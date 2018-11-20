PDM Leader response to IGAD and Council of Ministers

Please accept my greetings and I sincerely hope this finds you well.

Further to IGAD’s Council of Minister’s communique in which it directed you to reach out to the R-ARCSS non-signatories to either join its implementation or otherwise be labeled as spoilers of the peace process for non-compliance with the directive, PDM is dismayed by the unfortunate and threatening directives.

PDM would like to caution that IGAD’s threats to label the R-ARCSS non-signatories as peace spoilers for not joining the R-ARCSS implementation without conditions nor incorporation of their positions in the R-ARCSS which they did not participate in negotiating, are in the least uncalled for, but seem to toe Juba government’s intolerance for legitimate dissent.

PDM has issued a public statement a copy of which is attached for your info and attention. PDM stands with its proposals ready to join in a negotiated opening up of R-ARCSS for review to incorporate our people and constituents driven proposals for a just and sustainable peace which addresses the root causes of conflict and governance crisis in our country.

