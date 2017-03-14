Gen. Paul Malong, SPLA Military Chief of Staff: Is he holding Pres. Salva Kiir to ransom?

By FRED OLUOCH, MAR/15/2017, TheEastAfrican, SSN;
IN SUMMARY:
*** To his admirers, Gen Malong is an embodiment of sacrifice and patriotism due to his contribution to the Independence struggle and the role he is playing in keeping the Kiir regime in power.
*** To his critics, he is an ambitious and ruthless soldier being driven by his desire for the continuation of his Dinka hegemony over the remaining 64 ethnic groups of South Sudan.
South Sudan’s Chief of General Staff, Gen Paul Malong Awan,is a man under intense focus both locally and internationally following a series of defections of senior military commanders from the national army.
Gen Malong —who took over the Sudanese People’s Liberation Movement (SPLA) leadership in April 2014— is perceived as the “real” power behind President Salva Kiir by working closely with the Jieng Council of Elders, the Dinka cultural association, to control the government and thereby alienate other communities from the country’s leadership.
Since February, four top military and government officials have resigned accusing the populous Dinka community of nepotism, corruption and perpetuating ethnic cleansing in various part of the country.
On March 7, former deputy chief of staff in charge of logistics, Lieutenant General Thomas Cirilo Swaka announced that he is forming a new rebel group, The National Salvation Front (NSF) to liberate the country from the grip of ethnic Dinka.
Gen Swaka —who was the first to quit in February— accused President Kiir of turning the country’s military into a “tribal army.” Others who have resigned include Col Khalid Ono Loki, who headed the military court in Juba; Brig-Gen Kamila Otwari Aleardo, a former commander of the Logistics Support Brigade; and Minister for Labour and Public Service Gabriel Duop Lam. Mr Lam accused President Kiir of failing to implement the August 2015 peace deal.
In an interview with The EastAfrican, Gen Malong dismissed the allegations saying he was experienced military manager treating all SPLA cadres fairly. He also dismissed claims that he is angling for the top seat should the opportunity arise.
“President Kiir is not at the mercy of any individual. He is a legitimate president, elected by over 90 per cent of citizens in 2010. I am concentrating on my defence portfolio, working hard within my capabilities to prevent the country from collapsing,” he said.
President’s number one ‘protector’
“I am an insider in the Kiir presidency and I am committed to assisting him steer the country to the right path and not somebody with political ambitions out to usurp his power and authority”.
Gen Malong has been making political statements that portray him as the number one “protector” of President Kiir and that of the country following the rebellion led by Dr Riek Machar in December 2013.
In January, Gen Malong, known to his admirers as “King Paul”, raised fresh national debate when he was awarded an honorary degree from Al Neelain University Centre for Human Development Studies in Khartoum for his efforts in brokering a peaceful co-existence among the Rizeigat and Messiryia of Sudan and the Dinka Malual of South Sudan in the volatile border when he was the governor of northern Bahr-el-Ghazal from 2008 to 2014. President Kiir attended the ceremony in Juba.
The move was, however, seen as Khartoum trying to appease the general over the disputed border region of Abyei.
Admirers and critics:
To his admirers, Gen Malong is an embodiment of sacrifice and patriotism due to his contribution to the Independence struggle and the role he is playing in keeping the Kiir regime in power.
Both he and the president hail from neighbouring districts in Bahr-el-Ghazal state. The president comes from Gogrial while Gen Malong is from Aweil.
According to Philip Achuoth Deng, the director at Leading Minds Institute —a non-governmental organisation that trains on life skills, Gen Malong has proven that he is brave enough to protect South Sudan’s national interests, making him an indispensable partner to President Kiir.
“However, he at the same time evokes a lot of phobia and hatred in certain quarters, not only locally but internationally. But he remains steadfast in his belief that power struggles should not obscure South Sudan’s national interest,” says Mr Deng.
To his critics, he is an ambitious and ruthless soldier being driven by his desire for the continuation of his Dinka hegemony over the remaining 64 ethnic groups of South Sudan.
Col Loki after his resignation accused Gen Malong of engaging in “relentless endeavours” to promote and protect his Dinka tribesmen at the expense of others.
Obasanjo commission:
International partners in the South Sudan peace process perceive Gen Malong as “the architect of immense human suffering” having been fingered by the Obasanjo Commission as one of those who have committed war crimes.
The commission accused him of mobilising Dinka ethnic militia, Mathiang Anyor (Brown caterpillar) with the slogan Dot Ke Beny (Rescue the President), to massacre the Nuers in Juba in the first days of the civil war.
Gen Malong is also seen as a major stumbling block to the implementation of the August 2015 Peace Agreement. In February last year, he was quoted as warning President Kiir of serious unrest should he be removed from his position. He also said that Dr Machar would become president only “in his presence”.
