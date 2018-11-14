Former Military Intel Chief Mac Paul and former Minister Gen. Chuol SODOMIZED by Pres. Kiir

Highly reliable sources, NOV/14/2018, SSN;
BREAKING NEWS, JUBA: According to highly reliable inside Intel sources just coming out of Juba, two SPLM-FD members, Gen. Mac Paul, the once powerful former Director of the much-dreaded Military Intelligence and Gen. Gari Choul, the former minister for Roads and Transport in President Kiir’s Juba government, have been sodomized and raped by the secret service agents in the infamous so-called ‘Blue House,’ yesterday after falling out with General Akol Koor.
The ‘Blue House’ is the notorious headquarters of the Intelligence Service of President Salva Kiir’s government in Juba that is run by this Gen. Akol Koor, a man accused for gross and horrendous crimes of inhumanity and human rights abuses.
Hundreds of innocent citizens have been taken there and their whereabouts remain unknown.
The two high-ranking SPLM-FD (members of the so-called ‘former detainees’ group led by Mr. Deng Alor, who signed the recent peace deal in Addis Ababa) had been allegedly called to Juba on Sunday for a secret meeting with President Kiir.
The meeting, allegedly, was to coerce the two Dinka jieng top military commanders to abandon the SPLM-FD group led by Deng Alor, himself a former foreign affairs minister to President Kiir.
The plot was to make these to generals to join president Kiir’s Dinka-SPLM, but unfortunately, these two generals strongly disagreed.
Instead, reportedly, these two military generals strenously disagreed to cross sides but instead,
a)….. they urged that since President Kiir himself has caused so much damaged South Sudan and has badly tarnished the image of the Dinkas across South Sudan in the region and internationally, and,
b)….. they accused President Kiir of surrendering the sovereignity of South Sudan back to the Arab North Sudan.
As such, the two generals thought that it was better for President Kiir to Resign and Hand Power to General Thomas Cirillo, whom they think has an overwhelming support of the people of South Sudan and the international community to lead the transition period.
According to the intelligence, President Kiir was much dissappointed he said he doesn’t want to call the two generals as South Sudanese but he called them as Dinkas and to discuss with them about how to rescue the Dinkas.
He didn’t expect them to speak such nonsense about damaging South Sudan or about Gen. Thomas Cirillo.
Gen. Akol Koor then interjected that Gen. Mac Paul and Gai Choul have betrayed the Dinka and supported Dr. Riak Machar in 2013 and then went out and betrayed the Dinkas to the region and the international community.
“How come now that they are betraying the Dinka by asking President Kiir to resign and supporting the leadership of the non-Dinkas?” said Gen. Koor.
Then President Kiir reportedly walked out of the meeting and Gen. Akol Koor, the chief of intelligence, then took the two generals to the infamous ‘Blue House’ where their fate ended up horrifically like that of current minister, Dhieu Mathok, a Dinka himself, who was sodomized in 1916 for the crime of being a supporter of Dr. Riek Machar.
According to source, the two generals, Mac Paul and Gai Choul, were then sodomized in the Blue House and the shameful crime was videoed as the sodomies were being committed.
The two victims were further warned that if they ever spoke out against the government of criminal president Kiir, the sodomy video will be released to the public.
This is a very worrying and casts serious doubt as to whether the shameless tyrannt and sinful Kiir is really serious about implementing the peace agreement and also the safety of the opposition politicians returning to Juba.
May the Good God have mercy on our people.
Something wrong with Dinka officials who are in the circle of President Kirr’s government, doesn’t matter starting from younger to the elderly they all bearing same characteristics with no doubt when would they learn? I would refer you to 14yrs girl native of Adjumani District in Northern Uganda was Raped and strangled to death by the same Dinka Criminal Gangs early 2018 where by the natives retaliated by killing other innocent members from the tribe.
Sodomization starts from the top to the bottom, I would like to refer you to Hotel ‘Terrain’ – I in Juba. Foreign Aid Workers had been raped, a Nuer Journalist by name called John was innocently killed plus thousands cases have been registered with UN for Rape cases by the same people (MTN) or (Ebola).
Mr Editor,
I wondered why would you allow such article to get through your desk for publishing, it doesn’t have creditability, if you read between the lines, one can clearly see there’s no truth in these article.
No one would advocate for Thomas, while his group hasn’t sign peace and Thomas hasn’t it doesn’t make sense.
Please, Journalist or any reporter, let us be realistic otherwise we become our own problem by reporting lies, false information that can’t stand before court.
Taban Alimasi,
In the age of Kiir’s jieng terrorist regime, we rely on confidential and secret reporters and reports that succeed to filter out of that terror-strickened nation of South Sudan.
So, for your info, the source is a highly reliable person who has been feeding many previous breaking news from that God accursed nation.
