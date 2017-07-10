Not Yet Happy Independence of South Sudan

By: James Okuk, PhD. JUBA,JUL/10/2017, SSN;
July 09th every year marks a significant Day for Declaration of Independence of an additional country in the world that made the 193rd UN full member and 54th AU recognized brother/sister.
The first launching occasion in 2011 was jubilantly a thrilling event to the admiration by all, South Sudanese and foreigners alike, as they sang the dignified sacrifices of past liberation struggle as well as the expected future glory from hopes in dividends of “the land of great abundance” united in peace and harmony.
The following first and second anniversaries of such a rare Great Day in 2012 and 2013 were still euphoria despite the economic austerity measures that resulted from oil production shut-down by Juba due to bad politics with Khartoum, the conduit of its crude piping and marketing to international outreach.
The strength of the South Sudanese Pound was still competitive and attractive for business and purchasing power of the active citizens. The Bank of South Sudan was capable to have amounts of hard currency reserves from oil business incomes and remittances from donor countries and other foreign friends/partners.
Daily lives of the people was basically dignified and without serious political, economic and social hardships. Many of them ventured into successful micro-economic functions and they were happy.
Alas! The bad regrettable times for South Sudanese got launched by the destructive conflict of the SPLM/A leaders and their supporters in December 2013. From then, neither the Christmases, the New Years, nor the Independence Anniversaries (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017) were meaningful to the majority of South Sudanese whose livelihoods got disrupted by ‘un-conscientious’ politics and abhorrent bad economy of the antagonistic selfish civil war.
Instead of leading their people wisely with collective enjoyments of the hard-won and deserved blessings of “land of great abundance” built firmly on sustainable peace foundation of its Eagle Vows (of Liberty, Justice and Prosperity), the power greed of South Sudanese leaders relapsed the country into a despairing and disgusting “land of great abandoned” disintegrated by massive displacement and unprecedented refuge of the population in the neighbouring countries.
The worst is for the government in Juba to abandon all-together the official celebration of the very national independence that gave it the power it has now.
Put under critical prism in regards to provision of basic life amenities and upholding of human rights, South Sudan can almost now be called “Republic of NGOs” surviving on mercy of foreign humanitarian sympathy and moral obligations of the natural law (enforced by human conscience).
Whoever is persistently proud in leading or wanting to lead such an abandoned powerless embattled country, must be a beast or a Lucifer who thrives on blood and suffering.
According to modern political definition a viable state is nothing much if not the integration of legitimate and sovereign land, people, government and international relations.
Evaluating keenly the 6th Anniversary of the Republic of South Sudan, we can evidently see the biggest challenge of abandoned land (surface, underneath and sky) with no utilitarianism.
We have also witnessed the conduct of government and opposition that have failed to protect the civilian population from grave bad news, and consequently the alarming displacement and refugees exodus.
Weakening/Isolating international relations and criticism has put South Sudan into top list of undesirable countries against good governance and sustainable development indices/perceptions.
Though famine has subsided for a short respite imposed by the natural grace of the rains season, yet hunger is still a hanging stick on many households, mainly due to man-made insecurity from havoc on population by the “gun-class” who are currently leading the monopoly of violence. The Responsibility-to-Protect is seen nowhere.
This abhorrent irrational civil war situation, if allowed to continue for some more bad times ahead, could become the un-making of the Republic of South Sudan. It adds to the evidence of Daron Acemoglu’s and James A. Robertson’s 2012 Book ‘Why Nations Fail’ when they fail from establishing institutions that keep the fundamentals of the origins of power and prosperity, and when they are incapable of addressing the recurrent abject poverty of their citizens.
It also validates freshly the facts/values of Peter H. Schuck’s 2014 Book ‘Why Government Fails So Often’ when it operates without realistic people-centred goals; worst acting ineffectively on morally hazardous policies, domestic and foreign.
