NEW: How many states should South Sudan have and why?

BY: Dominic J.B. UKELO, South Sudan, MAR/03/2019, SSN;

The Republic of South Sudan should either have the legal ten states or if needed there should be establishment of new twenty-one states, based on the borders of 1 January 1956.

Firstly, below are the reasons why the country should have ten states:

When the southern part of Sudan gained its independence from Sudan on 9 July 2011 and became the Republic of South Sudan, the Republic of South Sudan inherited ten states from the Sudan and the country was founded based on the ten states that stood on the border of 1 January 1956. Therefore, the South Sudan Constitution was also built based on the ten states. And further, in 2015 the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS) was based on the ten states as well. Leading to the ten states to become the legal structure in the country.

Secondly, following are the reasons why the country should be expanded to twenty-one states:

From the first beginning when the Republic of Sudan gained its independence in 1956, the Sudan inherited nine regions, with clear borders, from the Anglo-Egyptian administration. The Sudanese regions stood on the Anglo-Egyptian borders and encompassed thus as: …Bahr el Ghazal, Blue Nile, Darfur, Equatoria, Kassala, Khartoum, Kordofan, Northern Province and Upper Nile. The southern part of Sudan (currently the Republic of South Sudan) by then was characterized by three regions: Bahr el Ghazal, Equatoria, and Upper Nile region. After the Addis Ababa agreement, the High Executive Council of southern part of Sudan, divided the three southern regions into twenty-one districts, with clear borders. These districts were according to the borders of 1 January 1956 and were named as: Akobo, Bor, Fashoda, Fangak, Gogrial, Juba, Raja, Kapoeta, Maridi, Northern Upper Nile, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Pibor, Torit, Rumbek, Sobat, Tonj, Unity, Wau, Yambio, Yei, and Yirol. Therefore, these districts would be qualified to become twenty-one states without border disputes. Also, it is worth mentioning that, immediately after the independence of the country, land reform in the Republic of South Sudan started against the backdrop of historical injustices around land. It therefore aimed to address those injustices and avoid future conflicts. The Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) provided the legal basis for a countrywide land reform, and the authority in the Republic of South Sudan conceptualized the wartime slogans “the land belongs to the community” and “taking towns to the people” to develop the Land Act and the Local Government Act as frameworks on land reform in the country. Per the CPA, South Sudan was to institute the South Sudan Land Commission (SSLC), which would be decentralized to the lower levels of the government (states, counties, payams, and bomas) this way: each of the ten states was to have a State Land Commission (SLC), each State Land Commission was to be decentralized to a County Land Authority (CLA), each County Land Authority to a Payam Land Council (PLC), and each Payam Land Council to a Boma Land Administration (BLA). The agreement also provided for the establishment of local government structures in south part of Sudan based on the ten states, instituted by the government in Khartoum. And the county, payam, and boma system, instituted by the SPLM/A during wartime. Accordingly, South Sudan was divided into ten states, each subdivided into lower levels of counties, payams, and bomas, respectively headed by paramount, head, and executive chiefs who by the virtue of this upgrade became local government officials. The Land Act gives the authority of land administration in rural areas to community leaders. And the Local Government Act acknowledges chiefs as government officials and traditional leaders. This caused chiefs to assume duties of land administration. The complementerity between the Land Act and the Local Government Act led to the local government structures forming the basis of land reform. At South Sudanese independence, the government adopted these acts as the legal frameworks on land. In coordination with land-governing institutions at the lower levels, the South Sudan Land Commission would develop national land policies and advise relevant government institutions on land matters. The Land Act distinguishes between public, private, and community land respectively owned by the state, private entities, and communities on a basis of autochthony (meaning ‘native or indigenous’). Land in all rural areas falls under the category of communal land. With more than eighty per cent of its population living in rural areas, a great deal of land in South Sudan is communally owned. As land belong to community, therefore, the South Sudanese community should be consulted first, in any attempt to establish new states in the country. And any planned new states should be based on the clear border of 1 January 1956. Based on the above mentioned, after extensive consultation with communities, the country can be divided into twenty-one new states, based on the borders of 1 January 1956. The proposed twenty-one states have clear boundaries and draw clear borders among communities The proposed twenty-one states do not annex any land from any community. Therefore, creating no conflicts among the communities in the Republic of South Sudan.

Hon. Dominic J. B. Ukelo

22 March 2019