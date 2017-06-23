Ministers Lomoro & Makuei decry corruption and lack of confidence in Kiir’s leadership: REALLY???

From different sources, JUN/23/2017, SSN;

Two senior South Sudanese ministers and longest serving favorites who have been the staunchest supporters of the president in the government surprisingly have decried high levels of corruption, poor governance and loss of public trust in President Salva Kiir’s administration.

Really!! Is there any shred of credibility in the talk? As some of the greatest beneficiaries of the corruption, the two duplicitous and most vociferous spokesmen of the government have persistently criticized any opposition against Kiir’s leadership.

Reportedly, these two loud-mouthed government supporters have allegedly financially benefited tremendously from president Kiir favoritism.

Elia Lomoro, the Cabinet Affairs minister and a close ally of the president, said the government and its institutions lacked accountability, transparency and rule of law.

“I know all sorts of malpractices in the government have contributed negatively to the perception of the citizens,” Mr Lomoro said during the National Consultative Symposium on Good Governance and Democracy held in Juba on Thursday.

“The final step in bad governance is corruption.”

He said the country was heading in the wrong direction and its political leaders, including himself, are not doing enough to deal with the troubles.

“Addressing these issues now require political will to adopt and embrace practices aimed at encouraging democratic governance,” he added.

Echoing similar remarks, Information minister Michael Makuei Lueth pointed the finger at “some officials” who, he said, were disregarding the principles of transparency and accountability.

Without naming the officials, Mr Makuei accused them of looting state resources and compromising the government’s chance of winning in the 2018 General Election.

“The trust, the confidence is lost. We lost it simply because some of us did not care about all these principles,” Mr Makuei said, adding that “as a result the people lost trust in their government simply because of the conduct of the few.”

“If we don’t go down to address them then South Sudan will not be at peace,” he said.

War-torn South Sudan has been mired by civil conflict since 2013 that has seen thousands die and millions forced to flee to neighbouring countries. According to UN, about half of the population also faces extreme food insecurity.

South Sudan is also ranked as the most corrupt country in the world by Transparency International.

It is the first time that serving ministers expressed unfavourable remarks about the government. Others who have done so quit office.

Will Lomoro and Macuei now quit the so-called ‘corrupt’ Kiir government???

