Kiir’s Army attack Lam’s NDM Forces at Gongbar, near Renk

THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC MOVEMENT (NDM), 5th July, 2017

The ethnocentric and dictatorial forces of Juba regime today at 6:17 A.M. 5th July, 2017 mounted unprovoked attack on the position of the National Democratic Forces at and around Gongbar northeast of Renk.

Our gallant forces defended themselves and fought bravely giving the enemy a bloody nose. The enemy attacked using four (4) cars supported by heavy artillery.

In the battle the National Democratic Forces inflicted casualties on the enemy, destroying one car and pushed them back to where they came from.

This cowardice attack on our position comes barley few weeks since the announcement of ceasefire by the inept and dictatorial regime in Juba which is pretending to be implementing the so-called National Dialogue.

The attack has exposed the plentimento behind Kiir’s intentions. The regime in Juba is deceiving the region and the international community that it is pursuing peaceful means to bring to an end the raging civil war, while in reality it has decided to use military and brutal force against its people.

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) would like to seize this opportunity to assure the people of South Sudan that your movement is strong, vigilant and well placed to achieve the final blow against the forces of dictatorship and tyranny.

Honor and glory to our martyrs and their sacrifices shall not go in

vain.

Long live the struggle of our People

Long live South Sudan

A luta continua

Amb. Emmanuel Aban

For/ the Spokesman,

The National Democratic Movement (NDM)

Email: ojwokj@hotmail.com