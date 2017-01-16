National Democratic Movement (NDM) condemns creation of more states by Kiir

Press Statement:

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) strongly condemns the Presidential Decree issued by President Salva Kiir Mayardit on the 14th instant creating additional states in the Republic of South Sudan, bringing the total number to 32.

The decision by Kiir at this penurious time in the history of our nation, where the economy is on the verge of collapse and social fabric tattered by the SPLM man-made civil war, will further accelerate the disintegration of South Sudan on ethnic lines and provide fertile ground for the escalation of conflict in the nascent nation with serious ramifications, including the imminent commission of genocide by the government.

Salva Kiir has been using the proliferation of States as a tool in his divide-and-rule politics. It is meant to divide the armed Opposition by luring in some week-kneed elements within it.

The areas that received new states are the Nuer, Chollo and Western Equatoria territories where the armed struggle is more intense. A few of them bought the bait and sold their souls but the problem will persist as long as the root causes remain unaddressed.

The creation of more states means more poverty to our people and adds more pockets to loot the resources of South Sudan.

Like the previous decree dividing the country into 28 States, this one is a poignant violation of the Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan signed in August 2015.

IGAD had in its Communique of the 55th Extra-Ordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers, January 30-31, 2016, in Addis Ababa directed the government of South Sudan to suspend further actions on the implementation and operationalization of new states until the issue is resolved through an inclusive National Boundary Commission.

This IGAD decision was unanimously endorsed by the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) in its meeting on the 2nd of February 2016.

Kiir has disregarded this decision by IGAD and is arrogantly implementing his own version of the ARCSS, and creating political and social unrest in the Republic of South Sudan. JMEC is morally and politically bound this time to stand up to be counted.

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) calls upon IGAD and the United Nations Security Council to condemn this unconstitutional and callous Presidential Decree by Kiir and to urge the government of South Sudan to rescind it and genuinely commit itself to achieving peace and stability in the country.

The ethnocentric, corrupt and kleptocratic regime of Kiir has shown poor leadership and lack of sensitivity towards our suffering masses.

The leaders of this government are completely detached from the suffering of the South Sudanese people. Only a popular revolution would put the country back to the correct track. It must be rebooted to be re-programmed.

Long live the struggle of our people

Long live South Sudan

Aluta continua

