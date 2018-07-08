Revised SSOA Response to the Mediation Proposal on the Security Arrangements Outstanding Issues

JUL/08/2018, SSN;

The following is the response of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, (SSOA).

1.Demilitarization of Civilian Centres (as per Para 1.11.4)

1.1. The parties agree principally to demilitarize all of the following:

1. The National Capital city, Juba, State Capitals and civilian populated

areas.

2. Schools, Hospitals, Business Centers, Places of worship, Houses, IDP

Camps, Villages, and other civilian populated areas must be free of all

military presence during the pre-transitional period.

3. Livelihood areas, e.g Roads, Water passages, Farms, Grazing areas.

The demilitarization process shall be accomplished within the Pre-transitional period to create a conducive atmosphere for confidence building, repatriation of refugees and return of IDPs in order to allow

humanitarian service delivery to the affected population.

2.Composition of the Joint Transitional Security Committee (as per

Para 5.12)

2.1 In the spirit of inclusivity, the Joint Transitional Security committee

shall be composed as follows:

i. TGoNU-(3 members)

ii. SPLM–IO-(3)

iii.SSOA–(3)

iv. IGAD–(1)

v. UNMISS-(1)

vi. AU-(1)

vii.TROIKA-(1)

2.2 Decisions of these committees shall be taken by consensus.

3. Time frame of Forces Unification (as per Para 7.5)

3.1 The Joint Unified Army/Joint Unified National Security shall be

established within the Pre-transitional period and shall be tasked with:

—- Protection of national borders.

—- Protection of Public installations.

3.2 The functions of the Joint National security shall be limited to data

collection, analysis and reporting the product to the relevant authorities.

3.3 A nucleus of Joint Police and other Security Forces shall be

established within the Pre-transitional period and shall be tasked with

the Protection of civilians and their properties.

3.4 The Transitional period shall begin with joint unified forces, which the

parties shall agree on its size guided by the principles of equal

representation of states/Counties and diversity of our national

4. Third proposal:

In the event that the second proposal is objected to, it is further

proposed that equal numbers of the Opposition and the TGoNU

forces be deployed as Joint Unified Forces to carry out the function

as in the Article 4.5 above.

5. Operationalization of the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement (KDA).

The Parties shall recommit to the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities,

Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access (2017) and shall implement

the monitoring mechanisms provided for in the Khartoum Declaration of

Agreement (KDA) signed on 27th June 2018 as follows:

5.1 Re-notification of forces by parities leadership including the issuing

of orders to cease military operations, and enforce the freezing of

forces in their locations.

5.2 Declaration of dispositions and locations of forces not previously

declared on the 21st December 2017 (CoH).

5.3 Disengagement and separation of forces in close proximity as per

priorities presented by CTSAMM.

5.4 Establishment of buffer zones and lines of control so as to delimit

possible aggression, unexpected clashes and to allow access and

delivery of humanitarian assistance and free movement of civilians.

5.5 Confirm and recommit to the mandate given to CTSAMM and

enforce the restructuring thereof immediately. END