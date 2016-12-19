‘Juba Hypocrites’ and the Empty Call for National Dialogue!

By: Justin Ambago Ramba, UK, DEC/19/2016, SSN;
While the world community is commemorating the 3rd Anniversary of the December 2013 Juba Massacre, the same genocidaire regime chose to distract everyone’s attention by releasing a speech by the same president announcing the commencement of a so-called National Dialogue. A Dialogue with a tyrant, my foot!
Notwithstanding the fact that I didn’t listen to the speech while it was being read out by Salva Kiir Mayardit himself, nonetheless, I have read through the entire document of the speech dated 14th December 2016. My personal conclusion is that this is just another well-ruminated speech prepared for him by his speech writers who often engage more on the what should be said but not necessarily what can be done.
The Call by dictator Salva Kiir Mayardit for a National Dialogue under his auspices and yet oblivious to his personal role in the current crisis if anything to go by is itself utterly absurd.
With the demise of the Agreement for the Resolution of the Conflicts in South Sudan (ARCISS) in July 2016 following the failed attempt on the life of SPLM-IO’s Chairperson and Commander in Chief, Dr. Riek Machar Teny in Juba, the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) legally ceased to exist.
Whatever is there now, is simply what the International community and the outgoing President Barrack Obama’s administration would like to maintain as a face-saving exercise, no more, no less.
Let me be very sincere with those who continue to think that anything good can still be achieved under the pathetic leadership of General Salva Kiir Mayardit, General Taban Deng Gai, General Kuol Manyang Juuk, and General Paul Malong Awan, that they are indeed hostages of a ‘Big Lie.’ For it is these generals who chose the path of violence as a way of addressing South Sudan’s political issues.
The generals would like to remain relevant to the politics of the country, and they can only achieve that by further dragging the entire country into more devastating, yet senseless civil war. I wish to believe they have reached their goals so far. To come out of it is not what they can be entrusted to accomplish.
Characteristic of Salva Kiir Mayardit and coterie, they have often portrayed themselves as peace loving people, but wherever they go, a trail of blood follows them. Maybe this little extract from the president’s Independence Day Speech can serve to shade light on what often trademarks his speeches and essentially, they are all about empty promises that the least sophisticated South Sudanese doesn’t even buy into anymore:
“It is my ardent belief that you are aware that our detractors have already written us off, even before the proclamation of our independence. They say we will slip into civil war as soon as our flag is hoisted. They justify that by arguing that we are incapable of resolving our problems through dialogue. They charge that we are quick to revert to violence. They claim that our concept of democracy and freedom is faulty. It is incumbent upon us to prove them all wrong!”.
Does anyone need reminding that the genesis of the 13th July 2013 crisis was a breakdown in dialogue within the ruling SPLM party!
The people of South Sudan deserve to have a better leadership than those murderers masquerading as statesmen. War is obviously not the best way to go about addressing national issues, yet this is what Salva Kiir’s regime has opted for. But there must be an end to this destructive war.
And while there is an urgent need to restart the process of a peaceful settlement, Salva Kiir will always be part of the problem and never of the solution.
Hence, until we can all see that this is the case, worse things will likely continue to happen in this new country while the culprits with the blessing of the inaction of the international community continue to enjoy financial and moral support in the regional and beyond.
No one with conscience including President Barrack Obama and his entire administration can miss seeing the many squandered opportunities that could have saved South Sudan should the situation continue to deteriorate, which indeed is already the case.
For many observers, including the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan, headed by South Africa’s Yasmin Sooka and Adama Dieng, UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, have recently warned that the current violence, much of it inter-tribal and increasingly directed at ethnic cleansing, is sliding towards genocide.
Repeatedly, Sooka has said: ‘The stage is being set for a repeat of what happened in Rwanda and the international community is under an obligation to prevent it.’ The last time was on 1 December after visiting South Sudan with her commission.
Sadly indeed, nothing tangible has been coming from the African Union although we all know that the AU’s Constitutive Act permits forcible intervention in the case of genocide, crimes against humanity or war crimes.
As the number of South Sudanese who have abandoned their homes because of this war has already surpassed the one million mark, the crucial importance of the International community to continue with the provision of the much needed humanitarian assistance without hindrance cannot be overstressed.
However, a real process to reverse the precarious situation on the ground in South Sudan necessitates a new inclusive political process. This process MUST be outside South Sudan to enable the participants the freedom to delve into the various root causes of the conflict.
And whether they like it or not some very painstaking decisions must be reached to re-structure the future political, social and economic outlook of the new country be it in one piece or several pieces.
