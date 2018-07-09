LATEST: South Sudan Opposition Alliance rejects The Entebbe Proposal on Governance

SSOA Press Release on The Entebbe Proposal on Governance.
The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), along with Other Political Parties (OPP) issue the following statement in response to the bilateral Agreement reached between two of the warring parties (the Juba regime and the SPLM/A- IO, led by Dr Riek Machar) in Entebbe, Uganda on 7th July 2018.
SSOA is deeply concerned about the fate of the Khartoum phase of the peace process undertaken as mandated by the 32nd Extraordinary Summit of IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa on 21/6/2018, that Khartoum should facilitate the HLRF with a view to narrowing the gap on the outstanding issues of governance and security.
We are grateful to the government of Sudan for hosting these sessions of the HLRF and the progress on security arrangements that has now been achieved.
However, we are yet to discuss and narrow gaps, let alone agree on, the outstanding issues of governance proposals that were given to us by the Khartoum mediators to which we had submitted our written responses.
Fully cognizant of the fact that Khartoum was the chief mediator, and thus in that capacity it went to Entebbe to seek ideas on how to resolve the outstanding issues of governance, we were not expecting such a turn-around.
To our dismay, the Entebbe meeting of 7/7/2018, attended by H.E. President Omar Hassan El- Bashir of Sudan, H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda, President Salva Kiir of South Sudan and Dr Riek Machar (SPLM/IO) turned out to be a bilateral agreement between two of the warring parties, namely; the Juba regime and SPLM/A-IO!
In our informed view, any bilateral agreement to the exclusion of other parties will not bring about sustainable peace in South Sudan!
Therefore, we maintain our commitment to the inclusivity principles adopted by the HLRF as the only way for lasting peace.
It is to be noted that the leadership of SSOA and Other Political Parties (OPP) were officially invited to Entebbe for the July 7th meeting but kept out of the 8-hour proceedings between the government and the SPLM/A-IO; only to be invited into the meeting to be briefed about what had been agreed upon by the two parties.
We note the following in the Entebbe Proposal:
1- It is all about jobs, accommodation and maintaining the status quo. Furthermore, the agreement is tailored to suit individuals rather than addressing the fundamental issues of governance.
2- It does not address the root causes of the crisis in South Sudan.
3- It maintains the illegality of imposing the creation of 28 States, which later became 32, in contravention of the ARCSS’ ten (10) States. It is surely a contradiction to talk about revitalizing ARCSS when clear violations of its provisions are upheld. The people whose lands were grabbed as a result of this division of the country will have nothing to do with that.
4- It is a repeat of the ARCSS 2015 in that it concentrates power in the hands of SPLM alone; the party that ignited the war in the first place.
5- It is oblivious to the suffering of the South Sudanese people who are at the receiving end of this devastating war. If peace prevails, they will need every pound for repatriation, resettlement, relief and reconstruction of their livelihoods and infrastructure. The little money available is now to be spent on paying a bloated government of 550 MPs, 45 Ministers and 10 Deputy Ministers in a country with about ten (10) million people. This is why SSOA is demanding a lean government.
6- Lack of inclusivity in the responsibility sharing at the Presidency, States and Counties.
7- It says nothing about the adoption of federalism which all Parties have recognized to be the will of the people of South Sudan.
Therefore, it is crystal clear that the Entebbe meeting was focusing on power-sharing instead of addressing the fundamental issues of governance.
For that reason, we absolutely reject these proposals as they do not serve the interests of the suffering people of South Sudan.
SSOA had all along been advocating for addressing the root causes to the conflict, lean government and a federal system of governance, beginning with a clear devolution of power and resources to the states as well as the localities.
We wish to assure our membership, sympathizers and the public at large that SSOA will continue to engage in the peace process in search foR a just and sustainable peace.
That is the only way to alleviate the suffering of our people and stop the current down-slide of the country into an abyss.
The War in South Sudan was about positions and each and every politician wanted to be the leader in the country !!!! they have nothing to do with the people of South Sudan it was all about who is to be the leader, who is to be a minister, who is to be a governor , who is to be a commissioner and who is to be an MP so, it was merely a war of positions. Others have taken the advantage of being removed from their positions to take arms and fight the government because they are either dismissed or removed. The people of South Sudan are just watching the games of which they are not part of it and how it will end. Those politicians who claimed to be talking on behalf of the South Sudanese should not deceive themselves that they are our representatives because we have not elected them but they just imposed themselves to talk on our behalf for the reason to get positions. I think let all of them be appointed vice presidents and ministers if that can bring peace because this what they want, they have nothing to do with the suffering of the people of South Sudan . It is very obvious that the issue of power sharing becomes an obstacle to the peace because some were given less positions and some feel that they are not included thus there will be no peace as they said because it does not address the root causes of the War. We want want to know clearly what are the root causes of the War of 2013. To me it was a power struggle and nothing more. Let us come to our sense and not to be greedy of positions . It is just a matter of time all people will go for elections and who ever elected by the people will represent us because we have elected him. But now those claiming to be our representative to talk on our behalf were not elected by us. the time will come where each and every one knows his/her position. May God bring peace to South Sudan
Dear the government & the opposition of South Sudan, the people of South Sudan want peace, please stop complicating the matter and only think about peace. If positions can bring peace, let all oppositions be accommodated in the transitional government. The real government of the people, for the people by the people will come in the election regionally and internationally monitored. That will be the government that will serve its people and will be accountable to the people.
