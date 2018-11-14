Former Military Intel Chief Mac Paul and former Minister Gen. Chuol SODOMIZED by Pres. Kiir

Highly reliable sources, NOV/14/2018, SSN;

BREAKING NEWS, JUBA: According to highly reliable inside Intel sources just coming out of Juba, two SPLM-FD members, Gen. Mac Paul, the once powerful former Director of the much-dreaded Military Intelligence and Gen. Gari Choul, the former minister for Roads and Transport in President Kiir’s Juba government, have been sodomized and raped by the secret service agents in the infamous so-called ‘Blue House,’ yesterday after falling out with General Akol Koor.

The ‘Blue House’ is the notorious headquarters of the Intelligence Service of President Salva Kiir’s government in Juba that is run by this Gen. Akol Koor, a man accused for gross and horrendous crimes of inhumanity and human rights abuses.

Hundreds of innocent citizens have been taken there and their whereabouts remain unknown.

The two high-ranking SPLM-FD (members of the so-called ‘former detainees’ group led by Mr. Deng Alor, who signed the recent peace deal in Addis Ababa) had been allegedly called to Juba on Sunday for a secret meeting with President Kiir.

The meeting, allegedly, was to coerce the two Dinka jieng top military commanders to abandon the SPLM-FD group led by Deng Alor, himself a former foreign affairs minister to President Kiir.

The plot was to make these to generals to join president Kiir’s Dinka-SPLM, but unfortunately, these two generals strongly disagreed.

Instead, reportedly, these two military generals strenously disagreed to cross sides but instead,

a)….. they urged that since President Kiir himself has caused so much damaged South Sudan and has badly tarnished the image of the Dinkas across South Sudan in the region and internationally, and,

b)….. they accused President Kiir of surrendering the sovereignity of South Sudan back to the Arab North Sudan.

As such, the two generals thought that it was better for President Kiir to Resign and Hand Power to General Thomas Cirillo, whom they think has an overwhelming support of the people of South Sudan and the international community to lead the transition period.

According to the intelligence, President Kiir was much dissappointed he said he doesn’t want to call the two generals as South Sudanese but he called them as Dinkas and to discuss with them about how to rescue the Dinkas.

He didn’t expect them to speak such nonsense about damaging South Sudan or about Gen. Thomas Cirillo.

Gen. Akol Koor then interjected that Gen. Mac Paul and Gai Choul have betrayed the Dinka and supported Dr. Riak Machar in 2013 and then went out and betrayed the Dinkas to the region and the international community.

“How come now that they are betraying the Dinka by asking President Kiir to resign and supporting the leadership of the non-Dinkas?” said Gen. Koor.

Then President Kiir reportedly walked out of the meeting and Gen. Akol Koor, the chief of intelligence, then took the two generals to the infamous ‘Blue House’ where their fate ended up horrifically like that of current minister, Dhieu Mathok, a Dinka himself, who was sodomized in 1916 for the crime of being a supporter of Dr. Riek Machar.

According to source, the two generals, Mac Paul and Gai Choul, were then sodomized in the Blue House and the shameful crime was videoed as the sodomies were being committed.

The two victims were further warned that if they ever spoke out against the government of criminal president Kiir, the sodomy video will be released to the public.

This is a very worrying and casts serious doubt as to whether the shameless tyrannt and sinful Kiir is really serious about implementing the peace agreement and also the safety of the opposition politicians returning to Juba.

May the Good God have mercy on our people.