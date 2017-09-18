General Thomas Cirillo Has Been Granted Amnesty? This is a trap!

From: Toria , South Sudan, SEPT/18/2017, SSN;

In a recent development, the unlawful sitting President of South Sudan granted an amnesty to C-in-C of NAS Gen. Thomas Cirilo. I have an urgent message to Thomas. Please don’t fall for this trap.

This is nothing but a pretext to lure you and other Equatorians back into Juba for their next sinister plans, they have calculated that your move into the bush is the biggest threat to them and so they will do anything to get rid of you particularly by assassination.

Lies of Juba Regime:

“Analysts say the move to free the former political detainees without any pre-condition demonstrated Kiir’s determination to resolve the country’s civil war.”

“He also claimed the country was dominated by Dinka tribe and the army turned into a tribal militia that “targets non-Dinka ethnicities”.” Nothing has changed.

There are some points that you need to take into consideration as to why Juba regime is doing this:

1. They have reckoned with your heavyweight personality that tipped the balance against their survival.

2. Juba regime is already too deformed to be reformed; there is nothing that the so-called National Dialogue could do to change anything as long as Kirr remains in power

3. You, Sir, Cdr Cirillo, in one of the only remaining truly Equatorian leaders and we CAN NOT risk to lose you like the many Great Equatorian leaders that perished at the hands of Garang’s SPLA.

Kirr is no different and he will kill anyone whom he feels will challenge his authoritarian regime and you have already called for removal of this illegal President when you left.

That alone is a treason which could be used against you.

“The National Salvation Front (NAS) is convinced that to restore sanity and normalcy in our country, Kiir must go, he must vacate the office without further bloodshed,” that’s what you partly wrote in your six-page letter of resignation.”

Brother; PLEASE DON’T COME TO JUBA!!!!!

4. The people of Equatoria are with you, and you have given us all the reasons to fight for our rightful ancestral soil, this is not the time to rush back to Juba without having the proper agreements.

That’s WE the children of Equatoria must get back every inch of our forefathers’ lands from these Dinka squatters.

The only peace will come when roaming Dinka herders relocate back to their regions without preconditions particularly removing their cattle away from Equatoria so that we have the land for agricultural developments.

5. Finally, I could go on more but I would like to end my argument that the only time revolutionary people will put down arms will come when we are all ready for peace.

Kirr and his cohorts are not ready for peace, they are trying to force the opposition forces into submissions which is not the way forward.

Unless there is mutual respect for everyone in South Sudan, we have yet to about.

Hitler and the Nazis were forced to surrender and then Europe was in peace.

Juba Kiir’s regime and their JCE Cohorts are all criminals and until they are taken to the ICC, they must not get away with Crimes they committed.

IF THERE IS ANY AMNESTY TO BE GRANTED, THE KIIR’S SPLA CRIMINALS MUST FIRST GO TO THE ICC AND COME OUT CLEAR.

HOWEVER AND WHATSOEVER, THEY ARE ALL CRIMINALS AND THEY BELONG BEHIND BARS.