But Gen Malong says his main complaint with the peace agreement is that its guarantors and financiers fail to recognise South Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He says that having two armies with parallel allegiance as provided for in the agreement creates different centres of power and compromises the security and sovereignty of the country.
“I am not bothered about my critics because I am always committed to the wellbeing of the country and its citizens and not to the international community,” he said adding that “my rivals and particularly in politics will always consider me as a villain and a war criminal.” END
Mr. Fred Olouch,
Where do you think Mr. Salva Kiir will go to without elections? Besides, whom do you suggest to replace Mr. Salva Kiir mister? Fellows, there are bunch of idiots in Equatoria and some of their Nuer idiots who like to be used by foreign powers for their own ends. During our war of independence from our so-called cloned arab North Sudan, the same idiots in Equatoria, Nuers and Shilluks, the Murles, Fertits were used by our arch enemy, the so-called cloned arab North Sudanese against the SPLA and against our genuine war of independence
The North Sudan gave the idiots food, weapons and medicines to fight the SPLA. Together with likes of LRA of Joseph Kony, Rizeigats and Messiryias, Isamael Konyi of Pibor. But the SPLA to which Mr. Malong Awan all the Jiengs/Dinkas fought the criminals and traitors gallantly and until we prevailed.
The current war in our country to be honest, Mr. Fred Oluoch is a Geo-politcal war similar to the proxy wars being fought by the *US and west* in the countries like Ukraine, Iraq, Yemen, Libya or Syria. Some idiots in our country do not know the current war in our country is closely similar to what is always or vaguely termed as ” The Great Game” http://www.huffingtonpost.com/william-danvers/the-great-game_b_8482226.html
This war in our country is a war against the government of South Sudan versus the CIA, MI6, the UN, its many creepy NGOs and many of their other creepy agencies in between. The fools like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom. Majak Agoot et al are being used as puppets/stooges by the above mentioned entities. Their idiots fighting for them in the greater Upper Nile and to some extent, these days in Central Equatoria are being used as pawns/proxies by the CIA, MI6, the UN, its many creepy NGOs and many of their other creepy agencies in between to fight the government of South Sudan.
The idiots in Central Equatoria are not real rebels but some petty criminals who always ambushed innocent road users and called themselves freedom fighters—-freedom from who? This are the same words that were used by the then so-called “free Libyan army, free Syrian army or free Iraqi army” These were used by the CIA, MI6 and other European sleazy covert agencies to fool the libyans, Syrians or Iraqis to destroy their countries for the corporate America and Europe.
How do Libya, Syria and Iraq look like these days with their then damn freedom fighters? Some idiots from Equatoria and some of their our Nuers are just bunch of idiotss who have let themselves being brain washed by the CIA, MI6, the UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their criminals in between. Some of these so-called freedom fighters are only fighting the destruction of our country in the UK, the US, kenya or Uganda on the internet:http://www.southsudannation.com/to-gen-thomas-cirillo-right-decision-time-greater-equatoria-council-congratulates-you/
The fools like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot and others have been tightly handcuffed by their sponsored from US, the UK, the UN, their sleazy and some of their criminals in between as their bargaining chips to crawl their evil selves into our country.
But the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their criminals in between are playing with fire. If you have ever heard of what is called the “Opium war” Mr. Fred Oluoch, then our country and our people have been taken hostage, just like the Chinese were taken hostage by the British merchants in Hong Kong in the 19th century: http://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/the-opium-wars-the-bloody-conflicts-destroyed-imperial-china-17212
Many people in our East Africa who follow history may remember, during the negotiations between the SPLM and the government of North Sudan in your Kenya in 1999. The British were the idiots who were so vociferous about what they called “one country, two system”. Something that no sound minded South Sudanese men/women would damn even contemplate.
The so-called “one country, two system” was experimented by the same British merchants in Hong Kong through their damn “opium war” dirty intrigue. The SPLM didn’t buy the British bullshit, the British and some of their criminals didn’t have a choice then but to go with what the South Sudanese people want. And that was why we became an independence country in 2011—the British, their corporate America and Norway eventually killed Dr. Garang in 2005 immediately after the signing of the CPA.
The aim the British, the US, Norway and their criminals in between killed Dr. Garang was because, the South Sudanese people will throw tantrums and the war will continue and South Sudan will be plundered amid the chaos. The fools behind Riek Machar and his ilks know all these dirty intrigues, but they have been taken hostage by our enemies. All these rubbishes of Dinkas/Jiengs this and that are just smoke screens.