Yet the very crucial step must begin by immediately operationalizing the Hybrid courts for South Sudan to consider all the crimes committed in the period that started from 13th December 2013 to date. While preparing for all these, it is also important that Salva Kiir and his regime are held responsible for the demise of the ACRISS.
All leaders who are responsible for war crimes and offenses committed against humanity must also receive targeted sanctions in forms of travel bans and freeze of ALL their assets.
Finally, the time has come for this country to be put under severe forms of the arms embargo to stop this brutal and savage regime from continuing its vicious assaults on unarmed civilians cowardly using lethal Helicopter gunships and jet fighters.
It is the time that the international community comes to the realization of the wrong path the Obama administration has imposed on it by erroneously giving recognition to Salva Kiir-Taban Deng regime in Juba. They will come to regret it if they are already not doing so.
It is the time that they see the administration for actually what it stands for, as it is bent on imposing its violent kleptocratic nature on the country with wider ramifications for the entire region. Kiir’s regime is presiding over a pariah state that deserves isolation and not embracement.
Before,in the Sudan,Northerners Arabs,had deceived Southerners repeatedly without ever shown any shame on their words on mouths.They said before South Sudanese boys in the South,boys,north is sweeten place.If you were going to north,you were not going to return in the South in north as a pretext! But,if they had known first of all that north is being sweetened,why did they leave north for South after all! We are looking today after the truth! Nothing else but the truth!
We now,have known President Salva Kirr,who he is! He is calling for national dialogue.National Dialoque is not a right answer for the crisis in the country after all! What is needed is that PEACE so that roots of the conflicts in the country in the government,must be dug out on the ground on the surfcace! Again,he is making a serious mistake altogether! He truncates Riak Machar in the rebel leader in Opposition forces.How can National Dialogue can be achieved without his rival Riak Machar??!! Riak Machar,has to be included and all other south Sudanese political parties.Military commanders,must be excluded in National Dialogue! He is always very optimistic that his handpicked Vice President Taban Deng Gai! Taban Deng Gai,he is misleading him on Riak Machar matter on his absence! After all,he is completely DONE!!!!!!! He wants only to make a better living on President Salva Kirr administration!
To me,to bring peace in the country,what I need is that peace first! Second National Healings! Third,no international community involve! Let South Sudanese,by themselves,sort out the troubles by themselves in the country in the government period!
Sincere Stopping Anger!
Abiko!+
MO.USA
Chief Abiko,
There is no doubt that, it was you yesterday as it is you today. And today whatever you are, will be the same as you will be tomorrow. I had no doubt on who you were!!! All Equatorians are the same impostors. The best Equatorians are the dead ones!!! And one of those was the journalist Dr. Samson Kwaje as a good example.
Mr Rambogo it is people like you who does not want peace to come to S. Sudan will always try to undermine any attempt to bring peace in the country. No body who has the suffering of his people will always be trying to prevent making of peace. It is a well known pact that, America can not enforce among us S. Sudanese but they can help us to build confidence among ourselves. Rejection of any peace attempt is the evidence of your leader Riack Machar calling of arm resistance. You are trying to cover they eyes of the people to see you people a who love peace but the reality speech by itself. A person who is not interested in peace will always try to bring any reason to block any kind of peace. It is true Riack Machar followers have no peace with anyone. Riack Machar seperated with Gadet and up to now they can not unite. Raick Macher rebelled against the government and up to now he is renegading any signed peace process. Riack Machar is even is disagreement with splm in opposition of Taban Gai Deng. Anybody who defers with Riack Machar is either an enemy or has been bought with money. The group of Riack Machar has a different thinking and their thinking is outside the world of civilized humanity. They believe in language of violence and their form of so call democracy they are fighting for is to be be enforced by force. Their theory is you are either with us or you are not with us. You accept our thinking or you are bought with money. Machar’s rebels are killing civilians in Kajokeji, Yei, Yambio and Unity state yet they claim they have been targeted while the whole world have heard how Machar rebels killed innocent civilians on Yei road, killed innocent refugees in Lasu and looting and killing people in Yambio.
So it is not a surprise to see you to argue down the call for national dialogue. Your leader has decleared armed resistance against the government defying the call by the international community, IGAD, TROIKA, EA , AU and the church leaders for peace. The only peace Machar’s supporters want is peace that is on their own terms. Where on earth can a peace be enforced by one group? Machar and the group are violent people who without shame even went as far accusing Kiir of buying America, Ethiopia, Kenya , Uganda and AU with money. Machar group are the people preaching hate yet they are the first people to point to other people.
