Political Prisoners’ Standoff with JUBA Regime’s Security at notorious BLUE HOUSE, Jebel Area

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: OCT/07/2018;

Ref: Political Prisoners Standoff with JUBA Regime’s Security BLUE HOUSE Headquarters, Jebel Area, Juba.

LATEST: Armed inmates at the National Security detention facility in Juba took two guards hostage to protest against lengthy detentions without trial, a detainee said. The inmates started rioting on Sunday morning. “Masked armed men came to the prison at 2 am and tried to pick some of us, so the prisoners retaliated because this has been happening for a month. Armed men often come at night and pick some prisoners and they never come back,” said Kerbino Wol, an entrepreneur who was arrested in May this year. Kerbino told Radio Tamazuj that deep-seated anger and frustration due to lengthy detentions without trial was a significant factor behind the riot at the National Security detention facility. “We are about 300 detainees here. Most of the detainees are foreign nationals. We need justice,” he said. The detainee, who was accused of supporting the opposition, pointed out that the prisoners broke into arms and ammunition store and that more than 100 prisoners are currently armed. “But we are asking for a non-violent approach and we are urging the authorities to give us our rights,” he said. Wol called on the international community to guarantee their release immediately. RadioTamazuj

South Sudan National Movement for Change Youth League (SSNMC-YL) with grievous disappointment has learned today, the 7th October, 2018, about a standoff between political prisoners who are held for many years without being charged with specific crimes committed, continuously denied access to lawyers, family members and languishing in the regime infamous Blue House with elements of the notorious National Security Service in the capital Juba.

Therefore, we, the youth, in all the oppositions would like to unequivocally warn the government against using force to bring this standoff to an end as we had already learnt from our sources that one of the detainees is wounded on his knee by the security force bullet.

The signed R-ARCISS by other parties and specifically the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA), Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access of 21st December 2017 stipulates that All Prisoners of War (PoW) and detainees shall be released immediately under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

We, the SSNMC Youth League, would like the world at large to know now what the dictatorial regime of President Kiir is doing records while denying the existing of political prisoners leave alone the urgent need for their release.

Such behaviors give credence to the position of our leadership about the signed R-ARCSS that Kiir’s dictatorial and ethnocentric regime is not serious about achieving lasting and sustainable peace in South Sudan.

Hereafter, we, the youth are warning the Juba dictatorial regime of any use of force action that may endanger the lives of these political prisoners which Kirr regime keeps denying about their existing.

Whereas SSNMC YOUTH LEAGUE urgently calls upon the IGAD, AU, UN and TROIKA to warn the dictatorial regime of any action that may endanger the lives of these political prisoners as such actions may trigger another development of which it will fall out of control.

We urge Kiir’s government to immediately release all political prisoners including those who are jailed in Western Bahar El Ghazal, Western Equatoria, Goroum detention center in Juba, Riverside detention site in Juba, Eastern Equatoria state and South Sudan at large, without any pre-conditions.

BY: Ladu L : Chairman, SSNMC-YL Uganda, SSNMC-YL UK, SSNMC-YL CANADA, SSNMC-YL EGYPT, SSNMC-YL USA, SSNMC-YL KENYA, SOUTH SUDAN NATIONAL MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE, SSNMC YOUTH LEAGUE OFFICE.

Email : ssnmcyouthpress@gmail.com