But for now, neither government nor oppositions group care for the people of south Sudan, you would have compromised to bring peace longtime ago. Both the government and the oppositions are known for two:
1. Trade accusation of violation of the ceasefire. No single ceasefire respected for 72 hours since 2014.
2. Rejection of a proposed solution, but no compromised as alternative solution.
You don’t know that people are fed up of you all (the government & the oppositions) except your supporters with interest. No group claim to be better than the other.
Dear Aliapkerec & Mo-Amook,
You are true Jenges and talking to the AUDIENCE of JENGS in a wrong venue- of Equatorian Peace loving people.
Instead of blaming oppositions for what Jieng council of Elders engineered and ignited a tribal division in the country, divide and rule policies, you must blame yourself and your uncles, JCEs.
You tried to rule South Sudan according to the Dinka culture and traditions, which won’t happen again after being discovered that Jeng Council of elders had had studied, a Grand plan to rule over more than 64 tribes by all means, well over 200 years.
90% militants are Dinkas who killed Equatorians, rapped them, chased them to Uganda and occupied their properties, because all Dinkas believe that Equatorians are from Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Congo.
The only solution for the Republic of South Sudan is federalism. Or Kokora. Three capital cities and regions. All Dinkas should move to their capital city, Wau. Nuer, Malakal. Leave Equatorians in Equatoria, Juba as Equatoria Capital city. Torit, Yei, small sisterly cities.
Temporary capital city expired already. Move capital city to Ramcial, go do all what you want there. This way the development would be very good in country.
The two respondents of this article are partly true to the on going conflict in South Sudan. This is expected from them because by the looks of their response, one can conclude where they stand politically.
However, I totally disagree with them on that the leaders of the people who are fighting the government are for positions in order to let South Sudan trek on its path of backwardness, hopelessness, no development, corruption, nepotism, land grabbing, unknown gunmen killings and rape of our female folks.
Like the local citizens in the streets of Wau, Juba and Malakal they stand for fundamental change in the politics, economics that country must have. We all know that the stand for devolution of political and economic powers of the country through federalism in which each state will have resources to rid diseases, ignorance and poverty that affect the common South Sudanese in the Street.
They stand to get rid of dependence syndrome that this government has forcefully made a culture of the country whereby even a tomato has to be imported from neighbouring country. Defence of the country is taken over by a neighboring country.
I think the fight is about raising the dignity of South Sudan as a diverse nation of all who live in it irrespective of tribe, race or region within a legal framework in which justice is at its peak and should never again be discriminated.
They are fighting so that when a common South Sudanese suffers from malaria, he or she is rushed to a non governmental clinic for medical aid or else treks to Nairobi, Cairo, Kampala or Khartoum to seek survival from the danger of loss of life.
They are fighting so that the revenues from our mineral wealth go to infrastructure and not pockets of individuals and their concubines from neighbouring countries.
So all in all they stand for decency in how to run the country called South Sudan. No where is South Sudan found except where it is now and for generations so that it’s occupants must be treated with dignity, respect and compassion that this government lacks.
Hence it is worth doing what those in the bush are doing and as long as the path to change is not accepted, I think it is a noble duty for genuine patriotic South Sudanese to contribute little to effect that change that Almighty God has enshrined every human being must pass through when evil engulfs the people of this great nation.
The proponents of the status quo in Juba should think again. Kiir’s excessive powers granted to him by the lousy constitution is impacting on those who sing his praise as well.
The product of the governance malfeasance include the runaway inflation, zero service delivery, state capture by cronies, tribalism and nepotism in government, etc.
One of Kiir’s strategy is to keep the ‘parliament’ bloated with his sycophants, the 32 ‘states’ under his cronies and the expanded presidency to keep his two cheerleaders around him – Taban and Wani can’t say BUT YOU SEE to Kiir…..!
Keep Kiir with his powers intact, one thing is sure to come out: see the SSP 1,000 bank notes in circulation soon!
Also, Kiir has nothing to do with the people of South Sudan, he cares about the seat.
This is a tribal selfish regime, their first and foremost interest is to loot, kill and destroy the country.
I believe a fundamental change is needed in South Sudan including how we govern ourselves, share resources for development, and the big question is for me: How many tribes to do we have in South Sudan? most of the time I hear about the so called Dinka, Nuer, Shilluk and Equatorians… what about the missing ones? In Bahr El Ghazal, in Upper Nile and Equatoria regions! I want to also know whether we have a tribe called Equatorians because Equatoria is inhabited by many of our tribes….someone to help because if we do not get things right this is where things go wrong! I support non but stand alone because the division is a cancer that is not going to go away soon!
Mondento, and Wad Kator. Let’s support peace talks, instead of continuing with your anti Jieng speeches. If you guys want to continue with war, where were you all these years ? You should have changes “tribal regime ” by whatever means you have. Now our people are talking peace everywhere, that is what you should be doing too.