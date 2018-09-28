“Kiir: I want our jieng forces to kill all Equatorians:” Jieng Council of Elders’ Top Secret Exposed!

Breaking News: SEPT/28/2018, SSN;

It has been discovered and now exposed that, on the 22nd of August, 2018, the prominent member of the Dinka tribal so-called “Jieng Council of Elders (JCE)” and the master planner of the 15th December 2013 incident, Mr. Telar Ring, had met together with the President of the Republic, Salva Kiir and the entire Jieng Council of Elders leadership, including the Director-General of National Security, Gen. Akol Koor Kuac.

The meeting lasted for six hours. It started at 10.00 pm and ended at 4 am early morning in the house of the President in Juba.

According to the close source, the meeting agenda was all about the plan ahead of the Revitalization Agreement and the preparation for welcoming of those opposition leaders to Juba and the policy that will let them have trust and come to Juba all.

Secondly, the recruitment of unknown gunmen groups and their logistics including coordination devices that will give them access to coordinate with the National Security Service and other organized forces.

Here is President Salva Kiir’s Statement at the meeting:

“First of all, I would like to welcome our brother, Ambassador Telar Ring and all the members of the Jieng Council.

I’m very glad if we the Dinka community are living in unity despite our personal grievances we have put jieng community above all our interests and everything.

We hope our brother, Gen. Paul Malong, will join us soon, as there is a sign of good response from his side since I have established contact and negotiation with him through the minister of foreign affairs, Mr. Nhial Deng.

For your information, we need to open our eyes very well, the time has come for us to prepare ourselves to deal with the enemies who are blocking our progress as Jieng community.

The Equatorian people now have stood up and joined the Nuer and others to flush us out of power, and now they have become our biggest enemies, that if we don’t open our eyes they will overrun this government and will chase us out.

The Equatorian leaders and the other non-Nuer and non-Dinka tribes are working together nowadays to unite and fight us.

General Thomas Cirillo is not alone, there are some leadership of Equatoria inside Juba here who are with him.

Our first plan of controlling some land in Equatoria and other places in Western Bahr-el-Ghazel has succeeded.

80% of Juba is now under our control, including also Yei River, Wau, Yambio and Nimule.

I have talked to President H.E. Yoweri Museveni of Uganda to help us take control of Kajo-Keji, Morobo and Lainya in Yei River, and he said ‘no problem.’

Soon he will plan for chaos inside of Arua, Koboko and Moyo districts in the West Nile region of Uganda, and then together, we will flash out those Equatorians in Kajo-Keji, Morobo and Lainya, he said no problem.

We agreed that he, Museveni, will take some part and we, as Jieng (Dinka) with do the rest.

He has promised me that he will not support any group operating in Equatoria, secondly let us sign the revitalization peace agreement and all all those oppositions to come in.

This time we are going to coordinate together on how to deal with them all once and for all.

And in Juba, it is the time I want our forces to kill those Equatorians in big numbers and even rape their women both young and old ones, then we will chase them out of Juba once and take control of Juba.

Before implementation of the Revitalization peace, we need to recruit all the Mathiang Anyoor militia we have plus new ones, all of them must be armed and sent home around Juba to be like civilians until time for operation comes.

Only few SPLA forces we will leave in case they wont guarantee we will disarm them and withdraw them out of Juba to be like civilians until time for operation comes.

Secondly, President Museveni has already deployed for us around Juba 3,000 UPDF soldiers in the form of traders, they are now working around Juba, and in Yei he deployed around 2,000.

It’s time to deal with these Equatorians and non-Dinka leaders who are in the army and other organized forces including politicians.

What’s needed for revitalization of peace is for Gen. Akol Koor and the other senior military commanders to sit down and work out the plan of assassination and execution of all these opposition leaders, particularly the group of G10 and Dr. Riek Machar.

The political and diplomatic communities have to start to come up with their plans now so that we will see and start to work the implementation.

We are not going to waste time for nothing. Concerning our brother Gen. Paul Malong, me and Hon. Nhial Deng Nhial will do our best and bring him in before time.

Our big enemies among Equatorian leaders who will be a threat to us, jieng, are: Clement Wani Konga and Obuto Mamur, these two if we don’t deal with them, no one among us will exist in Equatoria land. The rest of them we will slaughter like chickens.

