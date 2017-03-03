Juba Kiir’s murderous Army repulsed at Khorfulus and Canal by SPLA-IO

Date:3/3/2017;

While ranting about the said National Dialogue and declaring a meaningless political prayer on March 10, 2017, the brutal and ruthless Juba regime attempted today Friday, 03 March, 2017, to attack the gallant SPLA-IO base at Ataar from Khorfulus and Canal.

After intercepting the movement of the Juba regime murderers towards Ataar, the gallant SPLA-IO forces laid an effective ambush on them between Nyithor and Ataar.

In the fighting that lasted for about three (3) hours, the gallant SPLA-IO forces killed more than seventy-three (73) Juba regime soldiers on spot, and captured some seventy-six (76) AK -47, ten (10) PKM and seven (7) RPG-7 in good condition.

The remaining and fleeing Juba regime soldiers have disintegrated in the area, as the gallant SPLA-IO forces continue pursuing them towards their Khorfulus and Canal bases. It must be recalled Khorfulus and Canal was the latest scene of brutal massacre of more than thirty-seven (37) non-Dinka civilians.

In the village of Koulthok, the brutal and merciless Juba regime soldiers surrounded the innocent non-Dinka civilian population and burnt each family in very own their houses alive.

The massacre of this innocent non-Dinka civilian population is once again a stark reminder to the people of South Sudan, the African Union, the United Nations and indeed the international community that the Juba regime under the very leadership of Salva Kiir Mayardit and his Jieng Council of Elders (JCE) is more than committed to erasing and exterminating non-Dinka South Sudanese from South Sudan.

The gallant SPLA-IO forces also repulsed another attempt by the Juba regime to attack SPLA-IO bases in and around Mayiandit, killing eight (8) and other wounding six (6), before pursuing the remaining Juba regime soldiers to their Mayiandit base.

By Col. William Gatjiath

Spokesperson for SPLA-IO

