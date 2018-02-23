Pres. Kiir, Resign as you’re unfit to lead South Sudan: Letter from Canon Clement Janda

Open Letter: General Salva Kiir Mayardit,

Presi.dent, The Republic of South Sudan

Juba, dated Feb/20/2018.

Dear General Kiir Mayardiit,

I greet you in the name of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. On the occasion of this Lent season, I have chosen to communicate to you on the important issue of managing or Country.

As we are all aware, you have been our leader for 13 years, since July 2005,. As it is very clear, the country is worse off now than when you started.

There is no chance of the cuntry getting better than now as it’s descending deeper and deeper into the pit.

For this reason, I am appealing to your Christian conscience to do what brave leaders do just like President Zuma of South Africa did and the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

Please, my brother in Christ, RESIGN NOW AND LEAVE another South Sudanese to take oer the leadership of our Country.

I appeal to you not to listen to the likes of (ministers) Michael Makuei and Martin Lomoro, who would rather tell you “things are well” when in fact nothing is going right.

I wish to remind you that you have never enjoyed a cordial relationship with Dr. Riek Machar right from the beginning.

So, no miracles will happen to allow you share power with him. So both of you must give South Sudan the chance to move on without any of you.

Since in your scheme of mind, any appointment must be filled by thinking of a Dinka first, a Nuer second and may be a Chollo third, if only people like Natanial Oluak were alive.

(Do you recall a joke you told me in January 2010 at Yei Air Field, about appointment of a Commissioner for Abbiyei?

You said, “The Jallaba did not want a Dinka or a Nuer to head the Abbiyei Commission.”

If only Nathaniel Oluak were alive, they might consider a Collo! So, you asked me if I was the angel that the Jallaba would accept?!

Since therefore, any appointment must be given to a Dinka first, please pick a good and upright Dinka and hand the reign of power to him/her.

Please, do not give it to somebody who is anti-social, very selfish and is near you.

The world is watching to see whether you are capable of salvaging something of your legacy as the leader who brought independence to South Sudan.

But now is the time to give leadership to somebody who will bring peace and prosperity to South Sudan.

I trust that you can take that bold step during this Lent season of 2018.

Sincerely in Christ,

(Signed)

CANON CLEMENT JANDA

Comrade-at-Large