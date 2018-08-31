PDM Rejects Initialing Khartoum Agreement

AUG/30/2018;

In light of the news and public statements issued jointly by the SPLM/A-IO and SSOA delegation to the Khartoum HLRF on initialing of the Draft Revitalized ARCSS this day 30th August 2018 in Khartoum, Sudan, PDM would like to reiterate its rejection to initialing of the Draft Revitalized ARCSS, and as a member of SSOA, PDM along with other members have not authorized Mr. Gabriel Chanson Chang, the interim Chair, to initial this Agreement in the name of SSOA as an opposition Bloc.

This action by SSOA interim Chair, therefore contravenes and violated the collectively agreed position of SSOA members that initialing and signing of the Revitalized Khartoum Agreement shall be in the name of each constituent SSOA member organization and not SSOA as a Bloc as did the interim Chair.

The consensus of SSOA members has not been rescinded by any collective decision, nor by a counter consensus of SSOA members in the last few days.

In the view of PDM, the original and preceding consensus still stands without change. The action of SSOA interim Chair to initial Khartoum Peace Agreement today is procedurally illegal and is without legitimacy, hence it carries no effect and is therefore null and void.

PDM wrote on 25th August 2018 stating its position to SSOA interim Chair in response to a request for viewpoints submission from all constituent SSOA members about this very issue.

To date, no decision was reached to grant consent to SSOA interim Chair request.

PDM would like to reiterate that the people of South Sudan call for a federal system of governance during the transitional period, based on three autonomous regions of Upper Nile, Equatoria and Bahr al Ghazal with their borders as they stood on 1st January 1956.

PDM stands for a people-centric power sharing between the people of three autonomous regions of Upper Nile, Equatoria, and Bahr al Ghazal, with 33.33% power sharing for each region.

PDM does not support the elites-centric power sharing between SPLM-IG, SPLM-IO, SPLM-FDs, SSOA and OPP.

PDM supports the 3-autonomous regions solution with their 21 former districts and 79 counties of the 2005 CPA.

This approach renders the referendum on number of states and boundaries redundant as provided for in the Khartoum elites-centric power sharing agreement.

Dr. Hakim Dario

PDM Chair

press@pdm-rss.org