NDM welcomes UN Security Council statement on deteriorating security situation

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) welcomes the statement made on 23rd January 2017, by H.E. Mr. Olof Skoog [Permanent Representative of Sweden to the United Nations] and the President of the Security Council for the month of January, on the situation in the Republic of South Sudan.

The Movement shares sentiments and concerns expressed by the Council members pertaining to the rapid deteriorating security situation in the country.

Since the unilateral abrogation of the August 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCISS)in July 2016 by the Juba regime, President Kiir ethnocentric and kleptocratic government has chosen war instead of the implementation of the agreement.

The escalation of fighting particularly in Greater Equatoria and the recent Presidential Decree creating additional states from 28 to 32 are all indicative of Kiir’s determination to plunge the country further into abyss of war and

destruction.

South Sudan is on the verge of collapse, disintegration on ethnic’s lines and under real threat of genocide under Kiir’s regime considering raising hate speeches characterizing the political temperature in the nascent nation.

Kiir is running away with all the violations of ARCISS and its eventual abrogation as the IGAD countries abandoned

impartiality and sided with him. The region and the international community must stand with the people of South Sudan at this critical juncture and save the country from imminent genocide.

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) also welcomes calls by the United Nations Security Council for the urgent deployment of the Regional Protection Force (RPF) to South Sudan.

The deployment of the Regional Protection Forces as mandated by Resolution 2304 (2016) with the intention of creating enabling environment for the implementation of the Peace Agreement and providing a conducive atmosphere for political discourse, is a step towards stability but not holistic in addressing prodigious Himalayan task of ending war and culture of impunity in South Sudan.

Resolution 2304 (2016) further elucidated that in case of political or operationalizing of the Regional

Protection Force or obstruction to UNMISS mandate, the United Nations Security Council should appropriately consider measures including arms embargo.

However, the regime in Juba, in a well calculated move, first rejected it outright, procrastinated and finally froze the matter as the proponents of the proposal stood impotent.

Given the recent negative political rhetoric by President Kiir concerning some aspects of Resolution 2304 (2016)

mandate of the Regional Protection Force regarding the protection of Juba International Airport, the Movement calls upon the United Nations Security Council to consider the option of arms embargo on the government of South Sudan.

This will transmit strong unequivocal message to the government that enough is enough and that the international

community will no longer tolerate its intransigent and sherry picking.

The National Democratic Movements (NDM) strongly welcomes the United Nations Security Council calls for the expedition of the Hybrid Court.

This timely call is complementary and mutual reinforcing to the September 2015, meeting held at the level of head of states and government which authorized the Chairperson of the AUC, to take all necessary steps towards the establishment of the HCC, including providing broad guidelines relating to the location of the HCC, its infrastructure, funding and enforcement mechanisms, the applicable jurisprudence, the number and composition of judges, privileges and immunities of Court personnel and any other related matters.

Time is of essence for the credibility of the envisaged HCC due process, because justice delayed is justice denied.

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) is cognizant and welcomes calls by the United Nations Security Council for the re-invigoration of the abrogated August 2015, Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCISS).

The ARCISS has totally collapsed since July 2016, and the government we have today in Juba is that of SPLM-in government and its own created surrogate in the name of SPLM-in opposition.

The way forward in addressing the economic, political and social ills in the Republic of South Sudan is to convene a national dialogue conference, that is different from the current monologue pursued by the regime in Juba.

The dialogue must be inclusive in bringing all the stakeholders in the country, not just those carrying arms, in a round table.

The envisaged dialogue should aim at addressing the root causes of the problem and avoid rewarding those who ignited the war and perpetuated it.

Finally, the dialogue must take place in a neutral territory and facilitated by a neutral organization/country or

individual(s), not quarters that have not been seen to be impartial during the implementation of ARCISS.

Long live the struggle of our People

Long live South Sudan

A luta continua

THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC MOVEMENT (NDM)

24th January, 2017

Press Statement

Amb. Emmanuel Aban

For/ the Spokesman,

The National Democratic Movement (NDM)

Email: ojwokj@hotmail.com