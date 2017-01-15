Message of unity and hope to all the Opposition political movements in South Sudan

BY: David Lokosang, JAN/14/2017, SSN;
My 2017 message to all opposition movements in South Sudan is, you have to unite and you must unite to bring to an end the suffering of our people sooner than later.
Operating separately doesn’t only prolong the current criminal dictatorial regime in Juba but it prolongs the suffering of our people who deserve the rights for equal opportunities as equal citizens of our nation.
Let us learn from our contemporary history. We have endured more suffering in our quest for freedom than any other citizens in the world. Let us revisit our history in order to correct ourselves and devise a way forward how to put concrete democratic institutions that will bound us together for common good.
When we were divided in 1991 the result was catastrophic but when we united our ranks we were able to defeat our enemies militarily, politically and diplomatically. And it is only then we were able to force the regime in Khartoum for a genuine political negotiation which resulted to CPA agreement.
The recent fighting that took place in Upper Nile which resulted in the death of two generals from Lam Akol’s movement, reminded us of 1991 split which won’t help our endeavour for social justice, equality, freedom of speech, equal opportunities and socio-economic development. Let it not repeat in other places in the greater Upper Nile, nor Equatoria nor Bahr El Ghazal.
What is it that each group wants? If the objective is to change the current rotten system and put in place a robust system of governance, then you must all unite for common objectives acceptable for all.
Believe me or not, operating separately gives a wrong signal to the international community, to our friends and more division among our people. They will look at us as fragmented tribes and power hungry people. It is not about individuals rather the system. Individuals come and go but a good system of governance and the solid democratic institutions will remain.
Every day I see the suffering of our people, the killing of innocent people orchestrated by JCE and the war lord elite in Juba and by unknown gunmen in the name of Transitional Government of National unity or National Dialogue or whatever name they give, make me sick and make me feel I have wasted my time in the last 36 years proclaiming the vision of SPLM which proved to be difficult to achieve under the shallow minded leadership of Salva Kiir.
Kiir and all those war lords around him have failed us and have retarded us 200 years back in human history.
My advice to all political movements in South Sudan, I believe it is reasonable enough to urge all of you to initiate a forum in order to create a South Sudan Democratic Alliance with common objective.
The objective is to remove the current rotten system of government and put in place an interim system that will create solid democratic institutions that recognise freedom of speech, justice and equality, Socio-economic opportunities, rule of law, international human rights and accountability.
The region and the international community will reckon you as the genuine alternative if you are united but if you are fragmented, believe me or not, you are indirectly prolonging the regime and the suffering of our innocent people.
Logically, how are you going to unite the country if you are fighting along tribal lines? You must propagate unity among the fighting force and civilians under your control areas which will then be reflected in the activities of the day when you become the legitimate government.
There is a Chinese saying that ‘a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.’ Therefore you must unite your ranks now with one objective that is easily to be sold to the general public and the international community.
If you are not united, if you cannot inform, persuade and remind your supporters, international community and regional key players, how then would you succeed to achieve your objectives?
In business, no matter how good your products and service are, if you don’t inform and persuade the potential and current buyers about their features and benefits they will never buy from you. Instead they buy from someone who has invested in major promotional activities.
The reason why East African countries are closing doors for the opposition is because since the events of July 8th 2016, the opposition group has not consolidated itself to mobilise its human resources to counteract the lies being played by the regime propaganda machinery.
I hope 2017 will be a year of change. God bless all of you and God bless South Sudan
David Lokosang
lokosangdavid@yahoo.com.au
Mr. David Lokosang,
Yes, President Kiir has his own problems with governing, corruptions and laws not respected but if you think that our issues in South Sudan would be solves by two Drs, Riek or Lam Akol, then you are on wrong side brother and nothing good can come out from these people, rather they may re-unite us back with Sudan if they get a chance in South Sudan.
You have asked them good question, how are you going to unite the country if you are fighting along tribal line? to be reminded, their fighting along tribal line dose not started with the killings of two generals from Lam side, they have been doing this since 1991, and that is in part they should not given a chance to do more damage than they have already done when they stabbed from behind by joined Khartoum government, formed tribal militias to fight their fellow Southern citizens.
I have quoted this from you, ‘When we were divided in 1991, the result was catastrophic but when united our ranks we were able to defeat our enemies military, politically and diplomatically. And it is only then we were able to force the regime in Khartoum for a genuine political negotiation which resulted to CPA agreement”.
You are wrong brother in such argument, we do not united to achieve CPA, it was negotiated while two Drs Riek and Lam with their militias still fighting along side Khartoum government and when they have seen peace was imminent and the train of peace was leaving them nowhere, they ran boarding it and they were welcomed back by the SPLA/M.
You talks about war lords around president Kirr, I can’t get it, what about those of Lam, Machar, Oleny, Gadate and the rest in the bush, what description you give them? Our problems will not finish unless we get rid of these splitters who have nothing to offer other than deaths and chaos in the country.
Abel Magok,
In your response to Mr. Lokosang, you concluded by saying, I quote: “Our problems will not finish unless we get rid of these splitters who have nothing to offer other than deaths and chaos in the country.”
Those ‘splitters’ were created as the by-product of the principle of the “preponderance of the majority” which was oppressively so obvious and so pervasive in the SPLM/A under its founding leader Dr. John Garang.
Thus, since the highest commands of the SPLM/A were dominated by the one so-called ‘majority tribe,’ the likes of Drs Lam and Machar had to fall back to their own particular tribal support for survival and political significance in the then prevailing circumstances following the creation of the SPLM/A under Garang and the blatant aggression of Garang against the already existing Nuer movement in Upper Nile.
Ironically, if you care to recognize, it was John Garang himself who started the first fight against fellow South Sudanese by attacking those of Gai Tut, creating the never-ending tribal animosity and mistrust that has continued till today under Kiir and his duplicitous JCE.
Also, in all frankness, then and even today, there was no need for the jieng to became dissident generals because they already had the advantage of preponderance in the mainstream Garang’s SPLM/A and they could misbehave belligerently as freely as they want or can. It’s just like what is happening today under president Kiir who has deliberating expedited the same majority-tribal domination that consequently forced the other tribes to rise up again against the very palpably oppressive majority jieng domination in all aspects of the political system in the new nation.
Finally, brother Abel, our problems won’t end by “getting rid of these splitters who’ve nothing to offer other than deaths and chaos in the country,” as you asserted above. Instead, let us sit down like equals and peacefully agree on a modality or modalities of how we can all accept to run the nation and avert the catastrophic ideology of tribal domination.
Abel, what many jieng adherents of the now prevailing tribal domination system in Juba don’t understand is that those South Sudanese freedom fighters who’re contemporaries of John Garang, like Machar, Lam Akol, Peter Adwok, Peter Sule, for example, like those a generation earlier, like Aggrey Jaden, Luigi Adok, Joseph Oduho, are or were devout and dedicated freedom fighters for the South Sudan and most of them were the real originators of the liberation struggle.
They deservedly earned the right to be recognized as true fighters for the liberation of South Sudan but due to this thing call tribe, they could not garner the same or similar preponderance of fighting men like what their jieng compatriots like Garang could achieve.
In brief, that’s what the Jomo Kenyatta’s dominant Kikuyu Mau Mau movement or the Robert Mugabe’s dominant Shona ZANU have disastrously done in their respective countries.
South Sudan is big enough to be divided into very effective and efficient, self-reliant nation-states that will surely live and co-exit in peace and harmony amongst themselves—-minus the phobia of oppression by another ‘tribe.’