The hot case in point as we officially un-celebrated the independence anniversary is the push by some heartless decision-makers in economic sector to lift the subsidy on the strategic fuel prices. Their flawed superficial argument is that South Sudan has become the fuel cheapest country in the region and the world at large.
But have these uncaring elites asked themselves the core question: What is the current price of an ordinary South Sudanese, especially those hired by the government, compared to that of the people of the region and the world?
As the real economy is supposed to be centred on the people (not mere marketing competition of commodities values of pricing calculus), especially the ordinary citizens, the answer to this question should form any prudent decision on the current fuel subsidy.
By the way, maintaining the fuel subsidy is the good thing so far the current government of South Sudan in Juba has done to the remaining resilient citizens living patiently in its controlled territory. Hence, removing fuel subsidy shouldn’t be attempted at all before the current poverty of our people is addressed first so that their normal purchasing power is back as it used to be.
South Sudan has been living under abnormal hardships of war and no culture of peace. It can’t afford any experimental comfort-zoning and theorising of elites on free-market economy. A war-torn country needs controlled and planned economy that supports the welfare of its suffering ordinary people.
Lifting fuel subsidy could become the final straw that will break the remaining camel back, perhaps, as it may spike “Fuel Revolution” akin to historic French “Bread Revolution”. Also blaming climate change for our current economic woes is misplaced argument.
The uncaring rich government’s top officials who spent millions of dollars on trips abroad should become sensitive to plight of deprived common citizens, the inevitable power house of South Sudan.
Despite the disappointments with current status of keeping the Republic, it is not yet too late to build a South Sudan that can last but with avoidance of “grand political corruption” from the behaviour/conduct of “our turn to eat”.
The political coalition and patronages who have captured the state or struggling to do so should reverse their gears and re-drive to the current IGAD’s and Partners’ move to revitalise fully the 2015 Addis Ababa Peace Agreement (ARCSS). END
Dr. Okuk,
A great analysis but you have not given a helpful solution to end this unhappiness of the people. Seriously, why are South Sudanese, that’s the politicians, military and the people so patiently and painfully bearing the dictatorship and horrible regime of president Kiir?
Great countries like Ghana, Guinea, then Upper Volta and many others, did the only thinkable solution. They overthrew or eliminated the once so-called great African leaders like Nhrumah.
Why can’t just one soldier do the job and save this failed nation called South Sudan?
These SPLA commanders, instead of running to the bushes to start a long-drawn out war that will dearly cost a lot of innocent lives, why don’t they just take up the Kalanshikov and a few bullets and quickly end the Kiir regime in Juba?
A coup or any quick military action, right there in Juba or at Bilpham or inside even inside the J-1, believe me, is an easier solution and many innocent lives would be saved. Kiir’s tenure would be terminated permanently……..
There would be No need for IGAD or the useless, needless and futile references to futile Agreements like the ARCSS or even IGAD or UN.
Editor (on behalf of the millions now suffering under a one-man made tyranny, the Kiir regime).
Thanks Editor,
You have taken notice of this trend among South Sudanese intellectuals of only diagnosing the problems but failing to propose or even provide solutions. Others are outrightly indifferant to the current political crises especially folks working for non-governmental entities in the country.
Much as I don’t support military coup, which will just replace Kiir with another untested devil, Kiir has to leave the stage now as a number of political science theories have been tried (isolate Dr. Machar, bribing or coercsion of adversaries, etc) but more than one year and counting the country remains in a nosedive.
I quote a statement from SUDD Institute “The security, political, social, economic and humanitarian crises confronting South Sudan can only be attained if all parties present their grievances and demands, especially since all are convinced that no matter how long or bitter the conflict will be, it will eventually be resolved through political settlements. Surely, a settlement cannot be attained without the articulation of the views of each side and without the public being involved in the debate on these perspectives. It is only when political forces talk to one another and understand each other’s position that the gaps can surely be narrowed and the public convinced to buy into the settlements.” End of quote.
