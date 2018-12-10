PDM not a Member of SSOA & Neither a signatory to R-ARCSS 2018

For Immediate release – December 6th, 2018

In the course of this week, the media outlets have been inundated with a surge in statements issued by the compromised factions of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), triggered by the apparent fallout within their ranks.

PDM would like to inform the public, its supporters and sympathizers, that the Movement ceased to be a member of the compromised SSOA factions under leadership of Mr. Gabriel Changson before they signed the R-ARCSS on 12th September 2018. Moreover, PDM has not at any time become a signatory to the R-ARCSS nor joined in its implementation mechanisms.

PDM is hence surprised by the appearance of two new groups purporting to be PDM factions represented by Ms Josephine Lagu Yanga, in Mr. Changson’s faction of SSOA and Mr. Anas Richard Zanga in Gen Peter Gatdet’s faction of SSOA.

PDM would like to condemn the fraudulent use of PDM’s good name by both Ms Josephine Lagu Yanga and Mr. Anas Richard Zanga, the duo are not members of PDM and are not known to be registered members of PDM.

Ms Josephine Lagu Yanga was suspended and subsequently expelled from PDM before R-ARCSS was signed on 12th September 2018.

Mr. Anas Richard Zanga was never known to be a member of PDM.

The public should know that these individuals are fraudulent, masquerading as PDM factions, brought on as convenient substitutes by Mr. Gabriel Changson and Dr. Lam Akol, promising them with R-ARCSS government positions for their support to R-ARCSS of which PDM is not a signatory.

These factions are fraudulent, and the manner in which they were suddenly brought on to assume the name of PDM goes a long way to substantiate the fraudulent nature of the R-ARCSS 2018 and of the so-called SSOA leaders.

The office of the Special Envoy and IGAD mediators are to blame for making the R-ARCSS a flawed, unsustainable agreement in its current form.

PDM would like to distance itself and its name from association with fraudsters Mr. Anas Richard Zanga, and Ms Josephine Lagu Yanga whose PDM-P that she announced on Sudan Tribune a few months back appears to have suddenly vanished and fraudulently replaced as PDM by Mr. Gabriel Changson!

Dr. Hakim Dario,

Chair, People’s Democratic Movement (PDM)