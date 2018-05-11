Riek Machar only to return to Juba WITHOUT ONE SINGLE SOLDIER: Kiir declares

From different sources, MAY/12/2018, SSN;
In the latest development, South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir Mayardit, has set ONE non-negotiable condition, that his arch-rival and rebel leader of the SPLM/A-IO, Dr. Riek Machar, will only be allowed to return to the country without ONE SINGLE SOLDIER OF HIS.
“Riek Machar can come back to Juba here, but without even a single soldier. If they (IGAD) say he will return with his army, I will never accept,” Kiir said at a ceremony of the army flag handover to the new army chief in Juba on Thursday, as reported by Radio Tamazuj.
The South Sudanese president said he would accept his arch-rival, Riek Machar, to return to the country ONLY as a civilian, vowing he would guarantee his protection and safety in the nation’s capital Juba.
“I told them that you people [regional leaders] Riek Machar is a South Sudanese citizen. As government of South Sudan, we have not cancelled Machar’s citizenship. So I told them to bring Riek Machar,” he said.
Kiir said during the SPLM Liberation Council in Juba recently that he wants his exiled former deputy to return to the country, saying he has FORGIVEN him.
However, it’s not clear whether president Kiir’s declared conditionality is also applicable to the other numerous armed groups in the bushes fighting his government such as Gen. Thomas Cirillo’s NAS, Dr. Lam Akol’s group, Gen. Johnson Oling’s, Gen. Paul Malong latest formed armed group and the others.
Machar fled the capital July 2016 after heavy clashes between his forces and troops allied with President Kiir.
He is being held in South Africa to prevent him from going back to his country. The decision was reportedly taken by the region in order to keep him away in the hope of preventing war in South Sudan.
“We cannot allow our chairman to return to the capital without heavily armed forces that are equal to the forces of the government in Juba,” that was the response to president Kiir’s intransigence and stringent conditionality by Mr. Peter Gatkuoth, the deputy head of Machar’s armed SPLM/A-IO opposition’s information committee to Radio Tamazuj.
The official’s remarks came days after President Salva Kiir publicly admitted he had allowed the rebel leader, currently exiled in South Africa, to return the nation he fled from after the July 2016 skirmishes.
Kiir said this during last week’s National Liberation Council (NLC) meeting of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM).
Also, while addressing a military parade in Bilpham, the army headquarters in Juba on Thursday, May 10, 2018, president Kiir said his call for Machar’s return comes from THE BOTTOM OF HIS HEART.
“I said it all from my heart and I told the IGAD Council of ministers that ‘DON’T FIND A PLACE ELSEWHERE FOR DR. RIEK MACHAR TO BE TAKEN TO,” Kiir stated, meaning Machar should only be brought to him in Juba.
But Gatkouth said the exiled armed opposition leader needed to be protected especially after what occurred when he returned to Juba in 2015.
“Machar will return to Juba when there is a negotiated peace agreement through the revitalization forum. We are committed to peace because we know our people are suffering,” he stressed.
Dear: All Of Us
His Excellency President Salva Kirr,Mayardit,statement in the press in the mass media,it is very funny indeed! What he said,he is unwilling to bring the peace to the people in the nation in the South Sudan Republic in the country.He is pro war! But,not pro transquility!
When the Late Dr.John Garang De Mabior,left for Khartoum in the South Sudan,from his home based,Lake No, known as Rumbek,he took the soldiers with him well armed!This was apart from from Commander Thomas Cirio Swaka Company Soldiers stationed in Homeskerib SPLM/SPLA LIBERATED AREA in Eastern Sudan in the State of Kassala. He.came to Dr.John Garang De Mabior to Khartoum.to accord him a protection.Even,him the Late Dr.John Garang De Mabior,by himself,he said, he would never went to Khartoum before Commander Thomas Cirilo Swaka would arrived.
in Khartoum.
well,how Possible is that the rebel leader Dr.Riak Machar,will come to Juba,without a single soldier????!!!!!!????
If he is preventing Riak Machar to return home,then,the South Sudan problem in general,will never and ever end up.Fight will in continue indefinitely!!! This is the bottomline! The suffering our people will remain which is not good at all!
Him,His Excellency President Salva Kirr,should drop the condition for the return of Riak Machar home! Thank you all! Let us give DEMOCRACY A CHANCE! DEMOCRACY IS A BEST SOLUTION FOR WAR IN THE NATION! BUT,AUTOCRATIC REGIME AND TRIBAL BIGOTRY!!!! THE BALL IS ROLLING ON KIRR,s COURYARD!
Sincere Changing Good Hearts!
Abiko!
KC,MO.USA