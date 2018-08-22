Nuer Supreme Council accepts resignation of Festus Mogae as JMEC chairman

For Immediate Release

Monday, August 20, 2018

PUBLIC STATEMENT

The Nuer Supreme Council (NSC) has learned that the Chairperson of Joint Monitoring Evaluation Commission (JMEC), H. E. Fetus G. Mogae requested to RESIGNS from his position by the end of September 2018.

The Council received this commendable development through Social media, in a Press Release which claimed that Mr. Mogae has written a letter of resignation to the Chairperson of Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), H. E. Prime Minister of Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali.

In this regard, the Council welcomed H. E. Fetus Mogae’s decision to resign and we urged the Chairperson of IGAD, H. E. Prime Minister of Ethiopia Dr. Abiy Ahmed to accept this praiseworthy decision.

Through IGAD’s heads of State and Government, Mr. Mogae was appointed as the chairperson of JMEC and whose mandate was and still is to monitor, support and report on the violations and non-implementations of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS).

In performing this mandate, the Council acknowledged that Mr. Mogae has tried his best by remaining neutral and impartial during the early stages of the implementation process of the Agreement but failed to adhere to this principle as required by the charter, especially when the ARCSS was violated in July 2016 by the regime in Juba.

During that time to present, Mr. Mogae appeared compromised and acted at times as regime in Juba’s official spokesperson. He acted indifference at a time when a great deal of integrity and impartiality are required. This behaviour seriously contradicts his role and mandate that he was tasked for.

Therefore, since, the warring parties in South Sudan have recommitted to the revitalizing of the ACRSS after it has collapsed in 2017, the Council endorses Mr. Mogae’s decision to vacant his post. We believe such a commendable decision will boost confidence and ensure fresh start for all parties.

In closing, the Council thanked H. E. Mr. Mogae for his service to the people of South Sudan and we wish him well in his future endeavors and quest for helping humanity.

J. Nguen

Chairman of Nuer Supreme Council

Email: jamesnguen@gmail.com