The only way out is for those who are peace lovers to come to come out and pursue the path of peace and leave the war mongers. These individuals can not be allowed to drag the country back to war. We have seen how these ruthless war mongers are attacking government forces in Kaya, Morobo,. Yei, Nimule Road and in Leer. They are the first to attack and they are the first to run to media to wadge media propaganda that, the government is fighting their forces. Let us leave these group and they will join the rest of the peace lover if time come. What we want to tell them is that, the government is interested in genuine peace but it will not allow any group to detect it. All S. Sudanese should own the peace and it should not be an outside enforced peace.
It is interesting Alex reading your views against well-thought opinion by Dr. Ramba. You put all the blames squarely on Riak; but I thought you do not make peace that you are alluding to with friends. Commosense will tell you that you make peace with your ememies. I am afraid the current thinking in Juba is to eliminate all the enemies. How many times have we asked, in the name of the president, for forgiveness and reneged on it while planning evil! Unfortunately the president has never been sincere in all that he says. Most of the things he does are to get a breathing space when things get tough to allow him plan even more evil. Why can’t south sudanese try something different like UN trusteeship than moving in a circle while everybody is suffering including yoursef; unless you are also a thief! The so called leaders have failed us time and time again. They are doing the exact same thing, if not worse, that made south sudanese took up arms against the jalabas. Before honest human beings these guys have no face to show. Truth be said.
Yongo,
Alex and cohorts want people to respond to this bogus call for dialogue the way African leaders do; Festus Mogae is already upbeat about the proposal.
The problem of Africa is the leadership style of African leaders. Kabila is failing his people in DR Congo, Nkuruziza is failing Burundi, Kiir is failing South Sudan, Yahya Jamme has failed The Ghambia, etc. African leadership style is a liability. African intellectuals like Wole Soyinka are tearing up their Green Cards over the outcome of foreign elections instead of contributing positively to reign in African leaders that have gone astray. AU is a farce!
The solution to South Sudan’s predicament doesn’t lie with those old folks lined up by Kiir to guide the ‘national dialogue’ rather it lies with us the social media generation. I thought Angelo Beda had passed on; was surprised to see him lined up for the task at hand!
I have read this article from the East African which I wish to share with you folks through this link: http://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/OpEd/comment/What-AU-and-Wole-Sonyika-can-do-deal-with-Jammeh-genie/434750-3491786-dhixhwz/index.html
Shame on you Alex,what haven’t you seen on the ground?
Bro money should not betray you like what Judas did to Jesus Christ.
Alex,
To be honest, you lack patriotism. From your writing you seem to benefit from the brutal system of a tyrant by name Salva Kiir Mayardit and that is why you are writing this nonsense to prop his government. Ask yourself as to what type of achievement can be got from that type of dialogue. Ask yourself again is the condition for dialogue right. Look at lack of freedom of speech, press and association in the country. Look at the war going on. Look at the murder and torching of innocent people in the country!! South Sudan does not need to appease the press with nonsense. People need peace first and then they can decide on what political programme to embark on to direct the country and its people to progress. You should shut your foul mouth on issues that affect people who have nothing wrong to you.
Dr. Ramba,
The supposedly national dialogue is evidently not a national one but tribal dialogue between Madi(presided by Paride Taban), Dinka(headed by moses machar), and Murle(represented by Ismail konyi). We the NaathNation, Chollo, and the rest of the tribes are not in it.
We, the NaathNation will not and shall never dialogue with the killers of our children, women, and the elderly full stop
We (NaathNation) shall only recogcile and do peace dialogue in the hell of fire. An EYE for EYE retribution is what the engineers-killers of over 20,000 Nuer in Juba–December 2013 need and shall eminently get period
Ramba of the U.K.,
Take it or disregard and do what you normal do. If you don’t believe in it then there is no reason of complaining. If your will or wishes are not met, then don’t even think about it and do what you usually do. I don’t like it too.
Dr. Ramba,
Those who still believe Kiir can deliver peace are deceiving themselves. The call for national dialogue while at the same time committing genocide under the watch of the international community is a farce and also an insult to the victims. How can this be a national dialogue when opposition parties are not involved in the process or is Kiir trying to reconcile with his friends? The only road to peace is full implementation of ARCISS which is dead and buried since July 8 incident. My heart aches for our citizens who can no longer celebrate Christmas since December 2013 up to date.
Merry X-mass to all my fellow citizens on SSN.
Hoiloom