Our enemies didn’t stop after our independence then. North Sudan was allowed to steal our oil reserves, allowed to bombard our country and when the government of South Sudan cautioned the government of North Sudan to stop stealing our oil and to stop bomb our country, they refused to heed our warnings.
The government of South Sudan even informed the AU, IGAD, the then Barack Obama administration, the UK and the UN to inform the North Sudan from stealing our oil and to stop bombarding our country. the AU, IGAD, the then Barack Obama administration, the UK and the UN keep quiet.
But when the government of South Sudan then fed up and take over our own Panthou/Heglig in 2012 which they (the so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan) then used as a spring board to steal our oil and bombarded our country and switched off the damn oil taps. The AU, the US, the UK and the UN then barked at the government of South Sudan that it has invaded another country. When in fact, the same country was allowed to invade our country and our warnings were ignored.
Mr. Fred Olouch, our country and our people have been treated by our enemies like our country was a give from the US, the UK, the UN, their creepy NGOs and some of their criminals in between. But this is South Sudan, a country of no cowards, a country fought by force and with a lot human lives lost and we are going fight the evils who think.
They can be our new masters after their so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan through on the guise of their damn UN, humanitarian aid, donations and their so-called peacekeeping business scams. Good luck the US, the UK, their UN and some of their creepy criminals in between—-watch this space fellows.
Here in South Sudan, we have never ever been fans of any evil on earth who think, he/she stand over our necks. The US, the UK, the UN and their evil juus usual game of *regime change* always work for them in Middle East, West Africa, Central Africa or Latin America countries. But right here in South Sudan, that is not going to happen under the sun.
The US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus and their sleazy NGOs are only after our resources and to Geo-politically chess game play our country and our people just like they have been Geo-politically chess game played countries like Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya or Central Africa republic. Their 1960s or 1980s Angola and Mozambique and other countries.
Mr. Fred Olouch. whenever the corporate America or Europe ran out of money, they always create an imaginary enemy to use as their boogie men to sell their weapons. In this case, South Sudan is one of their boogie men, but we are going to surprise the evils pretty badly. Who says. We want an evil white Americans, British, their evil juus and their creepy criminals in between.
W3 will start here in South Sudan if the evils continue to toy around with our country and our people. The US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus and their sleazy NGOs love affair with our country has gone too far and we are going to put a full stop to it.
The US, the UK, their UN and their sleazy NGOs are these days using their damn UN, humanitarian aid, donations, their so-called peacekeeping business scams and a lot of lies after lies from their so-called human rights nonsense.
And there are many of their sycophants who buy these craps. This is what the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creepy criminals in between want to experiment in our country:https://paanluelwel.com/2015/08/14/troika-and-igad-the-unholy-alliance-working-to-invade-south-sudan-in-pretext-of-bringing-peace/
Good luck to the criminals once again. That would be like the biblical camel passing through an eye of a needle for the South Sudanese men to hand over our country to some criminals we don’t know who they are! The US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus and some of their sleazy NGOs have step on the wrong people feet.
The Jiengs/Dinkas of the Sudan. We crisscrossed the damn whole of South Sudan fighting the so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan. When some fools were cowering in Khartoum, Uganda, Congo and other countries and these days. The fools who were in bed with our arch enemies are again letting themselves being used by the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus and some of their creepy criminals in between as their tools to crawl their evil selves into our country.
The criminals must go and ask their fathers and mamas. There will be no way we will allow the evil white Americans, the British people, their evil juus and some of their creepy in between in our country in between into our country with these cheap intrigues.
My own self was the one that helped captured Yei in 1997, Lainya and a town of Kapoeta in 2002 before the CPA in 2005, I was injured very badly in the battle of Kapoeta. But i didn’t I find some of these Equatorian criminals who always chirp like birds about Dinkas/Jiengs this and Dinkas/Jienges that.
Let the criminals sacrifice their boys/girls to die in millions in the battle fields if they damn think the Dinkas/Jiengs are mistreating them.
Absolutely, general malong is an obstacle for kiir to make consensus with his rival Dr.macher about the implementation of August twenty_ fifteen peace agreement. President kiir is decent person according to many people especially those who experienced bush life with him. The issue is,kiir lower education was the facter that the jiang council of elders take chances of . Where were they at the time of struggle. Mr. President should question himself about this group which give him an ill advise of division among spla where they used to be one when they’re fighting the government in the north. he, kiir knew his mistakes that he committed and he wanted to avert further devastation. The latest prayers day called and organized by the president shows his willingness to take step of resolving this catastrophe.he know his leadership is failed. but jieng elders pressed malong to intimidate the president not to surrender the presidency to other ethnicities otherwise malong is willing to take over to save the interest of these hypocrites called jiang elders to continue getting payment
without official responsibility.