The policy of divide and rule may not work as it worked elsewhere, instead what we see seems to be a policy of divide and divide. Once the regime in Juba makes an attempt at dividing a certain community so as to weaken it, what we have seen is a the emergence of microcosm entities all lining up so as to be able to access resources from the regime. That way, new rebellions may emerge and regime will be lured into threading the same path and the cycle continues ad nauseam.
Editor,
You have a valid point about Dr. Okuk’s analysis. I agree that he analysed the situation very well but, we expect his solid solutions to the problem. He diagnosed the problem of South Sudan in-detailed and he left the audiences to wonder what should be the treatment to the problem then. Great point Editor.
Dear SSN Editor,
Thank you for the compliments. What we do as political analysts and thinkers is the diagnose the situation truthfully. The action is not really the duty of analysts, lest they become political activists. The question of what those with the guns should do to salvage the current impasse of how to lead South Sudan on good governance and sustainable development, would be better directed to Thomas Cirillo Swaka and other other SPLA ‘gun-class’. I have stopped believing in the gun-class for any sustainable salvation of the people of South Sudan.
But again we need to remember that we are not any longer in cold war era where military coups or assassinations were easily permitted. Any way, you are entitled to your opinion and short-cuts of ending the questionable power monopoly.
Indeed South Sudanese problems will only be solved by themselves and the people should not wait for others to do it to them. Others come to the country to make money. They pretend to be sympathetic but they are there for their interests only while our people continue to suffer and die. Our suffering and death has become a business scheme for those who claim to be helping our people. Poor neighboring countries are reaping big from our plight by pretending to be honestly helping us while at the other hand they are fanning the war in the country. their citizens go to lawless country to steal our natural resources while unpatriotic forces of Juba continue to demolish the country they claim is their own. Really? Something must be done to change all this.
Editor,
Why are u disppointing when knowing all too well the tribal and ethnic hard realities of RSS being too opposed to those of Ghana and Upper Volta of the days you are alluding to?
If u attack Kiir,you will have attacked the jieng and u will have to fight it to the bitter end.
If u attack Riek or Taban,u will have attacked the naath and u will have to fight it to the bitter end.
If u attack Lam or Nyaba,u will have attacked the shilluk masses and u will have to fight it to the bitter end.
If u attacked Wani or any equatorian elite,u will have committed agression against equatorians and u will have to fight it to the bitter end.
The recepient of your comments was among those who were upbeat celebrating Dr Riek’s return to Juba in anticipation of peace.They turned lose their cattle into pastures for grazzing,spread their fish and crops to dry in the sun and sat in shadows to chil and and to take some rest before the events of J1 took them by surprise and spoiled everything for them.
Having been a victim to such realities,one gets immuned to naivity and that’s why there isn’t,”a helpful solution”,that u see in the article.
False Millionaire,
You have twisted my message. What I meant is an appeal to the generals to resolve the problems in the country like it has happened in so many African and Asian countries.
A military coup, for a country like South Sudan, is much needed at this point to alter and resolve the ever worsening crisis in the nation. Most coups that happen are basically transitory, that’s they are meant as a quick fix to a country’s worsening political and economic situation.
South Sudan is fully ripe for a coup. Idi Amin of Uganda (incidentally from the smallest Kakwa tribe in the far north-west of the country) in January 1971 came into power in Kampala by a military coup because Uganda was fed up with a failed president Obote’s dictatorial regime. Same to Mengistu Hailemariam in Ethiopia or Thomas Sankara or Mobutu in The Congo.
Incidentally, the Dinka people have suffered the greatest while their own failed jieng president stupidly misrules in Juba. More jieng are displaced all over, in Sudan, Uganda, Kenya etc…
If Gen. Paul Malong had been well advised by the jieng themselves and he had marched that night to J-One and arrested or killed Kiir and declared a coup, believe you me, the whole of Juba would have come out dancing his heroic action.
Let some general come out and take over power and save the nation from probable disintegration.
