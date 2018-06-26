LATEST: Kiir-Machar to sign again a New Peace Deal & Arab Beshir to take over control of the OIL….AGAIN!

From Various Sources, JUN/26/2018;

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar have finally inked an agreement to end the war.

The two met in Khartoum on Monday to continue their face-to- face talks and mute all the stumbling blocks to the peace in the young nation.

On Tuesday, the two leaders reached compromises on a number of outstanding issues.

Temporary basis:

The areas agreed upon include a permanent ceasefire, cantonments for all forces and the deployment of forces by Igad and the African Union to safeguard the ceasefire.

President Kiir and Dr Machar further agreed to have three capital cities; namely Juba, Wau and Malakal on temporary basis to host the three proposed vice-presidents.

Lords of South Sudan killing fields meet again.

SUDAN LEADER BASHIR TAKES OVER ABSOLUTE CONTROL OF SOUTH SUDAN OIL PRODUCTION: According to the signed Framework Agreement, seen by the media, the two rivals agreed to allow the Khartoum government to secure the oil fields in South Sudan in coordination with the Juba administration, and to rehabilitate the wells to restore the previous levels of production.

They also declared to work together again for the third time after their long disagreement proved difficult for peace and stability.

Sudanese President Omar Bashir on Monday promised to end the war in South Sudan and pave the way for rigorous development in the war-torn state.

His promise seems to be bearing positive results on the peace process.

Community dialogues

“I would like to assure everyone that Sudan will work hard and try all measures based on our experience during the war and peace times to ensure that this initiative is a success.

“We shall use our experience in the management of national and community dialogues to address all the issues,” President Bashir said.

Interestingly, however, the Sudanese leader is a suspect wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity and genocide committed in western Darfur region.

President Museveni appealed to key political players in South Sudan is to have constructive deliberations as they negotiate for peace, unity and concretize the ground for the development of their country.

“I used to see South Sudan developing but later it went into a standstill because of disunity. Today, we have had discussions on matters of peace in South Sudan and we have a good starting point to restore political normalcy.

It was a good gesture that both Salva Kiir and Dr Riek Machar shook hands, setting into motion the fruitful meeting we had today (June 25),” said Mr Museveni before adding: “I pledge full support and solidarity to ensure that South Sudan is back on the track of economic and social development.

I thank His Excellency Omar el-Bashir for his concern over the political instability in South Sudan and for calling this meeting. I also salute Dr Machar for honouring this peace-making mission for the benefit of all people in his country and His Excellency Salva Kiir for being present too.”

“We cannot talk about it and we cannot tell our position now because we are still working on it. The document was presented by President Bashir yesterday night,” Mayen Dut Wol, South Sudan ambassador to Khartoum told Radio Tamazuj this afternoon.

South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar said he wanted to discuss the draft document with his officials.

“We need to be given one day so that we can look at it. I had to get it around 11 am, so I haven’t read it,” Machar said.

Meanwhile, Manawa Peter Gatkuoth, a leading member of the rebel movement led by Riek Machar also confirmed they had been served with a framework agreement by Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir.

“We are expected to sign the declaration on Wednesday. Kiir, Machar and Bashir discussed it but Machar wanted the opposition to conduct consultations on it,” Manawa.

