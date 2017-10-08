Phow State SPLA-IO Governor Maj-Gen. Johnson Gai-Nyoab Speech: We’ll win against Kiir

OCT-08/2017, SSN;

Dear Compatriots of Phow State,

Delight and warmly greeting from/to Machar Teny Dhurgon PhD, Strategist Planner, Chairman & C-In C of the SPLM/SPLA-IO!

My appreciation to entirely Phow State people and its Government, particularly IO GHQs Commanders and Field Commanders of Sector One’s 7th Division in collaboration with its gallant forces in various units.

In order to achieve many objectives to take advantage from different battle-fields since 2015 down to the recent recapturing of Tonga along Wichpanyikang (Wunkur) in May 2017, that resulted in the disbarment of Taban’s and Salva’s ally militias and capture of these weapons by our forces which we have now in SPLA-IO’s 7th Division HQs. It did not happen at all anywhere in SPLM/A-IO controlled areas to capture artillery SUCH AS THESE in less than 3 minutes since 2013 except you Fangak and Phow State People!

When you compare Phow State People with others states of SPLM/SPLA-IO controlled areas, you will get that you are the best, well organized and respected people who have ability to overcome and contain the enemy whenever it attempts to touch our land.

In addition to your hospitality to those who are coming from different states particularly Bentiu and others as well as stability of security. You are really maintaining the spirit of honesty and integrity because no Robbers and Looters in Phow State territory to loot people’s properties along the roads, Air or River Nile route.

Therefore the overall SPLM/SPLA-IO’s Top Leadership, Liberation Council under able and visionary leader Chairman & C-In-C of SPLA-IO, Riek Machar Teny Dgurgon- PhD. Strategist Planner, is very happy with you.

I would like to appreciate Former and Current Leadership of Fashoda State Government under leadership of Lt Gen. Johnson Olony Thabu, Military Governor and Sector One Commander and I would like also to extend my appreciation to Division One and Aguelek Division Commanders for their hospitality they rendered to my team as Phow State Governor.

Final appreciation goes to Phow State’s Diaspora Community (USA, Australia, Canada) for their much contribution, specially treatment of all critically wounded and provision of other facilities in Sector One’s 1st and 7th Infantry with collaboration with Greater Fangak People (Phow State Community in Sudan).

Offering some of guerilla items or military logistics support to our gallant forces in 7th Infantry division within its different brigades that could help us contain enemy’s negative actions toward Phow State people.

In April 2016 when SPLM/SPLA-IO left its HQs, Pagak for Juba, its intention was to implement the 2015 Compromise Peace Agreement (the ACRISS) in accordance with its provision as it was signed by two rival leaders, the peace partners, witnesses, grantors and international observers on 17th-26th August 2015.

Unfortunately, that peace agreement could not hold water because the regime in Juba was not happy with its implementation with mysterious reasons — JCE backed reservations which obstructed the progress of compromise agreement.

Salva Kiir started and declared peace collapsed on 7th July 2016 by attacking the SPLA-IO forces on Gudele Road to Ministries.

In a meeting convened on 8th July 2016 at J1 or Presidential Palace, where Salva Kiir in collaboration with the so-called SPLM/SPLA-IO former chief negotiator (Taban Deng), former security chief (Thoy Chany) and former chairperson for foreign affairs (Ezekiel Lol) declared the final collapsing of the peace agreement by imposing Dog Fight on SPLA-IO’s joint forces (FVP’s Bodyguards) at the Presidential Palace (J1) in which some of our beloved comrades lost their lives.

Salva Kiir and Taban’s intention to assassinate the Powerful FVP, Dr. Riek Machar Teny, who was then surrounded by his fearless and well trained soldiers. Those fearless and well trained SPLA-IO forces taught Salva Kiir militias a very good and unforgettable lesson at J1.

Thousands of appreciations and thanks to the SPLA-IO’s joint forces who managed to rescue our Chairman from J1 to his residential area in Jebel Kunjur aka Pagak Two.

Kiir militias falsely convinced themselves that because the size of their army was so big, so what they planned was first to disarm the FV’s Bodyguards and then arrest our Chairman.

This was impossible, our protection unit could not allow Salva Kiir’s militias to win the battle despite the fact that Dr. Machar’s Guards were less in number only two companies (1,370 out of 2,910 troops agreed upon in the security arrangement, CPAII) without Tanks or Wulids at the same time.