Because, if the Equatorians, the Shilluk and Fertit ever take power in Juba, they’re most likely to redivide the country into separate parts (a reincarnation of your much detested Kokora).
So, what’s your choice…. let Kiir continue and the country dies or let Kiir go and the country survives?
There is nothing wrong with a coup or the elimination of a dictatorial and murderous president. It has happened in many countries including even the Western so-called advanced countries. Europe and America combined in 1945 to militarily and physically get rid of Hitler in Germany and Mussolini in Italy.
America and Europe, the greatest democracies in the world, went to Iraq and killed and ended the regime of dictator Saddam Hussien who’s no different from Kirler Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan.
Was it wrong, of course, NOT!
Kiir is no different from Saddam. See my point?
Editor
Editor. Why called on other people to do it for you ? And you are one of the great internet warriors . I know you are calling for more war, because you are not living in the country now.
Mading, False millionaire and others,
No, I am agitating for more chaos but simplistically calling on those heavily starred generals in Juba Bilpham military headquarters that they can technically emulate what the West and North African military generals did to rid their respective countries of failed dictators of the likes of Kiir Mayardit.
My problem is why should a general, whether Dinka, Nuer or Equatorian, just quietly run to the bush and take so many years trying to organize an army that might not attain the goal of overthrowing Kiir, instead of these runaway generals militarily resolving their problem with Kiir directly? Military problems need military solutions.
Sadly, we have always seen that Kiir has won, by tracking down these run-away generals and physically eliminating them. George Athor, General Elias and many others are clear examples.
Today, once-mighty General Paul Malong is living by the minute, anytime Kiir will soonest get rid of him. Many Equatorian, Nuer, Murle and Shilluk generals who disagreed with Kiir and ran to the so-called safety of the bushes, have all ended up dead.
My enigma is why don’t these dissenting generals march towards J-One and turn their weapons against their Number-One physical enemy (that’s Kiir Mayardit) who otherwise will eventually kill them generals?
Military coups don’t always require all the national army to partake in them. One general is enough to precipitate a coup. Malong, if he wasn’t really a stupid soldier, instead of trying running back to the village with over 50 cars heavily laden with arms and Aweil home soldiers, he could have surrounded J-1 and got rid of Kiir himself. Problem solved.
That day, if Malong had carried out a coup and either arrested Kiir or killed him, there would have been dancing and jubilation in Juba and across the country. The illiterate Malong would be president. Idi Amin of Uganda was also illiterate when he overthrew Obote in 1971 and was welcomed by all Ugandans.
Sadly, today Malong is under arrest and kirler Kiir will eventually kill him.
Surely, the majority of South Sudanese, NOW will gladly welcome president Kiir’s termination.
When that day ever and sooner comes and people in Juba listened on SSBC that president Kiir has been overthrown, sure as daylight, thousands will be on the streets, CELEBRATING THE END AND DEMISE OF KIIR’S RULE….MOST JIENG WILL BE ALSO ON THE STREETS CELEBRATING KIIR’S DEMISE.
That’s the point I’m emphasizing.
Remember, all South Sudanese cried when Dr. John Garang died, All SOUTH SUDANESE WILL CELEBRATE AND REJOICE WHEN KILLER KIIR’S TYRANNY IS OVERTHROWN AND ENDED.
EDITOR
Attention: Editor
Killing Kirr,is not appropriate answer! I do not like the way you make comments! Show civility!If Kirr is out in the office,the country will never become stable at this point! There are outsiders in this crisis in the country!
Thank you! I want to do my own best as much as possible as I can! I want to initiate my own move for peace in the country! My peace will be simple and fair! I do not want outsiders to put their mouths in it! Only we the Southerners by ourselves alone can take cane of ! Forget Uganda,forget,UN,forget,IGad,forget AU! For get Khartoum,forget Troika,forget,European Union. Do have a nice one! Stay stune! You will be told sooner or later! Peace will come home to people very good! God bless the country South Sudan Republic!
Sincere Saving People Lives!
Abiko!
