lako J. Kwajok wholeheartedly endorses Gen. Thomas Cirillo

Date: 6th March 2017

Dear Lt. General Thomas Cirillo,

The South Sudan Democratic Front would like to congratulate you on your courageous step to oppose the regime of President Salva Kiir. We wholeheartedly endorse your leadership at this historic moment and welcome the opportunity to work with you in firstly removing the current regime of President Salva Kiir, and secondly rebuilding a South Sudan that works for everybody.

We appreciate the personal sacrifices you have made over the decades in your efforts to liberate South Sudan; and now again taking perhaps the greatest risk of all to free South Sudan from the tyrannical regime currently in place. In taking this risk we offer our support and commitment to this cause.

As you are aware our people are suffering in various parts of East Africa in refugee camps, fleeing the hostile and unsafe situation in our country. Thus as a result, we would also like to lend our energy and efforts to collaborate with you to help alleviate their sufferings.

Therefore we would like to echo your sentiments for the upholding of due respect to our people and country.

Yours sincerely,

Signed,

Dr Lako Jada Kwajok

Chairman, South Sudan Democratic Front – SSDF