We need to plan well against them without wasting time. General Thomas Cirillo will be assassinated between Uganda, Sudan or Egypt.

We need to disarm all the non-Dinka soldiers who are in the organized forces (National Security, police, army etc….).

Secondly, restriction of giving them even departure orders to travel out of South Sudan.

Thirdly, we raise the price of tickets to Khartoum and other countries in the region.

Fourthly, we restrict the exchange of hard currency in the Central Bank and other commercial banks. They have to be without access to anything so that they will remain in Juba and other places where they are in.

Lastly, there must be immediate deployment of SPLA forces and National Security in all these strategic areas in Equatoria. I will end here and say thank you.

Conclusion by the president:

Thank you all my brothers and sisters who are here, once again I am happy to see our brother, Ambassador Telar Ring today with us here. Today is a blessed day to all of us as Jieng (Dinka) and it is going to be a historical day in our lives and those members who are not with us now.

We have heard from our speakers of today’s meeting and all the concerns raised by them. Without wasting time, we need to start putting all these plans in order and form two committees as we agreed upon, i.e. committee for diplomatic lobbying and committee for security and operation.

As our brothers here have said, the time is now, we can’t wait.

Our secretary for information will communicate to us about the next meeting in which the two committees will come and present their reports and work plans. Then from there we will continue.

Once again I would like to thank all of you and let us keep the spirit.

———-

Hon. Bona Malual statement:

“I great you all in the name of Jieng. Am very blessed and congratulation to my brother, Ambassador Telar Ring, for the wise decision he has taken by returning back home and joining his people in the struggle.

My brother, there is no way we can protect ourselves as Dinka (jieng) community unless we must come together.

Secondly, I would like to thank the President, our son, for his effort to unite the jieng community. He and our brother Hon. Nhial Deng Nhial have played a very big role to bring us together despite our personal disagreement and misunderstanding.

This is the spirit that we want to exist generation to generation to come.

We as Dinka are the owners of this land, all these migrants from Equatoria and other non-Dinka (Jieng) who are claiming that they have right to this land of South Sudan are DOGS AND PIGS, and we will deal with them in all ways and by all means.

Based on history, all of them came from Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda, and we will send them back to their places.

I was with President H.E. Omer Hassan Al-Bashir two days back, discussing about the revitalization peace process and our joint tactics towards getting an upper hand in the process.

President H.E. Omar Al-Bashir told me, “Sudan will never and ever stand wit NUER and SHILLUK,” and the only thing he wants from us as Jieng is to:–

1/— recognize the disputed places like Abeyei, Kafia Kingi, Mile Fifteen as Sudanese territories and,

2/— concerning the Nuer and Shilluk, we have to work together and divide the land in which they will give us, half of the OIL area and they will take half, and

3/— we will take MALAKAL then they will take Rubkona, Renk and those places in the border, in which case we agreed upon that.

So it’s time for us to work with our friends in the region particularly Uganda and Sudan, in order for us to accomplish our mission.

President Salva Kiir, Hon. Nhial Deng Nhial and Gen. Akol Kour Kuac will continue work on the strategic plan with Uganda concerning our land in Equatoria and we as the other group will continue to coordinate with Sudan.

Ambassador Telar Ring Statement:

“I would like to thank my brother President H.E. Salva Kiir and all of you here the members of Jieng Council, it has been awhile since I have decided to come to Juba and join our brother, Gen. Paul Malong, sincerely speaking.

I have been not happy with the way you, President, and other Jieng council members have treated Gen. Paul Malong, and I have been in contact with you, president, from Russia.

What let me very annoyed is the way you have treated our brother. But it’s okay, I would like to asked forgiveness from all of you here and I forgive you all.

Concerning the issue of Jieng community, it’s really the time now, for us to accomplish our mission that we have set before. And I’m very concerned of it now. Equatorians now have got few weapons and other non-Dinka and Nuer tribes whom to me I used to consider them all Equatorians because they are similar to each other even their cultures.

To me, as Telar Deng, there is no way for waiting the revitalization peace agreement to be signed then we will come and start the operation, it has to start now.

The unknown gunmen unit has to be given enough logistics and resources to start their operation now. From door to door of every non-Dinka tribes.

———END——-