KC,MO.USA
Abiko,
This is not calling for Kiir’s elimination. Simply, I am telling the generals to resolve the problem in the country. Whatever solution they decide on, so long as it resolves the current crisis in the country, will be much welcome.
Our people are needlessly suffering because of president Kiir’s failed leadership. He has terribly failed the nation and its patriotic citizens. So, I am telling these generals who have the means and assets of the nation at hand, to expeditiously resolve the crisis in the country.
That’s all I am clearly and openly insinuating.
EDITOR
Dear: Editor
Our people are really suffering indeed! We need to make great effort to bring peace in the country to people!Let the war stop first!
For your suggestion.Generals they,are not politicians.They are army! They should stay away from political affairs in the government affairs! Their duties are to fight enemies both at home and outside! Thank you!
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! LET US GIVE DEMOCRACY A CHANCE ON THE WAY!
KC,MO.USA
Editor,
I feel the same way too.That it’s mine which got twisted.So u owe to clarify if your presumed generals haven’t more tribal and ethnic leanings than nationally patriotic and that’s what differentiates them from the actors to the events of Ghana and Upper Volta.
For jieng Kiir is a failure who desrves no single minute in the helm but at the same time,his deprature is a synonyme of apoclypse for them.Analyse the situation most carefully and please drow à honest conclusion.MTN onslaught targeting unarmed jieng,it’s naive to think that it doesn’t have high tragic implications to come in the future if an opportunity presents it’s self.
King Malong fleeing to Yerol got brought back to the same juba near the same Kiir.He still has à great support in the army .But he is frozen and disarméd becouse jieng no longer see the danger in Kiir misruling than in what will befall them in an eventuality of his violent deparature.
In the face of such stagnation,appeal still deserves to be made to non jieng like u to tune down tribal rhétorique maKing ordinary jieng and Kiir two faces of the same coin and concentrate on Kiir and his evil government as a seperate entity to beat.
False Millionaire,
When I normally make my criticisms against Kiir’s horrific regime of tyranny, I make a clear distinction between those rulers and the ordinary citizens, jieng included. The main outstanding problem always is that you, the counter-critics, try to distort my opinions and wrongly accuse me of being anti-jieng. That’s not my intention.
As an example, I clearly pointed out that even Gen. Malong could have accomplished the honorable task of ending Kiir’s regime if he had gone to J-One instead of running away back to Aweil with such a massive military power. And I even emphasized the massive support that Malong would have got that day in Juba if he had overthrown and terminated the Kiir tyranny.
So, how can I be against the jieng whilst supporting Malong’s possible accomplishment of an honorable and nationalist duty? I cry for my beloved country, South Sudan.
Editor
Mr Editor, it was tried two times but never succeeded because of the best reason provided to you by false millionaire.i do not know what a pathetic editor are you who always advocate for chaos.i thought you would have learn from the incitement you did before 2013 crisis and through out the years of conflict.instead of making noise all the time on the internet,please come and do yourself.it is not like writing on the computer.
Toney Toney Matot,
There are those who write and those who do carry out the action. That’s the so-called division of labour. I am now in the media not the military. No, thanks, for your suggestion.
Editor
Editor,
You should have know better that those generals in Bilpham whom you want to incite against Kirr are non- professional soldiers who have little knowledge or non about the meaning of State. Second, the majority of them hail from Jieng ethnic and therefore their allegiance is not to the State called South Sudan but to their boss Kirr.
The army in those countries you have mentioned in your comment are professional soldiers who had some basic knowledge about why State exist ?, what are the duties of the army if politicians failed to uphold the constitution like the case of South Sudan.
Nuer wouldn’t have been killed in thousands in Juba in Dec 2013 if the army in South Sudan were professionals because they would have intervened to remove Kirr from power and lives of thousands of South Sudanese who were and still are being killed by bloody regime would have been saved. The abuse of power by Kirr and his JCE mentors wouldn’t have happened if the army and security apparatus are not dominated by Jieng,unfortunately the non- jiengs in the persons of Pagan Amum, Wani Igga and the rest who were in high positions in government turned a blind eye to un balanced composition of army and especially to security apparatus who are power base of Jieng regime.
