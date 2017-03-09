Gen. Khalid Butrus Bora, C-in-C of SSDM/A announces merger with Gen. Cirillo’s National Salvation Front

South Sudan Democratic Movement/Army

General Headquarters – Office of the Commander-in-Chief

Under the auspices of the Cde. Khalid Boutrous Bora, Chairman and C-in-C of the South Sudan Democratic Movement and Army, SSDM/A, a high-level meeting of military and political leadership convened in the liberated areas in South Sudan on March 15th, 2017.

The meeting deliberated on the current political, economic and security situations in the country and debated all proposals or initiatives related to the way forward.

After fruitful discussions and explorative considerations, the meeting collectively and willingly resolves the underneath:

I- A sketch out and suggests a concrete road map towards a final solution to the current crises;

11- Our full and un-conditional endorsement of the manifesto or adherence to the declaration sited by Gen. Thomas Cirillo Swaka, the Chairman and C-in-C of the National Salvation Front;

111. Its dissolution and joining the National Salvation Front, being part and parcel thereof, and in conjunction with the national call made by Gen. Thomas to wed or merge efforts and ranks of our people as the best means to forge operative peoples’s resistance in order to topple the regime in Juba and;

1V. Beseeches with our masses and appeals to them to rally behind the National Salvation Front in order to rescue our innocent civilians from the merciless hands of Juba dictatorial establishment, restore the peoples’ dignity, bring about full freedom and realize social justice.

Enough is enough!

Till when shall our people continue to suffer and live such dire economic and insecurity conditions. We believe that soon our masses shall see a new beginning towards triymmph as we dedicatedly work together.

ALUTA CONTINUA!!

Long Live South Sudan!

Long Live the Liberation!

Long Live Freedom Fighters!

Long Live the National Salvation Front!

Gen. Khalid Butrus Bora,

Chairman, C-in-C SSMM/A

MAR/09/2017