Why, don’t you think that even a jieng would not prefer Gen. Thomas to their own primary two illiterate?
Take it or dispute it, it’s your choice
Dear Editor,
Please have a keen eye on this Taban going by the name Taban Alimasi….
This forum, your highly esteemed http://www.southsudannation.com is obviously not any of those “news papers” lining the streets of Juba Taban is used to! Taban Deng thought he could hoodwink the country, region and the world that he is was the leader of SPLA-IO, it’s now known what followed. Julius Tabuley (another version of Taban) wanted to claim leadership of NAS in Khartoum! It’s known what happened after Kiir told him off. Now this Taban Alimasi is telling you to moderate this forum as if he knows what he does not know!
Parents should be careful in christening their offsprings! Names mean a lot……..
Now, who can doubt the characteristics of the Jieng! Those who foolishly think there is peace in South Sudan are just demagogues. There is NO Peace at all as long as the JCE-led develish kraal government of rapists, killers, looter, thieves, land grabbers, drunkards, sodomizers, etc…… stay in power. What was signed is PEACE agreement but MoU for looting our beautiful country.
These idiots and cowards use their manhood as weapons of abusing people. Shame on you!
When will the Jieng metamorphse from the animal kingdom?
I will be waiting for the (Editor’s apology) that the (website) has been hacked, or perhaps wait for another source! If confirmed that it had been happened as per this report, then……… !
J. Malooma,
We are hack-proof. My source is someone high-ranking.
Of course, in such cases of sodomy, the victims or their relatives won’t accept the fact. It’s something, you know, no one wants to accept. But of course, given the horrible history of the SPLM/A, it isn’t surprising or something new.
Editor
The real truth is,south sudan nation has been reduced to it’s rightful place as an insignifiant media tool that’s only good to promote such social contradictions as homosexual fantcies than anything else.But even at such a point,it could have still been worth à pinch of salt for causal consumption if the feeds contain credible évidence. What’s so political here to make a fuss about if those childish alchool beaten psychotics weren’t cursed to the point of no rédemption?
This is a textbook example of fake news which amounts to nothing but absolute nonsense.
It is public knowledge that apart from the R-ARCSS sceptics, the pro R-ARCSS signatory parties including SPLM-FDs have sent their advance teams to Juba as per the R-ARCSS provisions. Accordingly, Deng Alor, Gier Chuang and Mac Paul are in Juba as the advance-team of the SPLM-FDs for the implementation of the R-ARCSS but not for a secret tribal meeting with HE President Kiir Mayardit.
In a nutshell, the underlying rationale in the narrative of rape and sodomy allegedly inflicted on Gen.Gari/ Gai Choul ? and Mac Paul, is just false and ludicrous as well. Finally, does any one out there know exactly why Gen.Thomas Cirillo, NAS Chairman, being imported into this falling market of fake news??
God bless you all, my fellow countrymen wherever you are.
Ambassador Mohamed Ismail Farag-Loyeko.
Amb. Mohamed Ismail Farag,
It isn’t surprising that you and the government you’re supposedly supporting-cum-representing in another planet, have been swallowed up by U.S. President Trump’s phraseology of ‘fake news’ as a diabolical tactic of denial of the truth.
For your information, sodomy as a practice, isn’t new to all those who are now in that government you are serving/representing. From the time of Dr. John Garang to this Killer Kiir, it hasn’t yet been publicly condemned or eliminated. Citizens are daily brutalized and ashamed by the horrendous acts of inhumanities being committed on them by your failed government.
Juba today is the leading the world by having the highest rate of homicides and sexual assaults per population. Furthermore, your government is the most kleptocratic (aka a government where all are thieves), if not the first but among those in the top positions.
Finally, Mr. Ambassador, tell the world where is Mr. Aggrey Idri? How come he wasn’t released together with his colleague, James Gatdet at the same time?
Mr. Ambassador, if you want to speak out on behalf of the nation, then speak the truth or just shut up as most so-called ‘diplomats’ of your tyrannt Kiir are doing. That will save your life and your salary.
Best of luck and all safety for your life under that tyranny.
Editor
This is obvioulsy a self-styled Ambassador!
By the way, people have not yet been turned inside-out. There are many scandals I and liked-minded are working on that will make some bloodsuckers hate why they are in bed with this tribal and yet bloody regime in Juba.
Ears to the ground.
Editors of South Sudan nation are working day and night to feed the public with false news all the time in a pretext of hating and not wanting the President.
Only a bunch of traitors will support Thomas Cirillo. Majority of South Sudanese are with the currently government as it says the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know.
Editor
Excellent
The whole world needs to know the truth.
I salute those who risk their lives to inform the whole world of these horrible acts.
The end of these idiots in Juba is nearer indeed