The only means for regime change is for armed oppositions to close their ranks under one umbrella and coordinate their offensives all over the country against the regime. Once that’s done the regime will buckle under armed oppositions and Kirr will be forced to step down or risk remove by force or flee the country. This scenario is possible and example was of integration of two movements of Ethiopians of late president Mealse Zenwai and Eritreans Liberation Front led by current president Afkroggi against Mengistu’s regime in 1991.
Okuc,
Indeed, and hopefully, we urgently need all the groups in the bush to unite and coordinate their resources so as to expedite the extinction of Kiir’s tyranny.
Secondly, as I have never been a supporter of these SPLM wavering politicians, the Pagan’s, Igga’s, Bakasoro’s and company, I would strongly point out that Kiir’s longevity was helped by their duplicitous collaboration.
Finally, there are simply too many criminal collaborators of Kiir’s misrule around and I’m personally convinced that Kiir’s regime would be terminated with these traitors still actively messing around in their duplicitous roles. They are just like the vultures circling around a dead prey, ready to swoop downwards on the carcasses of the South Sudanese people.
Editor
My brother Abiko, I agreed with you 100% brother , out siders are the problem in our war, I am sure you remember when our late Gen. Matiep Nhial made peace with Kiir in Juba with out those trouble makers being a part of that peace, it was the best peace, Gen Matiep stayed in the government until he died few years a go.
Dear: Mading
Thanks! You said it right when saying Paulino Matip and Kirr,have done a wonderful brotherhood reconciliation in South Sudan historical event!
Before,Paulino Matip, and the late Dr.John Garang De Mabior,never got along totally! God has given us heads to use for talking of our matters at home alone! I remembered the Late Commander William Nyuon Bany.He said,why northerners in far distant in Khartoum came ruled us in the South? What is a different in us and them?
Anyway! I do not want power in government totally! I only want peace to people! Suffering in UN Camps like rats in our homeland,is not good at all!
I will do my own part for peace in our at home! Stay Tune! You maybe told! The whole World will be told! Take care! Back to you to the audience in the forum South Sudan Discusion Board(SSN)
Sincere Healing Anger!
Abiko!
KC,MO.USA
Mr Editor,
I really sympathize with your view which shows how frustrated and concerned you are with the mayhem in our country. Okuc is right; most of our generals are devoid of knowledge of the roles of military leaders, which include the protection of the constitution against rogue political leaders. If my memory serves me well, even in modern Britain, there was a time when the military was considering toppling a government that was viewed as treasonous.
The continuation of the war in our country is squarely the responsibility of the regional governments, specifically those in IGAD. If IGAD were to recommend a punitive action against the Kiir regime, the international community and the UN would have now moved to remove it. However, at the risk of appearing callous and unconcerned about the suffering of our people, I want to believe that the protracted nature of the war will benefit the people of South Sudan in the end. In the former Yugoslavia, despite atrocities perpetrated by the Serbs against the other ethnicities, the European countries were paralyzed by their ancient loyalties to the Serbs and declined to intervene. When the killings became really intolerable, the US and NATO had to move in and, ultimately, helped to liberate the Croats, the Muslims, the Kosovars, the Montenegrins, and the Slovenians.
In a similar manner, the longer the war takes, the more united will be the people of South Sudan, if not in whole, at least, regionally. Until recently, the Equatorians were divided along tribal lines. But as the war now affects them as Equatorians, they have begun to rediscover that they are indeed one people. As I said elsewhere, the prospect for Equatoria becoming a sovereign and independent state is daily improved by the cruelty of the Jieng army and militia.