But it’s matter of how to control the forces and their confidence upon the issue they are defending and protecting regardless to the number of the forces.

Two weeks later President Kiir came up with a bias and illegal decree, relieved Dr. Machar from FVP and appointed Taban Deng Gai as FVP on 25 July 2016, hence the Worldwide, Peace Partners (IGAD, Troika and International Observers) and overall SPLM/SPLA-IO Leadership Council understood that, the Compromise Peace Agreement has been abolished by Kiir and Taban in addition to JMEC Chairman-Festo Magae.

Meanwhile the government soldiers were still continuing to attack on SPLA-IO position in Equatoria with one single aim; to kill the Chairman by using heavy artillery, Drone aircraft to detect the location of Chairman and the American Black Waters bombardment Company for killing terrorists, but by help from our Almighty God and SPLA-IO’s joint forces and its troops in Greater Equatoria, they defended and managed to rescue the Chairman safely.

All those attempts to kill Dr. Machar could not succeed because he and the SPLM/SPLA-IO are fighting for the rights of the majority South Sudanese; a democratic nation in order to establish good governance for the people of South Sudan.

Kiir-Taban militias and companies achieved not the target, Dr. Machar was not harmed until we reached to South Sudan-DRC border where he was airlifted by UN to DRC then to Sudan for medical treatment after 40 days of walking by foot.

Thanks to DRC government & UN Former Secretary General, Ban Kimoon! Thanks to Sudan Government for her care of Machar’s health!

We in the SPLM/SPLA–IO have so far said and we still say it today that the 2015 peace agreement had collapsed but Kiir & Taban faction is responsible; no peace and no legitimacy of Transitional Government of National Unity (TGNU) anymore in Republic of South Sudan.

But (SPLM/SPLA–IO) becomes stronger than before and ready to tackle, contain, resist the acts of that Satan in details and request the public to continue with popular uprising against the clique and rogue regime’s brutal activities of lying and killing its own citizens.

Therefore, the People’s Movement by all costs would have to fight hard to bring the last Peace of Purpose to restore hope and stability of South Sudan people to establish Federal Governance, Democratic, Human Rights, Justice & Equality, Accountability and Respect of Rule of Law; would pursue & hold to account all those who committed the atrocities during 2013 massacre of civilian nationwide to be subjected to the court.

The SPLM/SPLA-IO has won the war politically and economically as per as $1= SSP 25 in Juba while is $1=13 SSP in the IO’s controlled areas.

It’s manpower is in high morale, alert and confident to overcome the regime soon while Kiir and Taban lost the confidence on their troops that ts seen by looting in the national capital.

Now the SPLM/SPLA-IO Top Leadership organs change its scenario of believing in Peace without Purpose as it was disappointed by what happened in July 2016; we lost the confidence and trust on Juba JCE regime and JMEC who are happy with the killing of vulnerable people of South Sudan through their several violations of peace agreements.

The SPLM/SPLA-IO will accept the peace of purpose that will attain and address the root causes of 2013 civil war with fair power sharing and clear security arrangement in order to avoid bias reservations of Kiir and his ally militia Taban El-Taban.

We cannot accept the so-called national dialogue which Salava Kiir and Taban is imposing to replace the ARCISS.

Action and mobilization remain the top priorities of the People’s Movement to assure public of peace and to be aware of all combatants to liberate and protect the nation from disintegration and transformation into an ethnic state as well as Kiir’s dreaming by create tribal states and annexing lands of certain communities to others.

For instance, Greater Pigi County is annexed to Malakal while its community was not consulted, this is a day dream that will not happen.

And historically, the people of Greater Pigi belong to Phow State (Greater Fangak) that comprised of former three counties read as Fangak, Ayod and Pigi County, geographically, culturally and socially.

The regime’s ideology has shown that it really wanted to disintegrate and create permanent conflict in the world’s youngest nation.

Through SPLM/SPLA-IO commitment, struggle, confidence and it’s manpower (SPLA-IO troops) under the visionary leadership of Dr. Machar, we will bring back our nation to stability, harmony and we will make it great again.

Viva………………………….………….. Dr. Machar………………………………..Viva!

Viva……………………….……..Phow State People……………………………….Viva!

Viva…………………….………..…SPLM/SPLA-IO………………………………Viva!

Viva…….………………………………South Sudan…………………………..…..Viva!

Thank you very much