What is prolonging the life of the Kiir regime is the lack of robust support from an external power. Idi Amin of Uganda, despite the euphoria at the time of his toppling of the Obote’s regime, he later turned out to be a terrible despot. But with the help of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere of Tanzania, the Ugandan rebels, including Museveni, were able to oust Amin; incidentally, Nyerere also supported Biafra, the Nigerian region that wanted to secede, but he was thwarted by the distance from achieving his aim. Sooner or later we will have a Nyeyere in the region that will come to our aid.
Samuel Atabi,
Whilst severely ‘frustrated’ with the worsening situation in my so-called country that I have barely and physically lived in for less than half of my current age, my greatest concern pertains to the role of these so-called high-ranking generals in Juba.
With the appalling and ever deteriorating situation in South Sudan, one would have thought that these ‘generals’ would have at least found some solutions to bring the crisis to an end. These so-called and highly decorated generals, many of whom are veterans of the long struggle for independence, have the powers in their hands and let us say in their positions as army commanders, to bring some sense on president Kiir.
If only a few of these men could call on Kiir with an ultimatum to reform or quit, things would drastically change. In a scenario akin to possible or potential military coup right there in Juba, whereby the probability of a serious SPLA versus SPLA war might break out, Kiir and his jieng advisers would seriously rethink their stand and Kiir probably will make some concessions.
Such scenarios have been dramatically played out in many African and Asian countries and their results have always come out with drastic regime changes.
Imagine, for instance, if on that fateful day, Gen. Malong with some Dinka generals and then with the Thomas Cirillo’s and the Obuto Mamur’s and others I don’t know well, had bravely confronted Kiir with these alternatives…Reform or Abdicate or you will be pushed out of J-One, don’t you think Kiir would be in a serious foxhole?
The point is the educated class of generals would have taken the opportunity of exploiting Malong to lead the coup whilst taking the opportunity of his obvious culpability. Many of the jieng generals and men in uniform would surely have believed Malong’s plan and the result would have been of great benefit to all South Sudanese.
If the non-Dinka can’t do it along, why not co-opt the jieng? With Kiir’s demise at the hand of his fellow jieng, the other tribes would have survived any retaliation from the jieng community.
The point is that’s what is supposedly and universally the famous so-called “ultimate duty” of these highest ranking generals. This is the famed so-called ultimate sacrifice expected of these men to pay for the good of their country. I believe there is some oath that these officers and soldiers take once they are taken into the ranks and files of the army, all over the world.
Of course, there are the so-called extreme measures to bring about a regime change or to depose a tyrant like Kiir from his current seat but I will leave that for everyone’s imagination. As a fact, examples abound plentifully across Africa and other places where despots like Kiir have been dealt with.
Finally, the point I wish to vigorously reiterate is that I am NOT intending to spread chaos or speedily wish to see Kiir’s demise. History is our best teacher. Other nations and armies have gotten rid of such tyrants in these similar ways.
Why not South Sudan, for how long will our depraved people suffer the tyranny of a single person. Enough is enough, as they say.
Editor
Dear S. Sudanese do not wast time with these people. They induced hate among we S. Sudanese people and now they want to cause a crack in our well respected army. They betrayed Cirilo Thomas and Bakasoro and now they want to destroy other officers. What happened to Cirillo or Bakasoro?
These people have hidden their families in the Western world and what they want is to burn our country completely because they do not care.
The abuse and the false accusations these people made against our liberators, we will not forget. They forget the sacrifices our liberators have made. Comrades never listen to these lairs just stand firm. The defense of our nation is your absolute priority. We fought for these nation and we will not entrust the future of our nation to jobseekers because they will sell it out. You see the way they write things about our country as if they did not belong to S. Sudan. This is the indication that, these guys do not love the country. What I am advising our armies is that if IO does not respect the ceasefire and continue to attack you, just take away Pagak from them. If they want peace they should first denounce violence so that , we know that this time they are for a genuine peace. I do not doubt you comrades I know you will deliver victory if the rebels do not want a peaceful negotiated political settlement. They did the same thing in 1991 so we should not let them to destroy our country. .